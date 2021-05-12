In which the pond indulges in some risk-taking with Dame Slap before splashing the cash with "Ned" and the lizard Oz editorialist ...

The pond is but a cork bobbing on the great reptile ocean, and today it's spend, spend, spend, with the pond lining up like everybody else to buy furniture with play money ... especially if you've printed the play money at taxpayer expense ...
Just look at the zeal with which the reptiles covered the great budget splash...
Here no talk of balanced budgets and the dangers of debt; no talk of balanced budgets and the dangers of debt here ... and further down the page it got no better ...
Simplistic Simon in a state of ecstasy. No one left out, no one left behind ...
In desperation, the pond looked beneath the fold ...
Is it any wonder that the pond turned to Dame Slap for a little risk-taking? By golly, it's time to travel up the Amazon with Colonel Fawcett and Dame Slap, because what's life without a little risk? Sure, you might end up brain dead, but that's always a risk when exposing any brain to Dame Slap ...
Fucketty fuk, or as Norman Mailer might say, fug, each day the pond is now confronted by a truly abysmal reptile illustration ... but no matter how truly awful, how stupendously hideous, it didn't stop the pond's dawning realisation that risk-taking for the pond might be a little different to risk-taking by Dame Slap.
After all, there's a killer virus out there, and you have to be extremely comfortable about sniffing in someone's sneeze as part of a daredevil, devil may care attitude to the world ...
Oh sheesh, the IPA chairman reports on the thoughts of a still wet behind the ears IPA graduate blathering away on Sky. Yes, that's the sort of risk-taking the pond dares each day ... followed by a classic example of Dame Slap confusing and conflating beach volleyball with a pandemic ...
Look, Dame Slap is entirely free to go and live in India, now that the risks are coming down in the United States, or perhaps she might like to risk her life in Brazil, which is still something of a hot spot, but frankly the pond isn't that impressed by keyboard warriors talking about risks.
Don't just talk it, from a plush job while living in plush digs, get out and do it, swallow that bleach, stick that light up the rectum, and live a little ...don't worry about getting the shot, it's just the flu in disguise, and live with it ...
Indeed, indeed, and the pond will probably sob to learn that Dame Slap's untimely death was duly recorded in annual health statistics, but in her passing, how the crowd paused to gasp and admire, and say what a risk-taker she was, putting it all on the line in her risky columns for the lizard Oz. So much risk-taking, in such little time ...
But at least it delayed the pond's solemn duty to at least pretend to purport an interest in spend, spend, spend ... what with the reptiles indulging in a huge splash this day, with witty puns aplenty ...
And given the grotesque illustration, nattering "Ned" it had to be ...
Gee, the pond hadn't realised it would be so easy ... here, have a celebratory cartoon ...
And so to a curious phenomenon. The reptile layout treated each "Ned" paragraph as gold and allowed oodles of space between each utterance ... as if designed to thwart the pond's patented screen cap technique ... so the pond just bundled them all together ...
And that's how you get through a "Ned" piece at a single go.
Think nothing of it, the pond is pleased to help the reptiles with their layout, and so off to Rowe, and strange ... a deleted tweet ...
Well, with the express train of 'spend, spend, spend' looming out of the darkness, the pond couldn't let matters rest there, and so as a bonus, it turned to the lizard Oz editorialist for a special bout of writhing on the 'spend, spend, spend' spit ...
A mere $161 billion ... and the pond loves the way that the reptiles now talk of 'bn' rather than billion, because ... well you know because ...
That should be "How many zeroes in a tn?" but never mind, on we go ... as the hapless lizard Oz editorialist did his best to sound balanced, while waving goodbye to all those years of talk of balanced budgets, surpluses and the evils of debt and deficit ...
Hmm, the power of the cliché is strong in this one, but desperate times call for desperate clichés, and the lizard editorialist was up to the job ...
Did the pond spot a tear trickling down the cheek of the lizard Oz editorialist as he recalled the case for saving and investing? Oh how sweet it is to harvest reptile tears and feast on them ... drink them to the full ... but there was only one keg to go ...
Even so, it had a spectacular payoff in the cliché stakes. Please allow the pond to explain, with spoiler alert ...
Many years ago, the pond was involved in one of those old-fashioned sponsored documentaries, now long gone, which concluded with the resounding line "Much has been done, but much remains to be done."
Ever since, when confronted with nonsense or stupidity, the pond has always responded "Much has been done, but much remains to be done" ... and now, this ...
The pond must fault the lizard Oz editorialist. "So far so good. But much remains to be done" is good, but it carries fatuousness to far too high a level. There was no need for a full stop to interrupt the flow, and there was no need to hint that so far is so good, when everyone knows that the undertoad is always lurking in the waves ...
Plainly, there's nothing wrong with the old pond standby in these difficult circumstances.
"Much has been done, but much remains to be done" has the right and proper ring to it. It is sturdy, it is solid, it is reliable, it has a yeoman quality, it can serve at any time, as needed, and the pond commends it to all reptiles when in search of something to say in difficult budgetary times ...
And so to a cartoon offered for an analysis elsewhere, but just as useful when applied to the reptile analysis above ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.