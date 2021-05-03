In which Jimbo pounds the drums of war, the Major pounds pesky, difficult blacks, and the Caterist just pounds...

Today was Jimbo's day to pound the drums of war, and what a pounding he gave them ... who else but Jimbo could glibly dismiss questions of climate and gender and resoundingly thump the heads of cancel-culture activists before even reaching the first comma?
That's the startling thing about Jimbo, the unerring precision with which he assembles statistics.
Who else knew that the second most powerful nation has wanted to overtake the most powerful national precisely 16 times in precisely the past 500 years and war has resulted on precisely 12 of those occasions?
Such a mind-boggling analysis, but at least the pond know realises how much time it wasted trying to work out the causes for the first world war.
Don't even begin to ask the confused pond to fathom the data, as compiled by Jimbo's astonishing mind. No doubt there are some demanding a list, to see the workings so to speak, but the pond will settle for a drum banging cartoon, as featured on The Insiders ...
By golly there's an earworm right there, but now back to Jimbo banging away, because when you're a paranoid there's a lot to be paranoid about ...
Um, Jimbo, though it's not spoken about Israel has atomic weapons? Should we get more than spare parts, should we go rogue, do a North Korea, get nukes, and maybe drop a nuke or two on someone we don't like to prove we're serious? Just asking for a drum-beating friend ...
That aside, we seem to be so lacking in so many things, the pond felt certain it was time to run up the white flag ...
Indeed, indeed, with suitable preparations, Australia will be able to whup the ass of the deviant Chinese, without the help of the United States ... it's all just a matter of preparation, and perhaps a recall of Jimbo to show how it's done ... you know, like the way we sorted out Iraq ... what news, Al Jazeera, on 15th April 2021?
At least four people have been killed and 17 others wounded in a car bomb attack in the Sadr City neighbourhood of the Iraqi capital Baghdad, police and medical sources said on Thursday. (here)
Talk about Jimbo instilling confidence in the banging drums ...
And so to an even more predictable offering this day. The pond had warned that at some point all the urbane Urban's idle chatter about the curriculum would set off the reptiles and unleash a bout of cancel culture, and sure enough, the Caterist was on hand to begin the cancelling...
That header is of course a specious load of paranoid tripe, but even worse is that illustration. The reptiles are far too canny these days ... once upon a time, in the glory days, they would have thought nothing of lashing out on a cult master to illustrate the piece. These days? Just a banal Brendan trying to look pious trading off on dead people ...
To be confronted by such a dismal snap of such a dismal man, who has consistently failed upwards, is simply too much for a Monday ...
Indeed, indeed, relatively speaking, in a relativist way, who would want to engage with, analyse, interpret, and evaluate the Caterist? Surely it's hard enough working out the movement of flood waters in quarries without that sort of tomfoolery ...
Now before proceeding on, there's one example of woolly thinking and the woolly use of data that might be questioned ...
In the next half century or so, Christianity’s long reign as the world’s largest religion may come to an end, according to a just-released report that builds on Pew Research Center’s original population growth projections for religious groups. Indeed, Muslims will grow more than twice as fast as the overall world population between 2015 and 2060 and, in the second half of this century, will likely surpass Christians as the world’s largest religious group.
While the world’s population is projected to grow 32% in the coming decades, the number of Muslims is expected to increase by 70% – from 1.8 billion in 2015 to nearly 3 billion in 2060. In 2015, Muslims made up 24.1% of the global population. Forty-five years later, they are expected to make up more than three-in-ten of the world’s people (31.1%). (Pew here in 2017)
Frankly the pond doesn't care which imaginary friend belief is top dog, but what follows might explain by the Caterist has trouble calculating the movement of flood waters in quarries ... what with his talk of Xianity as the world's fastest growing religion ... (did the Caterist join Jimbo at the statistical tree of knowledge?)
Yes, there's nothing like a hefty fine and significant jail time for Australians wanting to return home to demonstrate egalitarianism at its finest.
Perhaps even more astonishing, who'd have thought that the Caterist yearned these days for happy clappy status, reaching some sort of peak or nadir in the following par:
Ah, it's the old dominant culture routine ... and the pond has a good cartoon for that one...
Well there's nothing more to do than plug the speech and the book, and remember Brendan's noble willingness to serve ...
There's just one spot of bother ... the day that the pond shares values with creepy cash in paw Caterist, and civvie street Nelson is the day that ice will form over the mythical hell celebrated by assorted imaginary friends ... but how pleasing to arrive at genuine cancel culture, with the Caterist showing how to cancel.
Not amend or adjust to suit white nationalists and fundamentalist Xians, but torn up all together, put through the shredder ... eradicated, in much the same way as Caterists through the centuries have urged that minority groups be shredded ... it being the Xian way ...
Yes, there's nothing like a plague of locusts to show egalitarianism in action.
And to to the bonus, because there's no way that the pond can overlook the squawking of the Major Mitchell on a Monday ...
The Major really is a broken clock when it comes to social media. Truth to tell, truth doesn't matter that much in a lot of areas. Truth didn't matter when the Major went hunting for that wretched Order of Lenin medal and truth doesn't matter when you plug into News Corp ...
Do Fox News viewers think Tucker Carlson tells them the truth? Are they, in fact, reasonable? The federal judge, Mary Kay Vyskocil, who herself was appointed to the federal bench by Trump nine months ago, dismissed the case, citing Carlson’s First Amendment protections. That is, Vyskocil bought the argument Fox News was pushing that Carlson is, first and foremost, not a provider of “the news” as we know it, or “facts” as we commonly understand them, and his audience knows this. They’re apparently in on the gag. Fox News doesn’t label Carlson’s speech parody because that’s embarrassing for a company with the word news in its name to admit; it’s not factual journalism because that implies some responsibility for the credibility of the information that you spew. Instead, Fox News lawyers claim, Carlson is not “stating actual facts” but simply engaging in “non-literal commentary.” I couldn’t have described Carlson or Fox News better myself.
From Vyskocil’s opinion:
[In] the context of “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” the Court finds that Mr. Carlson’s invocation of “extortion” against Ms. McDougal is nonactionable hyperbole, intended to frame the debate in the guest commentator segment that followed Mr. Carlson’s soliloquy. As Defendant notes, Mr. Carlson himself aims to “challenge political correctness and media bias.” This “general tenor” of the show should then inform a viewer that he is not “stating actual facts” about the topics he discusses and is instead engaging in “exaggeration” and “non-literal commentary.” … Given Mr. Carlson’s reputation, any reasonable viewer ‘arrive[s] with an appropriate amount of skepticism’ …
In other words, “any reasonable viewer” doesn’t actually believe what Tucker Carlson is saying to be true. It is therefore unreasonable to take what Tucker Carlson says as truth. Good note, judge. (Slate, here).
The general tenor of a Major Mitchell column is that he's not stating actual facts, he's instead engaging in exaggeration and non-literal commentary, hence that nonsense about social media ... and it's a solid defence, because the Major shows his usual capacity for exaggeration, while cultivating paranoid fantasies about the deviant left ...
Indeed, indeed, and in the Tucker spirit, the Major will cherry pick data in order to avoid uncomfortable data ...
Here, but back around to the Major, sliding around such data ... and instead beating that old Marxist drum he once deployed against Manning Clark, without regard to truth or facts ...
How many times can the reptiles blame Marxism, Derrida and the long march through the institutions for the long march of Aboriginal people through prisons? Well since you ask, for as long as you can stand to wade through this sort of Tucker down under... because blaming the victim is a way of life for the Tuckers and the Majors of the reptile world ...
Yes, there's no doubt it's all the fault of the pesky difficult blacks. But what's the situation in the United States? Well it goes without saying that it's all the fault of black people there too ...
The pond just couldn't resist throwing in the NAACP here before heading to the Major's final gobbet ...
Of course Aboriginal lives are so splendid and indolent, no doubt the Major and the pond will don blackface just so we can live the life of Riley, because let's face it, thanks to government indulgence, Aboriginal people dwell in the lap of luxury, and if they don't, it's entirely their fault ...
And with all those matters dispensed with, it's time to turn to a truly Xian state of affairs thanks to the immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here ...
