In which the pond weathers stormy days with nattering "Ned" and Dame Slap, and requires a Craven fix ...

Please bear with the pond. A reader sent this in, apparently it's been doing the Instagram circuit, and it evokes the strange and terrifying trauma the reptiles are currently suffering ...
Apparently it was snapped at Littlefield, Texas - midway between Muleshoe - go Mules! - and Lubbock, where the pond once froze to death in an ice storm ...
A weird beauty, but terrifying too, and on with the story of the day, because you see, the reptiles are facing something of an existential crisis, and they require sympathy and understanding, and fucked if the pond can find the time or the heart. When you spend too much time with a tedious bunch of whiners and moaners, at some point a hardening sets in, a bit like calcified arteries ...
First up in the moaning and whining stakes this day is Dame Slap ... so let the storm clouds gather, and the rain blow on to the forehead, or better still, freeze the ears to the point of dropping off ...
In the old days, as a robust climate science denialist fellow travelling with "Lord" Monckton and the like, and seeing the United Nations use the science to establish a world government by Xmas, Dame Slap would have been jumping for joy at the latest news from beefy Angus ...
SloMo steps in! Likely the pond would have headed off, just for the sake of being contrarian, to note a report which can be found at the NY Times here ...
And so on. But these days the reptiles are muted, and suffering, and no one knows better how to suffer than Dame Slap ...
Oh the pain and the suffering. How shocking not to be able to bash trannies, how shocking to be sensitive to others ...
Once it was so easy ... you just donned a MAGA cap and strode out into the New York night, righteous and proud ...
But now not even the news of a government-funded gas-fired power station can lift Dame Slap's spirits. How wretched, how especially disappointing is this SloMo mob, how they've failed to live up to the IPA chairman's dreaming ...
Is this not a pitiful, piteous sight? Is this not a tragedy? How can the pond be immune to such a tale of woe and suffering? Is it too flippant to say "easy"? Sadly, the pond was only just getting drunk on Dame Slap's tears when the party came to an end ...
Bring back the principled Donald, the pond says. That was when the real Dame Slap was alive, and talking up core values, such as pussy groping and perving, and fucking a country in grand style. Now all is ashes, and not a Phoenix in sight ...
Speaking of hand-wringing and tales of woe, and "Chicken Little" terror, nattering "Ned" was also out and about and sounding terrified ...
Nope, no talk of a government-funded gas-fired power station here. "Ned" was determined to be unhappy and to be terrified ... and that required him to do a "Polonius" and take a quick trot down memory lane, even unto the times of Ming the Merciless ...
Oh dear, oh dear, the glory days of jolly Joe and the onion muncher ... and yet isn't the Canavan caravan regularly out and about on the ABC, reminding anyone tuning into the socialist broadcaster of the glory days, and the splendours arising from government funding ... such as gas-fired power stations? Sorry, poor "Ned" is inconsolable ...
But if beefy Angus can shout "gas, gas, gas" to the heavens, can it all be bad? Must the pond head off to the likes of the Graudian, an import as dangerous as rabbits, for the news?
Cheer up, comrade "Ned", under comrade Taylor the five year plan is working well ... SloMo has stepped in, and all is fixed and sorted.
What's that, it's all the fault of that wicked witch?
Terrifying? You can't use a word like that in "Ned's" company without him darting about, terrified to his socks. Just look at the news elsewhere in the lizard Oz ...
No, not the Virgin guff, not bonus cash in the paw flowing like rain, more the way the reptiles have convinced themselves that inflation is on the march, and we'll all be rooned, when really, is there any harm in a little government splurge on gas, gas, gas? (So much easier to say than clean, dinkum, pure, virginal, innocent Oz coal) ...
How terrifying is it? Well "Ned" is always terrified, and the pond could have stopped there, having mentioned gas and Virgin and slipped in a cartoon ...
...but this day, the reptiles took the unusual step of sending in a Craven to reassure everyone.
It wasn't the usual Craven, it was the critic Craven, pressed into service to discuss economic matters, and so the pond offered it up as the day's bonus ... in the spirit of observing, Dr Johnson style, the unusual sight of a hound preaching ...
What a relief. Suddenly the pond was transported back to team spirit days. When the chips are down, go Mules!
Sorry, the pond is on a little trip down ice storm memory lane of its own ... now back to the chips being down, and perhaps eventually we might even reach a celebration of Ming the Merciless and the best of 1950s picket fence days ... go Gas! ...
You see, comrade "Ned", you see comrade Slap? Cheer up, join in a chorus of always look on the bright side of life, celebrate a gas-fired station in the Hunter and the five year plan ...join with noted economist Craven in giving SloMo and his mob a good FDR thumbs up! Why soon we'll have artists roaming the land taking snaps under the Works Progress Administration ... snaps of beautiful gas-fired power stations ...
Say what? Has this Craven chappie gone too far? Is he rubbing salt in the egalitarian agrarian socialist wound? What is this talk of Ming the Merciless taking a dim view of capitalism and Black Jack tilling the soil of farmers' bounties?
How dare he trample on "Ned's" terrified dreaming. Finish up, and be quick about it ...
Yes, we're heading in the right direction, and it took critic Craven to notice, and wave away the gloom and fear enveloping Dame Slap and nattering "Ned" ... a gas-led recovery is upon us, and also as the pond wraps up, a Rowe cartoon, with more Rowe here ... and with bonuses and solutions all the go ...
