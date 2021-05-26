In which the pond takes a winter break, but not before quality time with Dame Slap, the bromancer and nattering "Ned" ...

The pond is taking a break to celebrate the impending arrival of winter.
The pond also admits to being more than slightly jaded at the thought of reading the local reptiles in the chilly morn. It's so unfair, how can they possibly compete with their US counterparts? Take the Killer for example, and his well-known fear and loathing for masks. Not even the Killer could manage to compare wearing masks, in the MTG manner, with the Holocaust.
The pond has also been increasingly distracted by other events. Strolling past the Enmore theatre in Enmore road, for example, the pond saw this interesting spectacle ...
It reminded the pond of the day it saw a line-up of strollers and prams outside the theatre while inside The Wiggles did their thing ... the scent of saturated nappies hung heavy in the air ... though in this case the demographic was slightly different ...
Well done Spacey Jane, you've hit the core female teen demographic ...
As for the rest, it's just a FAQ day at the reptile factory ...
Another disheartening outing, another reason for the pond not to pay attention. There's the bouffant one talking up the state election, and there's Dame Slap doing her usual thing, showing how IPA chairmen are a tough bunch and don't mind a few deaths in the family, not if there's a Virgin flight to hand ...
The pond didn't have much choice ... so in it plunged ...
A year plus more than a little change and we need to be told the truth about a world pandemic?
Only in reptile la la land could that be considered as a headline, but the novelty of the proposition - that IPA chairman Dame Slap was a truth teller who could handle the truth, evoking memories of Jack - at least caught the eye ...
To tweak an old adage, we get the IPA-dominated reptile media we deserve. And how wondrous for Dame Slap to deplore the yelling, when it's the reptile business to do the yelling ... but the pond is really pleased that Dame Slap has stood up and is happy to die, all for the pleasure of flying on Virgin ... and so to the slagging off of SloMo, which has become a feature rather than a bug in recent Dame Slap outings ...
The pond isn't sure where Dame Slap's strident antipathy to SloMo has come from, but it's palpable and real ...
Where does all this leave the pond? Perhaps a little closer to joining Virgin, Killer and Dame Slap in a killer flight, or perhaps safely in the hands of a Rowe cartoon, with more safe hands here ...
What else? Well the bromancer was out and about in the reptile triptych ...
Forget Xian Porter, why not celebrate preparations for the next world war?
It won't take long...
Indeed, indeed, how comforting to think that Darwin will become a likely hotspot in the next eagerly anticipated world war ...
Oh yes, things are heating up nicely ... proceed with speed ...
And so on and on, as the drums of war keep copping a pounding, and so to a final duty before the pond's winter break ...
No, not the dreaded Sharri lathering up another dreaded conspiracy-laden reptile storm ... the pond will await the inevitable report about Sharri's latest on Media Watch, as when she had a chat with Steve Bannon - but rather a tour of duty with nattering "Ned" ...
It's always a tough, lengthy, endurance-laden assignment, and the pond will be pleased to avoid doing it for awhile ...
Ah yes, the handyman PM ... but the pond promises not to show those same paws clutching a lump of coal ... there's no need to lengthen this tour of duty unduly ...
Indeed, indeed. The Upper Hunter hasn't been won for the past ninety years by the Labor party, so we may certainly take it as a sign of voter realignment under way for many years.
In the pond's old stomping ground of the federal New England seat, Labor has only won the seat twice - in 1906 and 1910 - or so the wiki says here - which certainly suggests a sign of voter realignment under way for many years ... what with Barners now triumphant after his dual citizenship and marital woes hiccups ...
But why does "Ned" blather so? Well, he's obsessed with "progressives", as you might expect of an antiquated luddite scribbling for an organisation situated in Surry Hills, with young hipsters all around him ...
At its heart, reptilism thrives on anxiety, fear and loathing. Note well that talk of being a banner carrier for the tertiary-educated, because it will produce a splendid joke at the end of "Ned's" piece ...
Sorry, the pond felt the need for a coal joke before proceeding to the penultimate "Ned" gobbet ...
Thank the long absent lord that there's someone as bold and as brave as "Ned", willing to disappear up the arses of SloMo and Josh ... a place where even Dame Slap refuses to go ...
And so to the punchline ...
Yes, there she blows. After all that blather about working class values, and the need for hard honest toil, what do we get as values? Get an education and start a business. But if you get an education, won't you become one of those useless progressives, seeking a new moral order, weakening traditions, institutions and established cultural norms?
Don't try to resolve it, it's just the usual nattering "Ned" bullshit, purporting to provide analysis, but desperate to provide reasons for SloMo to get back in, so that we might all speak in tongues and wave hands in the air as we talk to our imaginary friend, and celebrate our values ... you know, Hillsong and all that, making a mint of money, and never mind a little child molestation along the way ...
Meanwhile, on another planet faraway ...
Don't worry SloMo. "Ned" and the other reptiles have got your back, and they like nothing better than blathering about progressives, because it sure as hell beats talking about the science of climate change, and paws holding up lump of coal in triumph, not to mention gas power station follies ...
And so to a final duty before the break ... a cartoon from the infallible Pope ...
'maybe we get the media we deserve' - this Dame just does not 'do' irony, does she?ReplyDelete
In the face of that, DP - time for a break. Relax, enjoy: will imagine you in front of the fire, perhaps with suitable liquid to hand, allowing the brain to reset. There are many books that promote such resetting so much better than that 'deserved' media.
Have fun DP.ReplyDelete
Seem to be saying this all the time lately but we don't get a lot of variety from the reptiles, it's just the same things with slightly different wording each day. The only amusement is in the irony of people that set out to spread disinformation complaining about --- disinformation. It's the bunch who reject any and all change who suggest they will 'adapt', who scream down anyone who disagrees with them complaining about 'cancel culture' and generally project all their own failings onto everybody else.
By the by, are we likely to see some opinion about the reliability of coal-fired power following the explosion at Callide and the other stations tripping as a consequence. Angus was proposing subsidies to keep these plants open for 'reliability'.