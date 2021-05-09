In which the pond makes a desperate attempt to revive its reptile festival with a double bill ...

With interest in the pond's festival of reptiles flagging, was there anyone in reptile land who might revive the wretched thing, breathe life into a corpse, so to speak?
What about a double bill featuring a dynamic duo? Sure the idea was to let each reptile venture forth solo, uncoupled and unimpeded, but nothing had lived up to the bromancer's opening salvo ...
Could Dame Slap muscle up?
The pond's heart sank. The reptile festival was fucked. Dame Slap had failed. Somehow she's managed to drag out an old loon and there was no way to make a single thought of the grumpy bear interesting or relevant to vulgar youff ... but the pond was now mired so deep, it had no choice but to go on ... and discover the axe grinding away in the dismal one's ear ... a tin ear at that ...
Serious weight? Perhaps in the IPA, where Dame Slap serves as valiant chairman - no woman here, here no woman - but the rest is sheer tedium ...
Sure, Dame Slap tries to whip up controversy by talking of sacrilegious ideas, but luddite notions from the 1950s are hardly new, and are barely ideas, let alone sacrilegious ones.
The pond had struck out ... with readers better off at the AFR reading The ultimatum that sank David Murray ... more interesting than the Dame Slap and David Murray combining to sink the pond's reptile festival ...
Put it another way? Whose interests are the IPA serving when they send out Dame Slap on this sort of crusade? Yes, there's a whiff of leather chairs, fine cigars, and a dry sherry or perhaps an Amontillado in celebration of Poe ...
What's left? It's but to note the way that the lizard Oz indicates that Janet Albrechtsen is the chairman of a far right lobby group with notoriously invisible financing, a singular lack of transparency, and an agenda in relation to business, familiar from its grand old days of lobbying on behalf of big tobacco ...
See if you can spot the acknowledgement, the declaration of interest below ...
No? Not to worry, the pond promised a double bill, and even though in the depths of despair, must unspool it, and hope it's just an eight reeler ...
It wasn't just the banality of the ideas. The pond is accustomed to that with the reptiles, and Gemma is a particularly lightweight reptile. No, it was the banality of the illustration, taken from iStock ...
Long gone are the glory days of the cult master ... instead we must stare at this dreck, this dross ... and then proceed on to a lecture about identity by an allegedly private person ...
It brought to mind that haunting image of a censored politician explaining how she'd been censored, to the world, with the aid of a microphone ...
As for the usual guff about identity politics, the pond can remember when it was made to roam the streets of Tamworth dressed in a Catholic school uniform ... shouting exchanges with young people in Protestant guise, a suitable intro to the next bit of stupidity by the lightweight ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, has Gemma ever visited a country town? Just asking for a friend ... but now it seems that everything is sorted, everything is done and dusted, race and gender sorted, and now the only issue this wretched sort of identity politics that ruins her day and rains on her parade ...
The church of identity? Oh just fuck off, and the pond says that sincerely with its mix of Irish and German genes, not that identity or mythology matters, you've helped ruin the pond's reptile festival, and now all that's left are a few cartoons in a desperate attempt to appease the punters as they storm the exits ...
According to Slappy, Murray said: "I haven't met any good director who is disinterested in a company's reputation because they know that a poor reputation in the community could reduce customer and employee confidence."ReplyDelete
Murray of both CBA and AMP has the sheer gall to say that ? Besides, who cares about "customer and employee confidence". They aren't shareholders - just disconnected so-called "stakeholders - so they've got no claim on the company whatsoever.
Ms Ton-yee-nee, of whom I had not heard, with either pronunciation, until she stowed away on the Flagship, seems to be trying to have a slash at the dreaded ‘identity politics’ by asking us to focus on her, personal - identity?ReplyDelete
That does show that she belongs with the crew of the Flagship. One of the abiding characteristics necessary to fit in with the crew is an inability to recognise irony.
Yes - GB - as you point out, the reference to Murray confirms that the other Chairman is still showing how easily she can let irony slip by her. Her article also seems to assume that, board meetings of supposedly substantial public companies must occupy no more than some set time. Surely, it is a function of the Chair to estimate how much time the entire meeting should take to attend to its full agenda, and guide it through. Murray is implying that Chairs of such companies, while pocketing $hundreds of thousands a year, are not as practiced at running a meeting as many who chair the equivalent for their school P&C.
Ms Ton-etc. almost redefines lightweight, so, DP, is an appropriate pick for your exercise this weekend.
Makes me kinda wonder whether Murray or any of his mates ever "contributed" to the IPA. Not personally, no, never that, but as part of his pronouncement that: "The public interest is determined by the democratic process because it necessarily overrides some private interests in favour of the common good." So obviously, anything determined by 'private interest' - eg by Gina's funding of the IPA - is really just trying to promote a rich public interest by cutting out the "lumbering, bloated, bureaucratic and process-driven" aspects of public companies, allowing them to just get on unimpeded with the business of screwing their customers in the interests of their "shareholders" (of which, IIRC, Murray was a significant one).Delete
But as to Ms Tonganinny, I wonder just how she would pronounce the names of the capital cities of Russia and Poland ?
Murray: "to me, a company is owned by its shareholders". Wrong. See for example, Company Law and the Myth of Shareholder Ownership at https://kar.kent.ac.uk/1939/1/Myth_of_Shareholder_Ownership.pdf (via Google Scholar).ReplyDelete
But of course that doesn't accord with IPA doctrine.