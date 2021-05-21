In which the pond offers our Henry a quote or three, before deciding that a branding on the bum is too good for advertising wankers ...

The pond was determined to run these quotes, no matter whether our Henry, hole in the bucket man extraordinaire, turned up for his usual Friday gig, or he went MIA.
It was by way of celebrating years of our Henry talking of classical matters on a Friday, and the pond found them in a recent New Yorker interview with Mary Beard ...
The interview can be found in full here, though with auto log-in the pond can't tell if it's paywall affected ...
On the matter of Greco-Roman culture ...
On the matter of canons ...
Poor Henry, if only he was a posh white man from the UK. And then there was the matter of the classics generally ....
Oh that wretched feminist. Fancy saying there's nothing more interesting about the Greeks and the Romans than the decadent Persians ... and as for mentioning Benito and Hitler in the context of noble democratic Roman emperors, well shame on her ...
Luckily, the pond's gamble paid off. As it so happens, our Henry did front up this day, though the pond has to acknowledge it was a below par performance ... and the quotes were largely wasted because our Henry went Abrahamic ...
There's the problem from the get go ... the hole in the bucket man justifying Benny the corrupt? Talk about stepping out of the ancient history comfort zone, and into the world of the sages ...
What an epic load of bullshit, and without a singe mention of testosterone to boot ... but wait, it gets worse, at least if you happen to be a secularist that thinks of religious sages of all stripes as a rough equivalent to apologists for imaginary friends of the Santa Claus kind ...
Yep, the hole in the bucket man really did jump the ancient canonical shark on this one and nuke the sage fridge to boot ... naturally best done from the comfort of a leather armchair, or at a pinch at a keyboard, safe in a study, so that there'll be no distraction from bullets idly thudding into the wall, or a bomb blast taking out the kitchen ...
The Christian concept of the crusade faded? Oh that means there must be some other explanation for the war in Iraq, the war in Afghanistan - only a fifth of the hundred years war - the war in Vietnam, and sundry interventions, coups, and interferences in other states ... yes, apparently it's only the Islamics that know how to bung on a do these days ...
While respecting the obligation to pursue evictions and routinely treat a dispossessed people as second class, worthy of an apartheid gulag? Why that sounds remarkably Christian to the pond. Isn't it wonderful what a helpful imaginary friend will do for all the tribes when it comes to justifying inhumanity, cruelty, warfare and slaughter ...
And so to the bonus, and here the pond surveyed the field, and deliberately ignored a few of the reptile offerings, though no doubt there will be complaints about wilful omissions ...
Dimitri having a go at maintaining the war on China? Sorry, that's a pass. When it comes to war mongering, the bromancer is the pond's preferred choice ... who else can set Jimbo Moran straight about tanks?
Jimbo Paterson of the IPA doing an impression of a war monger, while still looking like a grinning young pup who knew the best dodge, the best wheeze, was to avoid the services like the IPA plague?
Sorry, Jimbo lovers, the pond has already had the best of the best of the reptiles thanks to the hole in the bucket man ... and sssh, not a mention of war crimes in Afghanistan ... it might agitate our Henry and set off another epic round of philosophical brooding on St Augustine's notion of a just war ...
No, for its bonus, the pond turned to the top of the lizard Oz page ... (well at least it was top of the page early in the morning)
Here the pond should start with a generalisation, though hard won from experience.
In a previous life, the pond used to come into contact with people in the advertising game. It was the pond's perception that the game was full of fuckwits and deadshits.
The pond came to loathe advertising, and in later times, tried to avoid advertisements like the plague, let alone explore the rocket science punditry and insights that fuelled the deadshits in the game ... and yet, here we are ...
Naturally when speaking of brands, the safe thing to do is to slag off a commercial rival. It wouldn't do to pick on an in-house brand of the reptile kind ...
Think of the howls of laughter that might be produced by talking about "We are Australia's national news brand. In a world of sound bites and spin, we keep Australians fully and accurately informed about the issues that matter. For over half a century, we have been the nation's most trusted source of news, insight, analysis and opinion..."
Yadda yadda, and so on and so forth, though the pond supposes it's true when it comes to love of coal, climate science denialism, war mongering and delivering bullshit about the woke ... not to mention the recent outburst of love for Tony Bleagh bleating about the woke, as celebrated by Rowe ...
Now there's a fully woke sight, with an honourable mention of the emperor in exile, and Faux News ...
Sorry, where was the pond? Oh that's right, off with the fuckwits and the deadshit dunderheads ...
Yep. It all came rushing back to the pond, all those days with bullshit blatherers, ready to design any sort of campaign provided they could rake in the moola ...
Simple, and compelling, and with bonus coke, so there was no need to join the men in the bathroom sniffing a line ... before emerging to deliver another great life-enhancing pitch ...
Simple but compelling. That bullshit precision, that line about it being exactly 20,679 physicians who say today is the day you too can get a healthy dose of throat cancer - sheer genius, give that man a line of coke - or indeed whatever brand of cancer you might prefer, because it's all about healthy choice and healthy competition ... and if you don't like woke talk about cancer, why not inhale a reptile brand?
Sorry, where was the pond? Oh that's right, off in the land of the wankers, talking of customer journeys ...
What a tiresome loon. Couldn't he have kept it to fifteen seconds? The pond finds it hard to concentrate beyond a short burst when it comes to bullshit ... and it's even worse when the fuckwit imagines he's producing a funny advertisement. Not funny peculiar, but elbow-breaking funny ...
Creative director? Yep, as always in advertising, they come up with really funny job titles ... and even funnier lines, like the one "In reality, woke threatens to undermine the values of Western civilisation", which as we all know from previous reptile outings featured in the pond, isn't creative at all, but a tiresome, sorry rehashing of all the crap to be found in the lizard Oz ... because as we all know, there's nothing like Western civilisation for some splendid police bashings, some excellent poofter bashing, some great tranny bashing, and some fierce slut shaming ...
And so to a chance to fart in the general direction of Sean, even if it too involves a little repetition ...
You see the immortal Rowe, Twitter here, ran a cartoon .... and certain similarities were noted ...
After gulping down that generous dose of bullshit, as supplied by Sean, the pond felt in need of a good fart ... both period and present ...
A word of explanation from the Library of Congress ...
A stout, smiling John Bull directs a blast from his rear-end toward a poster of King George III tacked to a wall. The image of the king looks surprised. On the left, the head of William Pitt exclaims, "That is Treason Johnny".
Hopefully no explanation is required for the modern version ...
Mary Beard: "I don't think there's something more interesting about the Greeks and Romans than there is about the Persians.' Oh yes there is: Euclid's 'Elements' and Roman concrete - the Persians never had anything like that. Though indeed they were the leading mathematicians of Islam, once Persia had been conquered and absorbed. Omar Khayam was, of course, Persian.ReplyDelete
And also: "...the classics have been deeply debated, and because they've been deeply debated, they've been very important to the European and then the transatlantic west." Oh yes, indeed so - such that the wonderful Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation has turned them into a selective - and minutely selective at that - degree course in Great Books where one can get a university degree for reading a very few of them - and for not having the time nor the perspicacity to debate any of them.
Can you imagine a Ramsay student actually trying to 'debate' Euclid's parallel (5th) postulate and to know why it was a postulate and not an axiom and that this great understanding was justified by the geometries of Lobachevsky and Riemann. Not a snowflake in hell.