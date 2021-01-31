In which the pond swelters with Polonius and our Gracie for its Sunday meditation ...

Oh yes, it's all hunky dory for Joel and coal, and SloMo has everything in hand, including that chunk of coal he loves to show to colleagues, and Labor is on the run, and climate science is ... well nothing really to do with Polonius.
Are we fucking the planet? Don't trouble your noggin about that, Polonius will be long gone before the shit hits the fan, and that's all that really matters ... that and FUDing the Labor party ... oh, and history too, because the 1916 conscription debate can tell us so much about climate science and Joel's love of coal ...
Talk about a cracked gramophone record of the 78 rpm shellac kind. How many times has Polonius blathered about increasingly secular well off inner city 'leets while contemplating the world from his CBD bunker, and how many times has the pond faithfully noted it?
Probably about as many times as the ABC's Russ Tyson used to play "How Much Is That Doggie in the Window" in his breakfast show, such that the pond only has to hear the first bar before it's rushing out to chew on grass for fear of barfing ...
Well if Polonius can keep harking back to the time of Chifley, why not match him with the 1950s, and romping on the sludge heap at the Tamworth Power Station?
Yes, embrace climate science denialism and Joel and love of coal, it's the only way forward for the good of Joel, the state, the country, the planet and the world ... and thus Polonius has fulfilled his FUD duties for the day.
Luckily the immortal Rowe was also on hand to take a look at Labor, with more immortal Rowe here ...
By a curious coincidence, our Gracie was also rabbiting on about the climate today ...
Oh it was love and darls all round back then, and the gnashing of teeth from envious types ...
Yes she was one of the flock back then ...
And now what do we have?
Where did it go wrong? What happened? Was there something rogue in the batch of kool-aid the reptiles routinely supply to their commentary team? How to explain this dangerous radicalisation, which flies against everything that Polonius had so dutifully scribbled up above ...
Why back in the day, the pond can recall this letter from our Gracie back on 1st April, 2012, under her old name, and still up here ...
That's the proper reptile spirit. Consume, devour, with no thought of the morrow. Laugh in the face of science, hose down the throat with champers, and hose the science down with a water blaster if required (Aldi regularly has a good special).
It made the pond wonder, what was it that might make a reptile turn? What might lead to hand wringing and anxiety about the future? Too much champers? Too much home lighting inducing a headache?
For now it must remain a mystery, but imagine if the pond could find the magic potion, and smuggle it into the lizard Oz HQ in Surry Hills. Why there would be Polonius devoting a whole column to deploring Joel and his love of coal, regurgitating masses of scientific data about the state of the planet, expressing his deep concern about the lack of action by SloMo and his mob, and so on and so forth.
It would be a new gathering of darls, an action group, perhaps called "sweltering reptiles" ...
Probably the pond was just having a fever dream. Just because our Gracie has gone slightly strange doesn't mean the likes of Polonius or other reptiles will follow her down the garden path ...
They'll keep celebrating Joel and his love of coal, and spreading FUD, and doing their best to wreck the planet, because that's what reptiles do ...
And now because the lizard Oz isn't really the best source for all that's wacky, weird and wonderful in the world, a few Sunday cartoons ...
According to Sweltering Cities: "Our summers are getting hotter, drier and longer. Communities in our cities are facing searing heat that is changing the way we work, live and play."ReplyDelete
A chap I saw on the teev t'other day was saying that already the 1.5C target is lost and the 2C target is getting harder and harder to achieve. He then went on to say that a 3C increase would mean that "days of between 35C and 40C would be considered cool". We'd really need all of the electric air conditioning we could get then, wouldn't we.
That HSU conference that our Gracie spoke at ('David and Goliath of Talkfests') not only had Gracie (and Mark Textor !), but also Kathy Jackson as keynote speaker. Oh my, my ... sic transit and all that.