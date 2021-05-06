In which the pond and the Donald merrily go blogging with the reptiles ...

For a long time now, the pond has thought of itself as old school, slightly moth-eaten, worn around the edges, a tattered outlaw trailing behind the reptiles, with monstrous head and sickening cry, a walking parody of all keyboard things, and yet it seems that the pond is actually state of the art, happening now, a truly Presidential phenomenon, ready to be awarded the flying fickle finger of fate …
Please Donald, forget the Zuck. He's a cruel, inhuman monster. Forget the Twittersphere. Join with the reptiles in fearing and loathing it. Better still, join with the pond and we will vanquish these enemies of humanity.
Oh how the reptiles cruelly mocked bloggers back in the day, before failing at their own wretched long-forgotten blog, but now the pond can bask in the reflected glory of the Donald, a man who revitalised universities and steaks and such like, and who now sees that blogging should, must, return to the limelight.
Fools, the pond has had its hour come again, palms scattered at its feet, a tacos and diet coke in hand … and even if a tad more delusional than usual, feels up to the challenge of tackling the reptiles yet again … for those that shall survive this day and see old age, will yearly on this vigil feast with others and remind themselves they had these mental wounds on a sodden autumnal day …
And now, as fellow bloggers, might the pond humbly offer the Donald a few tips.
First the pond understands that you never type, and that suits the pond. The easy way is just to take little gobbets of thought and then have arguments with them as the mood suits ... and a natural taste for stupidity will help enormously. You can bleach them and throw light and shade at them as you will ...
Indeed, indeed, how will we be able to celebrate Santa and the easter bunny if we fail to recognise Xianity?
And so to a sad truth Donald. Once you've decided you're too lazy just to quote the odd sentence, and argue from there, and gone the gobbet route, you're left with large piles of shit, and picking through for the odd delicacy isn't a business for the squeamish.
Take the matter of genocide. Why? Well it's about to score a superficial, strikingly silly mention.
There was, without doubt, a determined attempt to remove Tasmanian aborigines from the face of the earth. Sure, there weren't as many as the Armenians done down by the Turks, but an admirable job was done. It wasn't complete, and there are some in Tasmania who can claim a link to Aboriginal forebears, but why should we downgrade the noble, valiant attempts by white British colonialists going about their business? Apparently some want to ...
Yes, the fact that Australia had its own vital reasons for fighting in the first world war is not discussed, and because they're not immediately apparent, they certainly won't be discussed here. Funnily enough, no one ever quite understood why poppa headed off to enjoy the mud of the Somme in 2017, though he did have a pension which enabled him to live a sodden, pissed as a parrot life ...
And now to a difficult matter. The pond has long enjoyed the reptiles' difficulties with furriners, and you Donald, will be able to share your hostility in your blog ...
Oh it's a simple-minded segue to talk of Greta, but that's the way the patriotic, always Australian, unerringly anti-globalist blogging game is played ...
Why not a brilliant young 15-year old Australian? Well they've been brought up on the extreme lizard Oz diet of a deep love of dinkum, clean, innocent, pure, virginal Oz coal, and an even richer vein of climate science denialism ...
But then we must hunker down in our isolationist bunkers, shelter white mainsteam Australian boys who just want to be lifesavers in Broken Hill, or perhaps in Alice Springs when the Todd is flowing freely ...
As for the curriculum, the pond has its own complaint. Why isn't the Battle of Broken Hill included? Why aren't we showing Muslims for what they are, treacherous and deviant, and hostile to the wonders of Australian democracy? With any luck, we might even export a Blainey student to New Zealand to shoot the shit out of a mosque. Australia, huzzah!
And now with that done Donald, you must accede to the demands of a demanding readership. The pond still doesn't understand it, but many clamour for the thoughts of Dame Groan ...
You mustn't let your own interests or concerns get in the way of pandering to the readership. And you certainly mustn't draw attention to other matters being celebrated by cartoonists, as might be found on David Rowe's Twitter account here ...
Underarm! Even the pond gets that reference ... but no, that would be too distracting, that would be too savvy Savva, we must groan away with the Groan ...
Good old frugal Dame Groan. Frugality! Here some might insert a comical story about a frugal woman in a fairy tale ... others might just prefer a few jokes from a frugal girl...
Be patient while your nest egg grows — and for goodness’ sake, forget about making a killing — The Goose that Laid the Golden Egg
Beware of shaky real-estate investments — The Three Little Pigs
If a get-rich-quick scheme sounds too good to be true, it probably is — Rumpelstiltskin
Don’t trust sweet deals if the company offering them is unfamiliar — Hansel & Gretel
Your assets can grow dramatically if you just wait out the current economy — Sleeping Beauty
Two words: soybean futures — Jack and the Beanstalk
Never miss a window of opportunity — Rapunzel
One word: plastics!
Then refreshed after that visit to the ancient boneyard of frugality, you can move on to the next Groanian gobbet ...
And there you have it, Dame Groan as a supporter of working women, urging the government to adopt a socialist agenda, and support lowly-paid women on struggle street. Take from the rich to give to the poor ... and if you believe that, you'll have a goodly career as a blogger ... because in the very next line, you'll discover a breach of Godwin's Law, Soviet sub-section ... because, let's face it, many women want to sit at home, quietly watching daytime TV, doing a bit of tatting or knitting, or whatever else might quieten suburban neuroses ...
Okay, duty done, the masses have been served their chance to sup at Groan parritch, but likely a few have come away hungry, and so must be served a great disappointment.
Yes, the bromancer has run up the white flag ...
This is against the very best advice on offer this day, what with the lizard Oz editorialist and the Swiss bank account man gung ho, safe in the knowledge that no one can touch a Swiss bank account in the event of war ...
How can the bromancer deal with these recalcitrants and urge a truce? Well that's the charm of blogging ...
Um, perchance, is it wise to ask which party was in control in Canberra and the NT at the time? Certainly not, that would be inappropriate, and see the blogger putting on fancy airs and graces. As humble supplicants, we must listen to the sublime bromancer's logic ... it was likely the fault of Julia Gillard (left office, 27 June 2013), or that Kenyan socialist, Barack Obama, president of another country ...
Indeed, indeed. Poor old federal government. Hapless and helpless and compelled to follow the advice of the Defence Department. What else could it do? It's not like it had a mind of its own, it was just a quivering jellyfish, floating willynilly, a cork on the great ocean of possible policy-making ... as it has been ever since ...
But there were precedents. Pig iron Bob comes to mind ... and anyway, who was to know anything at all about the future, and the reptiles sudden desire to bring on a war?
Ah yes, enough of this talk of a port, and taking action. Let's instead talk up a cyber attack, and the valiant mutton Dutton, ready to bung on a do, but perhaps not a do about the port if they listen to the bromancer ... though he sounds sorely tempted to bung on a do himself ... because where would sales of the lizard Oz be without the war on China?
Yep, it's white flag time, at least for the moment, and that allows the pond a chance to pursue its own personal Thursday pleasure, quality time with the savvy Savva.
Sure, that means rambling on endlessly, but remember, Donald, you always loved to do speeches that ran a couple of hours ... so a couple of hours with the reptiles is just more of the same ...
What's great about the savvy Savva is her intense dislike of Scotty from marketing ... and as usual, she lets him and his mob have both barrels ...
Immoral and cowardly! And now because the pond can sense the reptiles are going to slip in a pathetic cartoon, please allow the pond to slip in one first ...
And so to the reptile 'cartoon' ...
Blood on his hands! Just for bowling up a lollypop ...
Is there any harm in repeating an immortal Rowe? If Pavlov's dog reacts to the sound of a bell, can't a blogger react to a mention of cricket?
Oh no ... is the savvy Savva going to jump the shark and nuke the SloMo fridge with the ultimate insult?
Grotesquely unAustralian! Roll that that one around on the tip of the tongue, and savour it to the full, then let it hit the back of the throat, and savour it again. SloMo is grotesquely unAustralian, or if you will, merely grotesque ... some weird bat out of hell.
There we were starting out with Australian lifesavers, and dinkum young heroic white Australian boys saving a damsel in distress (perhaps from an infidel), and now suddenly we're grotesquely unAustralian!
Oh dear, and with that bat out of unAustralian hell reminder of poor Jim Steinman's passing not so long ago, the pond has finally woken up from a shocking nightmare in which it imagined it was communing with fellow blogger the Donald ...
Quick, pass the pond an infallible Pope ... so that at least we can leave one nightmare for another ...
