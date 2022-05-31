in which the bromancer woke wars continue, together with a good groaning ...

The perennial fixation with restless reptiles not satisfied with their hot rock broke out yet again in Media Watch last night ... with the mutton Dutton's attempt at a makeover producing salivating, drooling copy - and then the pond saw the headline in the tree killer edition this morning, and it was almost as if the lizard Oz had watched the show and decided to double down...
Ah, with bonus "woke" lashing beneath the snap of the grinning warrior, so profoundly human, and with a family too and a Qld cop to boot ...
Luckily the pond had another herpetologist to hand to explain the phenomenon, with Christopher Warren in Crikey scribbling ... (paywall)
Will Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s shiny “gentler, kinder politics” break News Corp? Or will News Corp, once again, triumph over the paradigm of nice? For the incoming government, it’s political. For News Corp, it’s existential.
Every day, News Corp (and its Fox sibling) makes its money out of the outrage story of the moment. Now, it’s confronting a new narrative: an election read as a direct repudiation equally of the News Corp business model and of the Liberal-National post-Tampa political strategy.
The Germans, as ever, have a word for it (or, in this case, a post-punk song lyric): “Angst, Hass, Titten und dem Wetterbericht” (“Fear, hate, titties and the weather report”). It captures the past two decades of News Corp’s and Australia’s conservative parties. Hate of political opponents and cultural dissidents, fear of the other from asylum seekers to African gangs, sexualised and homophobic panic, climate denial and obstruction.
This past week, there’s been the odd pause for breath in the outrage factory. The Monday tabloids delivered the briefest of honeymoons: “Top dog Albo: ruff and ready” on The Daily Tele front page; “Top dog flies high” in the Herald Sun; The Courier-Mail back-handed with “Albanese unleashed”; and The Australian begrudged “Albanese does it”.
On Sky News after dark, of course, it was business as usual with “1000 days of resistance”.
The message the company’s New York head office has sent post-Biden’s election is that hate and fear are still great business. Expect no letting up in the “war on woke” in Australia. But if Albanese’s nice politics takes off, ending (or muting) both the culture and climate wars, the News model is under serious threat.
News is pulling off a pivot from ad-supported mass media to readers’ subscriptions by continually outraging an audience safely sequestered in an echo chamber behind hard paywalls.
Those hard paywalls are both a curse and a blessing. Blessing: they successfully monetise the attention of a deeply engaged audience. Curse: the demographic is finite, ageing and dwindling. The pivot is sacrificing public influence for private engagement.
In short, no breaking of the reptile outrage machine, but with a handy link to an earlier yarn by David Hardaker about the reptiles going all in ... (paywall)
The rise of community independents is the standout story of the weekend elections. But it has been accompanied by another major story: the failure of News Corp’s national and capital city outlets to keep the Morrison government in power.
The Murdoch organisation threw everything it had at discrediting the government’s opponents. It also abandoned any pretence of neutrality or balance. But to no avail. Voters paid no heed to warnings that Australia would be plunged into chaos if independents were elected, and ignored the endless attacks on “red” Anthony Albanese.
In short, the Australian electorate gave the Murdoch machine the finger.
The pond loves the sound of that: Angst, Hass, Titten und dem Wetterbericht - especially the fear and hate bits, which were on display throughout the election season.
There's no need to go into all the examples, many featured in the pond, suffice to say that the reptiles are going to have to a lot more make-overing, and woke bashing and the like ...and they'll be up against the cartoonists ...
Phew, has the immortal Rowe taken a liking to the new grandees or what?
No Major yesterday, and Barners gone today, and Tamworth bereft and full of sadness, and in his place a Littleproud a little proud for having voted against SSM ... quick, some Titten und dem Wetterbericht, and it's going to be a little chilly for reptiles ...
Such is the chill the pond is tempted to join the Major, take a seasonal break and join him in that search for the long lost Order of Lenin medal, but no, today the pond must serve up the bromancer in full woke bashing mode ...
Meanwhile, in New Zealand ...
And meanwhile in Canberra ...
And so to the day's groaning, and the pond must preface this by saying it recently read in The New Yorker a piece Idrees Kahloon titled The War on Economics (maybe outside the paywall, the pond can't tell) ...
There has always been something irresistible about advice in mathematical form. When, in the Book of Genesis, Joseph was plucked from prison to interpret the dreams of the Pharaoh, he offered some Biblical budgeting: To survive the seven years of famine that will come after seven years of abundance, the Egyptians must save exactly a fifth of their harvest. Sun Tzu’s military counsel in “The Art of War” depends on ratios: “It is the rule in war, if our forces are ten to the enemy’s one, to surround him; if five to one, to attack him; if twice as numerous, to divide our army into two.” Alexander Hamilton, arguing for a national bank in 1790, presented the appeal of fractional-reserve banking in quantifiable terms. “It is a well-established fact, that Banks in good credit can circulate a far greater sum than the actual quantum of their capital in Gold & Silver,” he wrote in a letter to the Speaker of the House of Representatives. “The extent of the possible excess seems indeterminate; though it has been conjecturally stated at the proportions of two and three to one.”
Where leaders once turned to sages and pols for such wisdom, they now turn to the guild of economists. The most powerful states in the world are accustomed to outsourcing the management of their crucial macroeconomic decisions to committees of central bankers. Nowadays, no arena of public policy is untouched by economic guidance, solicited or unsolicited. Economists influence the way that children are cared for and schooled; the way that citizens are housed, treated in hospitals, and policed; the way that countries regulate industry and manage climate change. Public policy is now conducted in the language of budgets, cost-benefit studies, regulatory-impact analysis, and mathematical models of dazzling beauty and complexity.
Speaking of maths, the pond also read Rivka Galchen's The Mysterious Disappearance of a Revolutionary Mathematician, featuring the deeply weird Alexander Grothendieck ...(also maybe outside the paywall)
What's that? No one's interested in the pond's reading habits, they want a good groaning from a top notch economist?
Well you've come to the wrong place, because by definition a good groaning and top notch economical thinking are deeply incompatible ... a bit like a delusional aging white Xian male claiming that only others do identity politics ...
Once again the pond has done its duty, and will leave others to pick over the groaning entrails ... because the pond must finish up with another immortal Rowe ... with the Groaner having stayed discreetly quiet about tilting at windmills, despite her devotion to climate science denialism ...
Oh yes, the reptiles and the windmill thing ...
