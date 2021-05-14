In which the pond spends its usual Friday time with Henry, and then eek, a blogger ...

The pond slept in today, which was just as well, because it needed the strength when greeted with this sight at the top of the digital page ...
Not the old SM gear treatment ... reinforcing prejudices about those who enjoy the SM lifestyle!
Albo can look after himself, and at least he didn't cop the Nazi outfit treatment usually preferred by the Murdochians ... but still, is there a cheaper or a lower laugh than this, including the old silent slapstick banana routine?
And lo, there next to the SM gear was a picture of the baleful, dolorous Henry, no doubt still wondering how to fix so many holes in so many buckets.
Let us then grasp the absurd, clichéd notion of history whole, objectively and subjectively free of today's dogma, a monstrous stupidity which sinks the enterprise from the get go ...
Let us cast off the SM drag, and begin by wallowing in our Henry's words ...
Fuck the pond dead, and do it in SM style. First let it be noted that our Henry swims in the seas of today's dogma, as we all do, and then as to the restoration of Napoleon's glory, fuck Napoleon and fuck the perfidious French.
Sure he fucked over Paris to provide a fine set of boulevards, and he set up a bureaucracy that has been the ruination of France ever since, but mainly he fucked over Europe for a considerable period, and all for his own sociopathic sense of self-importance ... thereby helping explain why the French kept setting off nukes in the Pacific long after it was seemly or polite to even think about doing it ...
What next? A lesson on Adolf's soaring achievements - he did after all restore the country's economic fortunes after a troubled time, introduce autobahns and the people's wagon and so on and so forth, before mentioning the odd appalling error?
Why Ming the Merciless himself thought Adolf a notable leader ...
Yes, one of the great men of the century, and now back to one of the great lizard Oz scribblers ...
Actually, the pond spent far too many years studying history, to what avail, and the pond feels perfectly free to judge the past as it chooses, that's what you're allowed to do if you happen to believe in freedom of thought, and it isn't contingent on having wasted years of your life in a university history department. If you see a sociopath in action marching all over Europe and looting it so that the Louvre might have a fine collection, then you can call it for what it is.
You're allowed to say what you think, including what you might think of old-fashioned luddites and fogeys of the 'our Henry school of sublime nonsense' ... but do go on ...
Oh sweet long absent lord, here we go again, but will there be a mention of the price that SloMo's mob has put on a history-laden degree? Probably not ...
Indeed, but then the development of Australian society cannot be sensibly explained without giving considerable weight to the impact of unions and the Labor party and socialist thinking or unthinking capitalism, or the way we now end up with the leader of the opposition portrayed in SM gear ... because that's what fuckwitted Murdochians do ... but please, finish off this saga ....
Not the old Orwellian newspeak! But here's a thought. Who would you rather be stuck in a desert with? Napoleon, Henry, or an Aboriginal person with knowledge of traditional ways of survival?
As for ending with a quote from Napoleon, please allow the pond to match our Henry ... "But I shall not shrink from war with Britain if it is necessary. Where Napoleon failed, I shall succeed. Today there is no such thing as an island. I shall land on the shores of Britain ..."
Off to Elba with the lot of you, and take Henry and some buckets, for fixing what ails ya, with you ...
And now please, a drum roll, as we have a final word from the infallible Pope on education ...
And so to the rest of the day's offerings, and what a dismal feast it was ...
There was Shanners and simplistic Simon doing what they do best, and the war on covid pronounced over (that must be big news in India and Brazil), and the meretricious Merritt doing his usual attack dog work on watchdogs ...
The pond thought of heading back up to the top to see what Killer Creighton had to say ...
Oh woe unto the pond, Killer had turned reporter. Sure it was a grave and uncertain time, a message which sang to the heart of our Killer, but still ... a mere reporter of the sage thoughts of a pollie?
Lauded by a turtle? On social media, that tool of Satan, that place of devil worship. worse than the basement of a pizza shop? It was painful to read, but at least the reptiles kept "just the facts ma'am" Killer on a short leash ...
They sent the Killer to the US for this? Clearly the Murdochians still have more money than sense ...
Then for a bonus the pond noted another item ...
Funny to read all this, having just finished Killer evoking Marise evoking all sorts of saucy doubts and fears ... but while at that game, why not celebrate with the immortal Rowe, as here ...
Yes, that feels decidedly better, that feels really up ... and now back to the blogger ...
Oh indeed, indeed, there's absolutely no upside at all for SloMo banging the drums of war, which is why he and his mob have been so subtle and nuanced in their diplomacy, while the bromancer has been advising them of the kit they'll need for the big one that's soon to follow ... the ultimate crusade that will culminate in the rapture, because Napoleon wasn't the only one with warrior delusions of grandeur ... not when there's a mutton Dutton standing ready for war!
A bloody blogger at the lizard Oz! Oh how the mighty reptiles have fallen, and fallen so low ... and worse, one given to absurd thoughts, along the lines of "To elevate the idea of looming war, contraire Kevin Rudd, is more likely to diminish the risk of World War III than provoke it."
In the spirit of our Henry, tell that to Winston Churchill, the pond says ...has our blogger forgotten our Winnie, always elevating the idea of looming war, and sure enough, around it came ... and a fun, Napoleonic time was had by all ...
And so to a Rowe the pond missed, capturing the essence of the impending winter of despair ...
Henry quoting the Froggie Macron: "resisting the temptation to judge yesterday by today". Oh, so today I don't have to feel guilty for anything I did yesterday if I didn't already feel that way. That's good to know, isn't it, because if I only judge yesterday by yesterday, then there's a great swath of things that are forever ok. Centuries of imperialist colonialism, anybody ?ReplyDelete
Somewhat odd that the holey one chose the little corporal as a reference point re the study of history, but then again probably predictable. He never mentions the devastation that the little corporal caused throughout much of Europe.ReplyDelete
Perhaps the holey one should check out the essay The Meat Grinder of War Why the Napoleonic Wars Cost So Many Lives on the War History site.
Never mind too that all "official" his-stories are written by the winners and are essentially used as weapons as described here www.historyisaweapon.com