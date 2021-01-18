In which the pond overlooks minor matters like a warming planet to focus on a fringe dwelling activist Caterist ...

Over the weekend, the pond noted this graph in a Channel 4 news report which made its way on to YouTube here ...
Also over the weekend, as if embarrassed and wanting to hide it, the reptiles dropped in a report from Lloydie, saviour of the Amazon ...
Hmm, that seemed a tad alarming, and the reptiles repeated the dose of a planet in flames at the top of the story ...
Had climate science alarmism finally caught the reptiles' attention?
Naturally the lizard Oz readership were standing by, ready to jump on any dissent from delusion ...
They've been trained well, the lizard Oz readership, and the pond was reminded yet again of the ways of cultists ...
It wasn't just the cult of the Donald, that false messiah, brought to life by the Murdochians, reinforced by social media, parroting every Fox news talking point, or the HBO series on Heaven's Gate, or even that older series Wild Wild Country, about the Bhagwan in Ohio ... (more than four minds lost in Ohio, this summer the pond hears the drumming, planet fucked, and we're on our own and the reptiles and their readership are coming) ...
All the same, having delivered a pre-emptive strike by the readership, the pond thought Lloydie, saviour of the Amazon, should be given a hearing ...
Ah, sweet joy, oh bliss, oh poop, here have a serve of pure, dinkum, clean, decent, virginal delight ...
You're welcome ... come on back ya hear, and have a nice day ... and here's the coda ...
This seemed to be of at least mild interest and consequence, no matter what the lizard Oz readership, devoted devourers of the reptile kool aid might think, and so the pond wondered if the reptiles might feature a commentator on the Monday exhibiting some slight hint of anxiety...
Instead ...
Oh fuck it Rachael, the Murdochians have no claim to the moral high ground. Just remember all that Fox News did for the Donald, so it might be recirculated on social media ...
The safety of the public must come first? But your Murdochian devotees are busy trashing the Capitol and fucking the planet ...
Oh never mind, and there was was the war on China, and the war on Iran, and cricket ... and elsewhere, a juxtaposition that seemed sublime and full of irony, even if the pond knew deep in its heart that the reptiles didn't do irony ...
The pond, it goes without saying, is deeply uncomfortable at the notion of recycyling into the ether the fuckwitted thoughts of a fuckwit supposedly expert in the movement of floodwaters in quarries ... so it turned to the only other item on the commentary agenda, the lizard Oz editorialist doing this ...
Oh fucketty fuck, what to say that the pond didn't say yesterday? There was the lizard Oz regurgitating IPA propaganda bullshit yet again, while the oceans warmed and the planet heated ... and what the fuck? Well, what else was it possible to say? How else to respond? What the fuck, they're still grinding out this particular tune like a flock of monkeys deep into the kool aid?
And that's how delusion works. It's cultivated, spewed out, consumed, repeated, cultivated, spewed out, consumed, and so on, in an endless repetitive cycle, and in the end, the reptile readership might well come to believe that salvation will be achieved by reaching a higher level and being swept up into a UFO ...
Now the pond realises that all this has left the pond a little short weight for a Monday which was once filled with the best of the best, and much solid climate science denialism, so the pond reluctantly, and with a great deal of discomfort, reverted to the Caterist ... because after all, if the planet's fucked, why not fuck the mind as well?
Here's a question. Why is it that the lizard Oz is full of white men, and the occasional woman, and every so often Noel Pearson, pontificating away under the sun?
Might not the role of the Caterist be played by an intelligent person, though the pond acknowledges that acting the part of a moron comes hard up against those naturally equipped to play the part in a neo-realist way ...
Around this point the pond lost interest, and the mind began to wander, and the pond wondered if anyone else reverted to Twitter occasionally here to pick up the Rowe cartoon ...
But the pond has defeated the point by serving up the latest Rowe? Never mind, we plow on ...
Indeed, indeed, these are things you can't fix at the lizard Oz. Perhaps an indigenous voice in the Menzies Research Centre could ...
Oh the pond is only joking ... it realises the complete absurdity of that hope ... here, have a cartoon celebrating all the good the Murdochians have helped into the world ...
Yes, fly my pretties, fly, fly to Fox News, to Fox and Friends, or to other parts of the Murdochian empire ... because stay, what dread beast is that, slouching onto the horizon?
Begone OAN, begone the pond says, the fringe voices must stay at the heart of the Murdochian empire.
And speaking of fringe delusional voices, there's just a gobbet of the Caterist to go, still pretending he's going to sort out the indigenous voice in much the same way that he sorted out the movement of floodwaters in a quarry ...
Remember that ironic juxtaposition that the reptiles began the day with, the teases ...
Say no more ... but do admit that the Caterist has played his role splendidly in stoking the hate mail with his rant about activist fringe dwellers ...
Here, just to wrap things up, have a cartoon ... and remember, no more comparisons between the reptiles down under and their North American kissing cousins ...
The reptiles down under are just as skilled at ignoring the planet ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.