In which the pond has a quiet Sunday med with prattling Polonius, the Angelic one and Helen of Trinca fame ...

The pond is always excited in its Sunday meditations to find out whether prattling Polonius has yet again mentioned that the ABC doesn't have a single conservative in its ranks ...
Sometimes Polonius manages to control himself, sometimes he just rants and rails at the GABCA (hereinafter the Graudian ABC alliance) ...
Yes, whatever you do, don't focus on the planet ... think of the husky men, those male tradies who regularly turn up to the Sydney Institute for a night of grog and prawns ... in their luscious steel-capped boots and shirts and equipped with big tools ...
Who knew when we started out from there that we'd end up with Polonius and the Donald grooving along here?
How the reptiles love that shot of the speaker in tongues and the layer on of hands and the great crusader and possibly even the new Messiah appointed by god to lead the country ... but of course there's a fly in the Pentecostal ointment when it comes to Catholics of the Angelic kind, and it isn't just Hillsong's rampant sex frolics ...
This expression comes from the writings of Saint Cyprian of Carthage, a bishop of the third century. The axiom is often used as shorthand for the doctrine that the Church is necessary for salvation. It is adogma in the Catholic Church and the Eastern Orthodox Church in reference to their own communions.
Most early Protestant Reformers believed that in Bible prophecy a woman represents a church. “I have likened the daughter of Zion to a lovely and delicate woman.” (Jeremiah 6:2 nkjv) A harlot, it is argued, is representative of a church that has been unfaithful: “Go, take yourself a wife of harlotry And children of harlotry, For the land has committed great harlotry By departing from the LORD.” (Hosea 1:2).
...The ultimate betrayal of our Protestant ancestors, who strived, even to the shedding of their own blood, for the purity of Protestant Truths, which at their most pure are simply exegesis of simple New Testament Truths, is to fellowship with members of the Roman Catholic Church or to pay homage to the Pope. The Church of Rome is still as chock full of idols and heresies as it was in the sixteenth century at the time of the Reformation.
The world-wide Church of Rome is one of lucifer’s veils to stop mankind knowing the simple truths of the Bible and particularly of the Teachings of the Lord Jesus, the Teachings of the Mighty Apostle Paul and all the Great Truths of the New Testament in the Holy Bible.
What a tortured goose ...
The separation of church and state is a philosophic and jurisprudential concept for defining political distance in the relationship between religious organizations and the state. Conceptually, the term refers to the creation of a secular state (with or without legally explicit church–state separation) and to disestablishment, the changing of an existing, formal relationship between the church and the state. Although the concept is older, the exact phrase "separation of church and state" is derived from "wall of separation between church and state", a term coined by Thomas Jefferson. The concept was promoted by Enlightenment philosophers such as Locke. (wiki)
It's not aridly secular, it's just that dedicated lovers and wearers of frocks should keep their enriched private lives away from the public square, and do their frock wearing in the privacy of their churches ...
Uh huh, well it goes without saying that Catholics are extremely practised in the art of hypocrisy, and wondrous levels of irony, and to praise SloMo for ducking and weaving on gay marriage, while berating Joe on abortion is exceptionally rich ... a bit like the revisionism that led to Fratelli Tutti in the matter of the death penalty, or taking a second look at the strange notions of limbo and purgatory, both of which have done a slow slide into oblivion since Vatican II... but then the Catholic church has always indulged in indulgences, and blown with the theological wind ...
And so to the bonus, and the pond should give notice that it ruled out the bromancer brooding about India, the oscillating fan brooding about fiscal conservatives and deficits, and passed on our Gracie daring to suggest that unions are wonderful things and soon enough we will be embracing the US industrial system - oh Gracie, such wilful heresy - and instead settled for another volley about anon, as the phenomenon had caused our Henry great distress on the Friday ...
Of course it fails the reptile stupidity test even before the get go... because the reptiles hide at least one of their authors behind an alias, and even make a proud point of it with a blackface graphic (oh yes blackface isn't dead in this country, not if the reptiles have their way) ...
Don't ask the pond why there's a reference to Jaws at the top of the twittering twit's page ...
Sometimes that reptile dog botherer looks right at ya. Right into your eyes. And the thing about a dog botherer is he’s got lifeless eyes. Black eyes. Like a doll’s eyes. When he comes at ya, he doesn’t even seem to be livin’… ’til he bites ya, and those black eyes roll over white and then… ah then you hear that terrible high-pitched screamin’. The streets around Surry Hills turn red, and despite all your poundin’ and your hollerin’ those reptiles come in and… they rip you to pieces.
Sorry, sorry, the pond is easily distracted doing a Sunday meditation ... and we haven't even started ...
Standing by your view is surely a basic requirement of being taken seriously in our society?
What then of the Mocker? Is the lizard Oz just a vituperous bundle of anon trip?
Mind you, the pond has never taken the Mocker seriously, it seems like a childish way for a groan man to vent some spleen ... but then he is being published by the lizard Oz, so there's something very strange about this talk of accountability and the notion that opinions under false names aren't immediately attractive.
It seems however that we can at least definitively establish that she is not the Mocker, the Mocker is not she ...
Now will Helen of Trinca be lobbying the reptiles to abolish the Mocker forthwith? Probably not ...
Indeed, no, the answer to cancel culture is a flurry of cartoons, celebrating the work of Tucker and Faux News ...
How the pond has missed the Donald, and what about the notion of giving the chldren a vote, when in the United States, the GOP is busy denying anyone black or brown a vote?
Well that was a lightweight piece of fairy floss, just what the pond needed on a Sunday ...
And now, instead of finishing with a cartoon, how about a tweet, which suggests there might be some virtue in anonymity ...
It caused great joy for the short time it was up, before it was inevitably taken down, and the pond humbly proposes that in the future Lord Moylan should take a pseudonym for his tweeting, perhaps something like Lord Haw Haw ...
Naturally the intertubes went wild, and the pond will finish with one such wildfire ...
