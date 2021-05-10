In which the pond forgets its ill-fated reptile festival and settles for a couple of old faves ...

The pond is devastated, it will never embark on a reptile festival again.
Hits were down, festival goers bemused and befuddled. The pond blames it on too much Q and the Donald taking up blogging by reskinning a Wordpress format for a couple of zillion (haven't they heard of friendly Asian geeks in the United States? They would have knocked it up for a couple of thousand but the pond imagines there was compensation for the Donald by way of plenty of skimming off the top, the bottom, the sideways and every way coming and going).
And while indulging in the festival, the pond overlooked the arrival of a new Anglican archbishop and immediately realised there were people in a state of complete and utter anxiety about the future of complementary women in Sydney.
Relax. Back in July 2014 Kanishka Raffel, in Equal but different, here, reviewed a book of essays as well as a book by John Dickson, noting:
As self-professed complementarians, the authors of both books agree that the pastoral oversight of local fellowships of believers is a responsibility entrusted to men.
Well yes indoody, only manly men have a direct line to god and know what She's thinking, and only manly Anglican men can speak for Her.
And so we come to the important, most reassuring line by our very own Raffles himself:
..‘Guarding the good deposit‘ by the regular exposition, explanation and application of Scripture in the midst of the congregation of God’s people so that they hear, receive, love and obey it is a primary means of the congregational oversight to be exercised by an appropriately appointed man, and an essential aspect of the pastoral teaching ministry. I’m indebted to the authors of Women, Sermons and the Bible for expounding this biblical pattern of ministry.
Thank the long absent lord, "an appropriately appointed man"!
Yes, it's a manly conclusion to a manly review celebrating the role of men in explaining Her thoughts, so relax, you can have your complimentary women cake or two and mansplain away to your heart's content …
Curiously, it does sort of provide a lead-in to the Oreo this day, in exceptionally fine conspiratorial form ...
The reformed, recovering feminist knows how to look under every rock to discover a weaponised conspiracy designed to do down the entirety of western civilisation ... talk about moral panic ... talk about Amanda Stoker ...
Just to get things under way, a few samplings from Crikey here ... (paywall affected)
...Her traditionalist worldviews and policies are informed by her conservative Christian beliefs, which are illustrated by her ideas of family and sexuality, and her strong stance against abortion among other things. According to The Catholic Leader, she is Anglican. (Actually there's a strong streak of Pentecostal, but never mind).
She has centred the idea of family in her cases for policy. In her maiden speech, the 36-year-old mother of three daughters argued “government intervention diminishes the role and expectations of family”.
Despite calling for less government intervention, Stoker is ardently anti-abortion — or as she classifies it, pro-life — and has been filmed speaking at several anti-abortion rallies...
…She supports the repeal of section 18C of the Racial Discrimination Act, saying on Sky News last year: “I think 18C has got to go. I think 18C is a drag on our society.”
The Liberal government’s previous attempt to amend the law was voted down in 2017.
Speaking to Bible Society Australia’s news site, Stoker said Christian values were under attack and that political opponents were prioritising the human rights of the LGBTIQ community over the “rights to freedom of conscience, religion and speech”.
“Never before have Christian values, and the right to express them freely, been under such attack. This is not political hyperbole.
“The Greens, Labor and many left-leaning independents have made it clear that they prioritise the human rights of some, such as the LGBTI+ community, over other human rights …”
...Stoker has blamed unions for the casualisation of workplaces, and has argued against raising minimum wages and penalty rates because they allegedly “reduce job opportunities for those most in need”.
She has also called for industrial reforms and the removal of “punitive unfair dismissal laws” to support employers and “increase productivity”.
Stoker has also pushed for nannies to be tax-deductible to increase the fertility rate in Australia. “It shouldn’t be that a woman has to choose between a great career and family,” she said.
Despite supporting policies that seem like they would hurt workers and the lower class more than anyone else, right wing commentator Janet Albrechtsen believes the senator is “fast becoming the voice for Morrison’s quiet Australians”.
Dame Slap approved! And so this is where reformed, recovering feminists end up ...
Every time the pond reads the Oreo, the pond can't help thinking of the Professor's line in The Bourne Identity. Here's a reformed, recovering feminist railing and ranting away, and all the pond can think of is "Look at this. Look at what they make you give."
Of course you get all sorts of bias when it comes to Oreos, and it produces all sorts of contortions ...
But none of these contortions can match our own reformed, recovering feminist Oreo ...
It goes without saying that the Oreo exudes conscious and unconscious bias, and extreme hysteria, and by the way, who says that heresy is an ancient crime? Heresy is alive and well. Just look at this story in the Irish Times back in February 2020 here ...
On April 30th last year a group of Catholic theologians wrote an open letter to the College of Bishops accusing Pope Francis of heresy and asking that they deal with the grave situation of a heretical pope.
He stood accused a “comprehensive rejection of Catholic teaching on marriage and sexual activity, on the moral law, and on grace and the forgiveness of sins” in among other things his 2016 apostolic exhortation Amoris Laetitia.
By the following morning an online petition had collected 1,500 signatures and the story had broken worldwide. Although popes have been accused of heresy before, nothing quite like this has occurred in modern times.
Heresy is back. In a big way. You know this is the case when that old rhetorical question “is the Pope a Catholic?” doesn’t work anymore; especially when a vocal minority suspect he isn’t.
Well that's the Protestants and the Catholics done this day, and in no small part thanks to the Oreo, and so on to the Caterist ...
There are few people who understand the Caterist's enormous understanding of many issues ... from climate science denialism to the movement of flood waters in quarries to a canny way with cash in the paw, the Caterist is your man ...
Indeed, indeed, whereas the Caterist is indoctrinated with cash in the paw theory, and if only all students had the same opportunity as a Caterist, how much better the education system would be ...
Money doesn't grow on trees, they say, but it surely grows in Canberra for Caterists ... and it makes the righteous ranting and railing all the more poignant ...
But before going on, the pond would like to pause with Guy Rundle, back in April 2013 in Crikey here, talking a look at the Caterist's epic tome ... by sampling the opening and the closing ... (paywall affected) ...
By golly, that sets the scene for the final Caterist gobbet ...
If they're learning less, they might soon reach the enviable position of the Caterist, scribbling nonsensical books and imagining he can work out the position of flood waters in quarries ... oh there's a bright future for dim bulbs in the grip of a dubious education, provided they know how to catch cash in greasy palm ...
And now, having learned its reptile festival lesson well, that's it for the pond.
Oh there will be sobbing and sighing and yearning for Major Mitchell on a Monday, but at time of writing he was a no show, and anyway, two old pond favourites are more than enough to crank the noggin into gear for the week ahead.
All that remains to be done is to celebrate the dawning of humanity thanks to the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
Inspirational, and there's much more on the origins of the march of progress here ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.