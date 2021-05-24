In which the Caterist, the Major and the Oreo do their Monday tour of reptile duty ...

There was something of a role switch today at the lizard Oz. Usually it's the Major assigned the task of ABC bashing, but today the Major took on "the media", while the Caterist got out the whacking stick to teach the cardigan-wearing lefties a lesson ...
It left the pond a tad confused from the get go, because apparently old male lefties are infatuated with the ABC's tribe of feminnazis looking at the world in all its moronic, mindless Caterist complexity through a narrow sexist filter...
Uh huh. A poll commissioned by the Menzies Research Centre? A centre designed as a Liberal party front, feigning to be a think tank, but in reality so inept it couldn't predict the movement of flood waters in a quarry ... even with the help of a generous annual grant from the federal Liberal government. What should we call that, just for the pure comedy involved in using the word. "Independent"? Yep, that'll do for a laugh ...
A more detailed analysis is called for. What is this True North Strategy the Caterist speaks of? Is it a murky consultancy working out of Cape Town in South Africa, with a website that mentions not one name when it comes to its team? Or is it a local mob hired by the Liberal party front? They would support a local business, wouldn't they?
Who else contributes money to the Menzies Research Centre so that it might indulge in this sort of survey, with an obvious political point in mind?
The answers to these questions will allow the pond to assess the Caterist's claim to special insight, or perhaps to just swallow the standard Caterist peddling of the standard reptile bullshit on the matter ...
Indeed, indeed, and the narrowing of the Menzies Research Centre can be taken for a given, but hacks and poor persons' propagandists must take their cash in the paw where they find it, and please their anonymous sponsors as they can ...
And so to the Major, peddling another all too familiar reptile line ...
Of course by "Australian media" the Major doesn't mean to include the Murdochians. He means "them", the implacable other, the ones who always fail to get what the Major in his infinite wisdom has the singular wit to understand ... including all those clowns who failed to join in the hunt for that long lost Order of Lenin medal ...
Uh huh. Still a MAGA cap wearer, even as the paranoid ex goes about the business of demolishing what remains of a belief in the voting system and democracy in the United States, though the pond perforce must admit that the current proceedings in Arizona have provided a fine level of comedy. Who else could have thought of hiring a firm named Cyber Ninjas, blessed with a wondrous team, courtesy AP ...
...At a public presentation last week, Logan cited as part of his qualifications that his firm “worked with some of the largest names in the financial services space.” Two of the companies he lists as former clients in his expert witness statement, Citibank and JP Morgan Chase, said through spokespeople that they have no record of hiring Cyber Ninjas.
Logan’s scant public record before the audit was a history of volunteering for the U.S. Cyber Challenge, a training event for internet security amateurs and professionals. In 2015, Logan received an award from the security firm SANS for his volunteerism with the event,
John Pescatore, the SANS employee who oversees the award program, said Logan was cited mainly for designing an online “capture the flag” game where players try to hack into an opponent’s base. “It takes a lot of work,” said Pescatore of Logan’s volunteering...
...Logan is not the only person associated with the effort to overturn the 2020 election who is working on the audit. Jovan Pulitzer, an inventor who unsuccessfully pushed for a post-election audit in Georgia, has said his technology is being used to detect altered ballots.
Pulitzer is also a former treasure hunter and author of a series of books on lost treasures, including one titled “How to Cut Off Your Arm and Eat Your Dog.” In 2000, he developed a barcode scanner called Cuecat that purported to link print magazine ads to the internet. It was later named one of the 50 worst inventions of all time by Time magazine.
Okay, it's got nothing to do with Israel or its fifteen year long treatment of Gaza as a blockaded ghetto/gulag (use word that best evokes being cut off from the world and hope and sent stir crazy), but back now to the Major living out the Israeli hack propagandist dream ...
Being a lover of the Donald, of course the major would love the big lie, which is why he fails to mention the 1948 Palestinian exodus which more than 700,000 Palestinian Arabs - about half of the prewar Arab population - flee or be expelled from their homes. The first Israeli government prevented the Arabs who had left from returning to their homes or claiming their property.
The Nakba, wiki it here, is the foundational lie for all the future troubles ... and the simple truth is that those who can't deal with this simple truth will forever perpetuate the wrong that was done to salve the guilt (in Europe, the UK, the Unites States and elsewhere) produced by the outrages of the second world war ...
Think about this. All the blather about a settlement of differences, or a two state solution, or whatever, has been thwarted by fundamentalists, with Jewish fundamentalists just as driven as their Islamic counterparts ... and with the corrupt hard right Benny at the helm, what's the chance of it changing?
And so to the Major, explaining why there's little hope for the future, by swallowing the Israeli version of events whole ...
Well there's a fine sighting of an apologist doing what apologists do ... the pond has always had a fair contempt for the Major, but this outing is particularly contemptible ... but at least helps explain why the pond will be long dead before there's any solution which provides equality and justice for Arabs under the thumb of a paranoid theocratic state ...
And so to the Oreo, because that's what the pond does on a Monday ...
The reformed, recovering feminist lathers herself up into an indignant condition but vaccine hesitancy shouldn't be confused and conflated with vaccine preference. Hapless Greg Hunt belled that cat when he noted that Pfizer would be on hand for everyone by the end of the year, and given that it's a superior vaccine with fewer (admittedly very rare) side effects compared to others, who wouldn't follow hapless Greg Hunt's advice?
Some fun stories to google ...
And now on with the Oreo ...
Strange, in that list of refuseniks, the Oreo forgot to mention one of the best sources of confusion. The Donald and his devoted followers ... as in this Miami Herald story here ...
Of course that's Florida, home of the Donald and the generally crazy, but the story could be replicated across the United States ...what with the Oreo's kissing cousins across the sea, such as Tucker Carlson, routinely fueling the flames ...
Um, actually, it's a real slur on social media to confuse and conflate it with blogger Donald, Faux Noise, Tucker, and the GOP ... but the pond has a solution.
Just as Krispy Kreme has offered to kill people with heart disease in a bid to get them vaccinated ...
... why not an Oreo-led campaign down under? Forget your million dollar lottery lures, why not an Oreo artery overload to go with your shot? Better than an Oreo verbiage overload.
Just trying to be helpful, as we come to the end of the Oreo rant, still carrying on about social media ... but before she does, please allow the pond to reminisce about the way a private school in Miami (Florida yet again) was the source of much nonsense, while also, per Miami New Times, Centner Academy Founders Gave More Than $1 Million to GOP in 2020:The founders of a Miami private school that recently barred vaccinated teachers from interacting with students spent mountains of cash supporting GOP candidates last year, according to campaign-finance data.
Husband and wife David and Leila Centner, the co-founders of Centner Academy in Miami's Design District, made national headlines this week when the New York Times reported on an internal email from Leila Centner that warned teachers their employment would be affected if they choose to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
The email said teachers who have already been vaccinated would be kept away from the student body until the end of the school year and warned that teachers who get vaccinated over the summer might not have a job waiting for them in the fall.
Good old GOPers. And then there are all those Tucker stories to google ...
Who needs social media when you've got Tucker, Faux Noise, the Murdochians, the Donald, and the GOP? For some strange reason, the reformed recovering feminist does ...
Or listen to the GOP, the Murdochians in the United States, Tucker, and so on ... whatever ...
And so to the Rowe for the day, and the pond is pleased to advise that, thanks to the Hunter by-election, it has finally learned the name of the leader of the NSW opposition ... Josie Something or Other ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.