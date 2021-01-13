Wednesday, January 13, 2021

In which the pond realises there's no way to regulate the Murdochians ...

 

 
 
 
As usual these days, reports of the best loons to hand locally lurk elsewhere these days ... and all the lizard Oz has to offer is its day job as publisher of government reports ...

Well being Pravda down under is a regular gig - these days China Daily is also inspirational - so why not ...

 

 
 
 
Surely that's a cart before the horse headline?
 
Shouldn't it read "Donald Trump ban debate flags need to better police the likes of Michael McCormack, Craig Kelly and gorgeous George Christensen"?
 
But then there are none so blind as those that chose not to see or hear what is happening, even in their own little patch, so on with the blather ...


 

Sadly the pond got lost somewhere around the line "Australia has been at the forefront globally" ... since when the pond last looked, the federal government couldn't even control the behaviour of sundry loons in what's loosely known as politicians and traditional media, but do go on ...


 


 

This is a principle they're putting into practice? Well the pond will believe that when Craig Kelly and Michael McCormack and George Christensen and the like are prevented by government from turning up on social media. It's the only way to show big tech how effective self-policing works ...

But all that was only a hoarse doover for the pond's main event this day ... 

Come on down Dame Slap, harping away at the same theme as the Fletcher Jones man...

 

 
 
 
 
The pond has no dog in this fight, as it doesn't use either Twitter or Facebook, and so has been deemed irredeemably quaint and irrelevant. Both could go away tomorrow and the pond wouldn't mind ...
 
But how is treating them as publishers under law going to help?
 
The law doesn't stop rogue operators and rogue commentators running wild, and calls for attention to be paid routinely fall on deaf ears ...
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
Yes, carrying on about social media ignores the way that traditional players perpetrated a gigantic fraud, and foisted on the world a snake oil salesman of the first water, and leading the pack were the Murdochians, with Dame Slap at one time keen to don a MAGA cap and slink out into the New York night to show her allegiance to the cause ...
 

 


 

Oh okay, the pond swore it would stop printing that reminder, but at least it's the slimmed version, because Dame Slap did go on after that ... though it's also true that the pond would have been better off starting its latest Dame Slap journey with a cartoon ...

 

 


 

 

Hmmm, the pond feels much the same way at the thought of unity with an IPA shill, stooge, hack and lickspittle lackey ...

 


 

Dear sweet long absent Jesus, and even granted the pond has lived in a reptile world of stunning hypocrisy for a long time, that talk of Twitter living in the Donald's pocket is remarkably stupid, coming from a scribbler who is a kissing cousin to Fox News ...

The pond might not shed a tear for social media moguls, but what about old-fashioned moguls of the Hearst Rosebud kind that let this tosh out into the world? Not just locally, but with the Devine and Dame Slap turning up all over the place, spreading conspiracy theories ...

 


 

Okay, the pond didn't mean to turn this into a 'Dame Slap's greatest hits' day, and while she might have a cure for social media, the pond thinks that there's an old-fashioned dinkum Catholic solution at hand, if we can only find Mike Oldfield and some tubular bells ...




 Never mind, the pond was just trying to keep up the cartoon quotient, to try to match Dame Slap in the comedy stakes ...


 

And so with a single blather, Dame Slap tries to shift the blame for the Donald on to others, and get the weight off her shoulders, and the shoulders of Fox News and Hannity and Tucker and that Judge and that weird woman called Maria, and ... and on and on ...

The pond never imagined it would be mangling a Billy Joel song - Billy fucking Joel! - but dire times call for dire measures ... because, let's face it, it's the Fox News/Murdochian/Dame Slap anthem ...

We didn't start the fire
It was always burning, since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
And when we are gone
It will still burn on, and on, and on, and on, and on, and on, and on, and on
We didn't start the fire
It was always burning, since the world's been turning
We didn't start the fire
We didn't light it, but we loved to pour more gasoline on it ...

Here, have another cartoon ...

 




 

Dame Slap apparently also has no idea how the fire started, but at least there's only a short gobbet to go ...




 

With monopoly-busting off the table as a regulatory response, the next question is how to sensibly and effectively rein in Fox News, the Murdochians, Dame Slap and co?

Sadly it seems that there's nothing that can be done. There is simply no way to make an IPA stooge, hack and Gina's mob lickspittle lackey come to grip with her responsibilities, for what she has written in the past, and for all she will write untrammeled and unimpeded in the future ...

Instead she'll go on blathering about the Woke, without any thought of the need for an awakening within herself ...

What to do then? Just be careful about the kind of transport you chose to ride on ...





  1. GrueBleenJan 13, 2021, 9:45:00 AM

    "There is simply no way to make an IPA stooge, hack and Gina's mob lickspittle lackey come to grip with her responsibilities ..."

    Oh I reckon she's come to grip with them splendidly, DP: her responsibility to act as though Fox News doesn't exist, or if it does exist, that it has never been responsible for anything. So, work very hard at pointing to "social media" as the evil influence and never mention Fox.

    But some do:
    The pro-Trump media world peddled the lies that fueled the Capitol mob. Fox News led the way.
    https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/media/fox-news-blame-capitol-mob-media/2021/01/07/f15f668a-50ee-11eb-b96e-0e54447b23a1_story.html

    ReplyDelete
  2. ChadwickJan 13, 2021, 9:57:00 AM

    DP - you write 'effectively rein in Fox News, the Murdochians, Dame Slap and co?' My Source tells me that many of the comments on the Dame's call to action this day wrote that it was time to 'reign' in the supposed power of the electronic communication channels; often allowing amusing alternative interpretations of their thoughts. Whether they allow the spell predictor free rein - or their education is limited - they continue at the keyboard.

    And, when I say 'education', I assume that most of us feel that we continue our education through our lives.

    ReplyDelete

Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.

