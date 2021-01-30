In which the pond takes the low road into the weekend with Dame Slap and the dog botherer ...

Indeed, indeed, don't got the pond wrong. As a representative of public opinion, the pond is in favour of Cartier watches all round for the garbos who each week in the wee hours take away the pond's garbage.
Of course they might not have much use for the watches on the job, and the bloody council is likely to intercept them and hand them out to the councillors or the staff, tucked safely in their offices calculating how much they can stiff the pond this year so that the rates can be jacked up and then quite properly reduced for the long-suffering basket weavers in Balmain, but it's the thought that counts ...
And so to a final burst of Dame Slap outrage ...
Just to be a little petulant and picky, Churchill?
The wiki that discusses the old saying manages to do so without mentioning the cigar-chomper once, as can be found here. What is it with the reptiles and Dame Slap in particular, always lazily willing to recite memes without using the google? Has the war on Big Tech reduced them to a righteous poverty when it comes to links?
Nonetheless, the pond does appreciate that the current coalition government of rogues, thieves, ruffians and rapscallions has been called out by Dame Slap, presided over by a mob rule gangster stifling the land with mob rule. How this quite squares with Dame Slap's devoted wearing of a mob rule gangster MAGA cap, in league with a mob of insurrectionists must remain a mystery to the pond ...
Oh the pond just wanted to slip that in there, because the USA still does it better. Talk about loon HQ.
All we have is watches and climate science is a UN plot to put in place a world government by Xmas (oh those were the days for Dame Slap).
And so to a more serious and solemn read, with the dog botherer doing what the reptiles have never done before ... bash the ABC.
We keed, we keed, how could it be a weekend at the lizard Oz without a goodly dash of ABC dashing, perhaps with a baseball bat to the head of urban 'leets in passing? (Surry Hills, it being understood, is somewhere backa Bourke, and so the reptiles are in no way 'leet or urban).
Now this is a lengthy piece of ABC bashing by the dog botherer, ostensibly in a good cause, but the pond was relieved that the reptiles immediately made it clear to the pond who it should hate. Those idle do gooder wastes of time stalking the street with signs ... while the dog botherer goes about his noble business of green left, social media, ABC bashing ... and by business, without a mention of "virtue signalling" in the first line, it would have been an epic fail by the dog botherer, though the pond would have accepted "cancel culture" at a pinch, perhaps with the cancelling of Liz Cheney to show how it's done ...
Of course the dog botherer can always be relied on for a laugh, usually of the hypocritical wanker kind.
"I do not want to be divisive in retaliation"?!
All he does is divisive retaliation and idle abuse. That's the game plan, that's the business model, shouting away on Sky, pounding away for the reptiles, a vicious retaliation here, some idle abuse there.
Look at how he started, in good dog botherer form, and expect more abusive, divisive, ideologically one-eyed retaliation in the gobbets to follow ... but strangely, the dog botherer rarely picks on SloMo's mob, it's always the likes of the green left media, social media, Twitter (on which he made a fool of himself and had to give it up) and the ABC ...
So reporting is enough? That gets you off the hook? But doesn't the dog botherer still have connections with the mob that currently runs the country?
Might not he speak to them, might not he begin an extensive social justice and consciousness raising campaign that helped force the government to take action? Might he not corral his fellow reptiles into a crusade for truth and justice?
You know, instead of the usual whining and railing at the usual suspects? Or would that put the dog botherer in the camp he most hates ... the do gooders?
It's a perplexing problem for the pond. After all, if Dame Slap can celebrate the righteousness of handing out Cartier watches, why not a dog botherer campaign to ensure every indigenous Australian scored a Cartier on Australia Day?
Just a thought ... meanwhile, it's back to the bashing of the ABC and the rest of the usual lizard Oz suspects ...
Indeed, indeed. The pond can't count the many times that the dog botherer has handed his voice over to those he consistently skewers for their ideological errors ... perhaps because there aren't any.
Here's the thing. If Price thinks lining up with the reptiles is the way forward, good luck with that.
Get them to fuck over SloMo and embark on a massive spending campaign to assist Aboriginal Australians. Good luck with that happening.
Get them to embarrass SloMo and thinking a single word change in a song will fix it and make things hunky dory. Get Aboriginal news on the front page of the lizard Oz every day of the week. Good luck with that happening.
Truth to tell, the dog botherer is only really interested because it allows him his usual Don Quixote routine, the chance to go out and tilt at all the usual windmills ...
It's a tawdry spectacle, and as tedious as all get out, and perhaps explains why Terry Gilliam had such a terrible time making a film about the Don ... but maybe that's because the novel is funny, and instead of the dog botherer, why not listen to La Mancha Screwjob? It's ancient, but not as ancient as the dog botherer's predictable whining and moaning ...
Well it was good of the dog botherer to demonstrate how polarised sloganeering and superficial media date is done, and sweet fuck all of the hard arguments, and not a mention that perhaps the federal and state governments might have a role to play, with even a nod towards what governments haven't done and might do, but then deep down, the dog botherer is just a fuckwit trolling in the usual way ...
It's so much easier to do the media wars than to do something useful, like the garbos who reliably take away the pond's garbage, and are in the hands of private contractors, screwed to the ground, for their pains ...
If the pond has one complaint after wading through all that bullyboy guff, the dog botherer really doesn't reach the level his comrades have achieved in the USA, which the pond understands in scientological terms, is OT VIII (or Operating Thetan Level 8, "the Truth Revealed") if you will ...
