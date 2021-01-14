In which the pond settles for third eleven left overs ...

It was one of those classic digital front pages offering all sorts of delight, so much fun that the pond felt the need to preserve in aspic.
At last Crikey had found a purpose, an all-in commentary on Murdochian-inspired mayhem ...
Now compare that to the dross that the lizard Oz served up to the pond this day ...
What an exercise in tedium, what an outrage. What is the pond to make of this detritus?
No Henry for starters. They might wheel him out later, but that's no use to the pond, or he might have decided to take a break to pursue his Latin studies, but it left the pond completely bereft and at a loose end.
Sure the war on China was going spiffingly well at the top of the digital page ...
But that was no consolation for the pond. That refusal to take dinkum, clean, pure, innocent, virginal Oz coal was an outrage of the first water. But there would be fresh buyers, because the need to pollute the planet is an urgent one for the reptiles, and they'd leave no lump of coal unturned in their quest for victory.
In the meantime, the pond had to settle for a few remaindered items, left overs, pieces of sludge, offerings from the second or perhaps even the third eleven ...
Yes, he's allegedly a prof, but there'll be no Latin on the pond this day, or arcane lessons from ancient Roman and Grecian urn history ... just pure, undiluted, preposterous fear mongering.
It isn't much, but it's all the pond's got, and as Joe Biden is such a threat, why not start with a cartoon of a most engaging character ...
How the pond loves dinosaurs. It even has a couple of plastic ones in the home office, and it might explain why the pond was drawn to the reptiles.
But the lizards like their dinosaurs scribbling, so it's one with the first gobbet ...
An interventionist deep state struck down the Donald? The Donald barred from running from office after the fine job he's done? Why just look at the tremendous work he's done in the virus killing fields. Surely there should be another insurrection, another armed march on Washington ... or maybe not, maybe just a couple of cartoons ...
That feels better, and so back to the untrammeled Joe Biden in a one party state, and for the life of the pond, it has no idea how this state of affairs came about, or why Georgia turned, except that it was the deep state wot done it ...
Indeed, indeed, that assault on the Capitol was just a harmless picnic, and shame on anyone who thinks otherwise.
If only one could imagine comrade Bill's supporters - if only comrade Bill had any supporters - storming the parliament in Canberra, and trashing offices and making off with mementos and keepsakes, the pond has little doubt that this Babones chap would be celebrating the noble deed as a triumph of democracy in action ...
Alas and alack, up against such splendid visions and insights, all the pond has to offer are a few cartoons...
And so to the alleged prof's last gobbet ...
Sad, really. Apparently a moment of glory in 2018, and then reduced to fulminating about paranoid delusions of the future.
The pond vividly remembers that scene in Citizen Kane where crazed citizens went wild, smashing assorted items and ransacking and ruining stately Xanadu, while Orson cowered in terror ...
Or wait, has the pond misremembered yet again? Didn't Orson head to the typewriter, just like the prof on his keyboard, pounding out a fair and jolly review, and then attacking things and wrecking Susan's bedroom?
The scene starts silently, with Kane’s anger slowly building up. A low angle is used by Welles to make us feel inferior to, and threatened by Kane. He starts by throwing suitcases at the door, symbolising the anger he feels toward Susan and how he wants rid of her. The way he moves about is with stiffness and violence, showing the audience that in old age Kane does not come with grace, but defeat. Another series of extreme low angle shots are used to again connote the power of Kane, and that he feels unstoppable. At one point there is a long shot of Kane whilst he moves to the other side of the room to continue his train of destruction. This long shot could have been used to represent how the audience might be feeling; they may want to distance themselves from this man due to what he is doing. (here)
One thing's certain ... the pond feels a desire to distance itself from someone as silly as Babones ... from what he's scribbling, what with him being such an expert on the tyranny of experts, yet still feeling the need to boast of his expertise as an associate prof. Enough of your tyranny, expert prof, go howl at a Citizen Kane moon as yet another distraction from what actually went down ...
And here, have a cartoon, it might help ...
And so to a small bonus for the day, because Killer Creighton is out and about and suffering ...
Shocking stuff, and the pond was immediately reminded of another's suffering ...
Luckily the rest of the Killer's beef could be covered in a single gobbet, and there will be, of course, no reminder of the chilling power of social media to amplify and spread around the world a dangerous virus, most often emanating from the Murdochians ... climate science denialism, love of the Donald, and all the rest of it, and so here we are, as the Murdochian war with social media hits a few road bumps ...
He's a Bing man! As the Donald used to say, bing-bing, bong-bong ... and no doubt he's on Parler too ... and the pond feels the need to end with a cartoon that at least mentions social media ...
But here's the thing. The immortal Rowe has been back for some time, and the pond has been remiss in not drawing attention to his return, as always available via that dreadful Twitter machine that has ruined so many lives... so here's a fine flurry of floozies, as the pond plays catch-up, and promises there's even more via the link ...
