In which the usual suspects, the dog botherer and Killer, do their rant parade, with the "Ned" challenge to finish ...

No point in beating about the bush today, time to dive straight in, no time to waste, the dog botherer is in ranting mood, and when he cranks up, really fires and gets going, it's always a bit like that Oscar Wilde rocket ... a fine spluttering and then the mud. From the get go, the dog botherer was on song ... as soon as a bonkers spouter accuses others of spouting bonkers stuff, you know it's going to be a bonkers spouts fest ...
Fine words, fine thoughts, deep philosophical understanding - strangle the pond in the shallow waters before we get too deep - but as the pond gazed at that opening, a rant at a royal with the pond wondering at the rant and the royal, it already it felt it had wasted more than a moment, and would go on to waste more, and sure enough ...
Yes, the reptiles seized the moment to insert a video.
WATCH THE VIDEO. Help the clicks. Feed the reptiles.Waste your life. None of it means diddly squat - the dog botherer especially - and yet here we are ...
The entire point of the dog botherer rant sold down the river by an invitation to help with the clicks and watch the Royals.
Never mind, it's time to move on from the royals and soon enough the dog dog botherer will pivot into angry old man rant, wherein it's all the fault of the millennials ...
Or they might think that the dog botherer is a fuckwit, and wasting time with him would be utterly insane, or perhaps just inane ... rather like the dog botherer's son ...
Kenny is a staunchly neo-conservative, anti-progress, anti-worker defender of the status quo. He is an unrelenting apologist for the Liberal Party. He was one of Alexander Downer’s senior advisers at the time of the Iraq War. He’s been known to argue for stubborn, sightless inaction on climate change. He spits at anyone concerned with such trivialities as gender equality, environmental issues or labour rights from his Twitter account on a daily basis. Recently, he characterised criticism of the lack of women in Tony Abbott’s Cabinet as a continuation of the Left’s “gender wars”. He is a regular and fervent participant in The Australian’s numerous ongoing bully campaigns against those who question its editorial practices and ideological biases. The profoundly irresponsible, dishonest, hate-filled anti-multiculturalist Andrew Bolt has recently referred to Kenny on his blog as “a friend”.
And it’s a jokey picture of a bestial embrace that I should be afraid of discovering online? (Junkee here)
By golly the pond loved that rant, but there's one problem with it of course. The dog botherer routinely made such a fool of himself on Twitter that he had to give it up, and he's brooded about it ever since, and no doubt there'll be more brooding ...
Actually at this point, the pond wondered if the dog botherer himself ever did much hole digging or fence mending or farming ...
That coffee machine for starters ... and that book ... andthose paws look like they spend much of their time in a TV studio or pounding on a keyboard in an agitated state fueled by too much coffee ... and so to the obligatory mention of virtue signalling - here disguised as "virtue-signals", and climate alarmism, and sure enough, the fear and loathing of Twitter ...
Uh huh, and even more tragically, there's not a dog botherer on Twitter because of a lack of impulse control. But that's what's needed for a decent rant, so let's have a final burst ...
Pure undiluted chip on shoulder resentment, a dog botherer classic, all heat and envy and no light, and in the end perhaps a dawning realisation by a luddite dinosaur that the young inherit the earth, whatever the condition it's left in by previous users and abusers of the dog botherer kind, and there's sweet fuck all to be done about it...
And so on to another ranter in fine ranting form ...
Killer Creighton has steadily moved up the pond's reptile ranking chart ... and who better than expert scientist, the Killer himself, to announce that all science is bunk?
Indeed, indeed, torture a reference to the Woodstock music festival enough, and you can produce nonsense sufficient to satisfy Killer's ideological priorities (and his deep, traumatised fear of masks) ...
Indeed, indeed, and it's a shame, a real shock, to discover that our Killer has been brutally silenced the entire time he's urged on the killing fields ...
One thing's certain from all this. If it's Killer writing, it isn't science, and if it's science, it isn't the Killer writing ... compare and contrast:
Killer: During the second one in the late 1960s, which, on today’s US population, killed the equivalent of 300,000 Americans, far from locking people down, 400,000 people attended Woodstock festival, where “staying safe” was unlikely top of mind for many.
Reuters: Joel Rosenman, co-producer of Woodstock, told Reuters via email:
“Woodstock was not partying in defiance of pandemic containment measures, because at the time of Woodstock, there was no pandemic, and there were no containment measures to defy. In the months following the December-January peak of the pandemic, the flu all but disappeared. By mid-‘69, any preoccupation with the virus had given way to widespread unconcern. Media coverage had dwindled to virtually zero. As far as the nation was concerned, the pandemic was in the rear-view mirror. It was during this time, not during the pandemic months of the previous winter, that my co-producers, John Roberts, Artie Kornfeld, Mike Lang and I created Woodstock—without so much as a thought about ‘pandemic.’ It wasn’t until the next flu season, several months after Woodstock, that we all found ourselves in a horrifying déjà flu.”
And so to finish with what the pond likes to call the "Ned" Everest challenge. Just making it to the end of a "Ned" piece is a triumph of perseverance over wisdom ...
As a bonus, it seems that the reptiles are aware of the risk of tedium, and have turned back to illustration, though the cult master is still sorely missed by the pond ...
Around this point some might ask why "Ned"? Why not some other reptile blathering on about Fortress Australia? They'd probably be shorter ...
... but it takes guts to stay the course with "Ned" ...
At this point, the reptiles knew what was needed ... a photo of men in a lab ...
It reminded the pond of an ancient time when it was dealing with Japanese executives about how to represent a scientist. The Japanese executives insisted that white coats must be worn at all times, which would have looked remarkably silly ... but how else was the audience to know that they were being presented with expert scientists?
Sorry for that distraction, the journey is difficult enough already, and so back to "Ned" ...
Indeed, indeed ... and just to reinforce the point, there was another scientific looking dude inserted into the story ...
Perhaps he would have looked more comfortable with a lump of coal in paw?
The pond thought a different sort of illustration might help with the journey ...
The problem of course is that the reptiles hadn't bargained on things turning out this way, and "Ned" - along with Dame Slap, Dame Groan and sundry others - has been traumatised. How bad does it get for "Ned"? We shall see, but there's still a long road ahead, fraught and dangerous ...
Indeed, indeed, but eventually we will get to a deeper trauma ...
The truth is that the reptiles are confused. Killer on one side, urging on the killing fields, "Ned" on the other, wringing paws and sighing "what to do, oh what to do" ... and here's where it really starts to unravel ...
See that? Such is "Ned's" despair that he should end with Anthony moaning and whining. But it gets worse. Poor "Ned" spends the last two pars tossing in more Anthony, without a right of reply, without any answer, just the raw critique left lying there in the reptile sun ...
And there you have it ... the reptile dreaming in tatters, fiscal wrecking going on, a lack of a big-picture vision ... or even the overall picture that it's better that a few die so that the rest can fly with Virgin ...
But let us not end with the overall picture, because the immortal Rowe was on hand to deal with another matter not covered in this reptile survey this day ... with more handy Rowe always available here ...
Doggy Bov: "Remember how they destroyed the entire greyhound racing industry overnight ...?"ReplyDelete
Que ? Well greyhound racing was certainly closed down in Tasmania by the pandemic, but:
"Australia is one of only eight countries in the world with a commercial greyhound racing industry — Australia is by far the biggest. "
https://animalsaustralia.org/issues/greyhound-racing.php
Does anybody have the faintest idea what the Bovvy Boy is on about ?