In which the pond spends its Sunday time with a couple of old favourites ...

The pond thought it might spend a traditional quiet Sunday with old favourites, with prattling Polonius setting the tone ...
Sorry, it's a bit early for a cartoon, but the pond needed some relief, because astonishingly, in the course of the read, while trying to cancel sundry other thoughts and opinions, Polonius resorted to the tired cliché of "cancel culture". It was as if Fox News had finally taken over the Sydney Institute ... but first the usual history lesson ...
It goes without saying that Polonius will have none of that nonsense ...
... and so to Polonius trotting out "cancel culture" while busily trying to cancel the thoughts of others that might disagree with him ...
Some might consider it passing strange that in this history lesson Polonius feels no need to mention Benny or his motives, or sundry other matters on the Israeli side, but that's what happens when you're intent on cancelling any real discussion ...
There's a chance of some two-state solution while Benny is pulling the strings? The settlers will be stopped? The evictions will cease? There will be a fair and just two state solution, as opposed to gulags and apartheid? Please, pull the other one ...
And so to the next selection, and here the pond faced a real dilemma, because it simply couldn't go with Dame Slap ...
The pond only glimpsed a bit of the Seven interview courtesy samples provided by Media Bites, Charlie Pickering etc, and quickly realised you can't stop tone deaf actors wanting to perform, while being tone deaf ... no need to add to that train wreck. No need to join Dame Slap in blaming the ABC, when somebody should have whispered a word to Seven and to the pair who thought bunging on a performance was the solution ...
No, the pond would have to revert to an old reptile favourite ...
You see, the pond is on a dollar for each time it sights Bjorn suggesting that the only solution to climate change is to spend more on green innovation ... and so far it's doing better than speculators in Dogecoin ...
There's nothing like Bjorn droning away, repeating himself endlessly, downplaying the science and the impact, blathering about undermining demoracy, before the real fear comes out, courtesy of a reptile snap of Greta looking like Jeanne d'Arc ...
You see? Even the reptiles get it, even the reptiles are compelled!
The Bjorn-again man has been displaced by a teenager. How cruel is that? How unfair!? And there's nothing the Bjorn-again man can do, except add to the pond's fortune by mentioning for the zillionth time how his solution is to spend more on green innovation ...
Ah green innovation. What a solution. Luckily we've got that covered down under, thanks to beefy Angus and SloMo, as celebrated by Jon Kudelka at the Saturday Paper here ...
