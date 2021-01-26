In which the reptiles celebrate that day in their usual reptilian way ...

What better way to start off Australia Day than to celebrate clean, dinkum, pure, innocent, virginal Oz coal? There it was, at the top of the digital page ... but it was also at the top of the tree killer edition ...
But wait, there's more, much more in the digital edition ...
Already the pond had a feeling the reptiles had finally overwhelmed it ... the Canavan caravan, the pious lizard Oz editorialist, Killer Creighton, quarry man Cater, and salivating Salavatore all out and about ...and there was also the sweet smell of nausea in the air, because wait, there's still more ...
Talk about a Grand Slam. Look, there in the middle is a man who is friends with QAnon believers, and himself speaks in tongues to his imaginary friend. And over on the right is a prime loon praying to her imaginary friend for the deviant Comrade Dan.
Of course there had to be a culling, and the pond bitterly regrets it, but how could the pond ever go past the onion muncher on this day?
Oh sure, he's a pathetic irrelevance in a constant and desperate narcissist search for ways to keep turning up in the pond, but as a result, we've seen the grandest times together ...
It turns out that it's a pretty thin gruel this time ... as he seeks a return to relevance, and anyone who will pay attention to a used and pretty soiled ex-PM, mainly remembered for a knightly ability to munch on an onion ...
Yep, he's become a 'fellow' of the Institute of Public Affairs, that wretched blight on humanity, Gina's mob, where he may consort with Dame Slap, and how pathetic can it get? Fortunately there was only one further small gobbet to swallow as the gorge rose ...
Poor old bouffant one, forced to turn out this sort of piffle, as an irrelevant pissant ponce hooks up with the IPA loons ...
Still, it left room for others, and the pond first thought of covering the court, beginning with the Caterist ...
Stop right there, with your cant and your humbug and your bullshit. It's okay when you're just being a complete clown about the movement of flood waters in quarries, or even a climate science denialist, but endorsing Court as being full of profound Christian charity (and then going on to bash TG folk) was too much for the pond.
Everyone who bothered to look has a fair clue what Court preached for years ..
There's a few more Court references tagged in an archive here ... but the pond didn't want to waste time this day with a prick like the Caterist doing an underhand serve on gays and TG folk.
Instead the pond decided to return to traditional values with the Canavan caravan ...
Oh the agrarian socialists at work again. A Buy Australian act will fix everything ... just like the United States has been well and truly fixed ... but wait, there's more, because the government should be building a coal-fired power station. Private sector? What the fuck would it know? It's the Canavan caravan, and everyone on board ...
That tag line should really read "Matt Canavan is a loon who can regularly find space in the lizard Oz, hidden behind a paywall, so that the wider population is spared his loonacy."
And so to the pond's favourite reptile for 2020 ...
The pond knew it had made a mistake. This wasn't going to be up to the great standard set by the Killer during the past year ...
Ah me hearties, those were the days ... but still the pond should press on ... because the Killer wants to get on to the topic of masks. How much humiliation can a possum bear?
Indeed, indeed, why attempt to tackle a pandemic at all, and as for policies, and as for mask wearing, how humiliating. And what about the science? Well it turns out that in a century we've learned nothing.
We just got lucky, punk. But I'se gotsa know how on earth the writer of this dribble came to be called the economics editor of the lizard Oz ...
You fuckwitted loon. Once the virus landed here, if we'd done nothing, we'd be in the same situation as elsewhere in the world ... yes, it helped to be an island, but that advantage went for nothing if we'd all wandered around blathering about Sweden in a triumphalist way, and abandoning track and trace and other policies and deplored masks as humiliating ...
Well the pond has, as usual, made some bad editorial decisions, but at least one thing remains true. No matter who turns up in the lizard Oz, they will have some comedic element that makes the pond realise it should some day return to reality ... a place unfamiliar to the reptiles.
As for celebrating a nation and its achievement, not a date, fuck me dead, the tradies out the back don't seem to realise it's January 26th, which, when the pond looked last, was a date, with symbolic and resonant overtones.
In keeping with the notion that January 26th has nothing to do with January 26th, the pond will end with a few US cartoons, because why not ...
Sod it ... and a reader had sent to the pond a collection of well over twenty Bernie memes, and now Bernie's making money off it (for charity natch), but dammit, the pond might as well slip in a couple ...
