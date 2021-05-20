In which the pond indulges in a guilty Savva pleasure, sees the bromancer duck and weave and celebrates Adolf with Babones ...

One of the few pleasures left for the pond in reptile la la land is the way that the savvy Savva turns up on a Thursday to berate SloMo, each time devising new ways to bash an endlessly giving piñata ...
Of course there are dangers in the pleasure. The reptiles, taking the savvy Savva literally, decided on a visual shark attack, offering up snaps of SloMo showing his astonishing ability to pose for the camera ... while wondering why he's often dubbed Scotty from marketing. Even as a joke, there's only so much of this that the pond, or a bear, might bear ...
Exactly?!
In spades!?
And then the reptiles followed up with a snap of Mr Fixit in action ...
The pond didn't have to scribble a word ... it didn't even have to mention the pond's sudden interest in boofheads, what with the sharkies languishing in 14th position (out of 16 for anyone not counting). What they need is a new coach ... an experienced team player who can do anything, including reliably turn up for a photo op ...
Sorry, sorry, the reptile influence, don't cha know ... back to the right royal slagging ...
Truth? But there's been genuine leadership, real progress ...
Never mind, back to the right royal slagging ...
Phew ... and yet the reptiles failed to run the pond's favourite all time great SloMo snap ...
How quickly they forget a man of leadership; how easily they mock him ... and yet all he ever wanted to do was please the reptiles ...
And so to another great failure ...
It will be recalled that the bromancer was recently given a sharp slap around the chops by Jim "Jimbo" Molan, in relation to defence and the matter of tanks, and a column by the bromancer dissing tanks as yesterday's weaponry ...
The pond has been impatiently slobbering at the bit ever since, waiting for the bromancer to take the first opportunity to return fire, to give Jimbo a stern whipping, a sound thrashing ...
Sadly the pond will have to wait a little longer for its southern plantation moment, and instead must endure a seemingly endless bout of bromancer anxiety ...
Yes, yes, the pond has seen this in action already. Poor "Ned" is terrified, Dame Groan is constantly groaning, Dame Slap is in alienated, and full of existential despair, while the Killer yearns for the killing fields ... but what of the tanks?
And come to think of it, what of the need for big defence spending? Isn't the bromancer big on defence spending? Doesn't he want to be profligate? Just not on tanks ...
Sadly the bromancer turns out to be a cowardly custard, and ducks the fight, and instead just cranks up the paranoia ...
Ah yes, Tony Bleagh ... and the woke zeitgeist. If only the woke folk had been able to make squillions bringing peace to the middle east, they'd forget all this woke nonsense ... but we've been there before, and yet the bromancer is only just getting cranked up on a full reptile litany of despair ...
Oh yes, anti-fossil fuel madness. No need for tanks if we can get in quick and fuck the planet first.
But why all the paranoia? Elsewhere in the rag, the bromancer was seemingly content at new developments ...
Actually she made a sustained critique of SloMo's behaviour ...
But that's what happens when you live in delusional reptile la la land, and don't even have the courage to tackle Jimbo on tanks ... because when the bromancer does eventually get around to mentioning tanks, he doesn't dare mention Jimbo by name ...
To be fair, he does call him clinically insane ... but tragically not by name. What a cowardly custard ...
That's it? That's all that the bromancer had to say in answer to Jimbo? A single par? And a nonsensical question.
Are we really serious about defence? Are we really serious about budget deficits?
We must spend squillions on defence, while savagely cutting the bottom line, perhaps by saving on tanks ...
Okay, okay, the pond finds the bromancer and his nakedly paraded obsessions inclined to the comical, and the contradictions in his scribbling of the sort found in low farce, but really, what a squib, what a failure to answer Jimbo's challenge ...
And now for some bonus comedy, it's time for a little Babones ...
Getting past that shot of Latham was hard for the pond. Having to acknowledge that the country dodged a bullet and was better off with little Johnny is a truly hard line to swallow, and yet, and yet ... but thankfully there was little of Latham in what followed ... because there's nothing like a little hard-line Hindu nationalism and religious fundamentalism to get a Babones excited ...
Indeed, indeed. And around this time the pond always likes to revert to the Times of India and a recommendation for a new history textbook in Australian schools, as featured here, In Modi's Gujarat, Hitler is a textbook hero ...
AHMEDABAD: Gandhi is not so great, but Hitler is. Welcome to high school education in Narendra Modi''s Gujarat, where authors of social studies textbooks published by the Gujarat State Board of School Textbooks have found faults with the freedom movement and glorified Fascism and Nazism.
While a Class VIII student is taught ''negative aspects'' of Gandhi''s non-cooperation movement, the Class X social studies textbook has chapters on ''Hitler, the Supremo'' and ''Internal Achievements of Nazism''.
Do go on ...
You can imagine the pond's shock and horror when years later it read this story in the Graudian here ...
Withdrawn? How could that be, and with Modi alongside the inspirational Adolf on the cover!
And now back to a defence of the VHP in a style only the inimitable Babones could muster ...
Oh indeed, indeed ... there's nothing like the VHP and the Citizenship Amendment Act for a jolly good multicultural lesson in tolerance and inclusion ...
And so to wrap up proceedings with a Rowe, though unfortunately it seems he's been caught out by someone farting in our general direction, with more Rowe here ...
