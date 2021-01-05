In which the pond maintains its stately holiday pace ...

The reptiles were in their usual dinkum, clean, pure, honest, sincere, Oz coal-fired state this morning, but the pond is still feeling light-headed and light-hearted and in a holiday mood, and probably will stay that way until invasion day, so it simply couldn't handle the link to Dame Groan ...
Instead, Lloydie, having saved the Amazon jungle, was on hand to dispense wisdom, and that's always enough for the pond ...
Yes, there's nothing like a snap of the satanic mills grinding away, crushing the landscape and the reptile spirit and dear sweet pure innocent virginal Oz coal (did the pond forget dinkum?) to set the tone ...
Say what? That's it?
Coal is doomed and we're all doomed ... but at least Lloydie had the good, proper and right reptile sense, taste and style not to mention that there might be another sort of doom, involving climate science ...
What else?
Well there was Kezza rabbiting away on the need for reform, and Dame Groan as mentioned, and bizarrely Harold Scruby, and naturally a Jennings at war with China - ever since the pond read Jennings' Diary the pond has worried about the tribe ...
Yes, it's a bloody wheel, what a bloody marvel, eh Jennings?
But enough arcana, the lizard Oz editorialist was at work, and the pond knew that would also be short ...
The pond is always amused by the way the reptiles down under like to pretend that Chairman Rupert's outfit in the States has had nothing to do with the unfolding circus and the snake-oil salesman and consummate con artist, and crook designed to make the Mafia look like a minor league, and that they aren't close kissing cousins of Fox News and Tucker and Hannity and even Miranda the Devine going the full suck in the NY Post ...
What do you mean about caring? Have you ever seen one of this places? Inside? Surry Hills say? Laughing and tears and cruel eyes studying you ... and the pond in there? Why? Has the pond harmed you? The pond is as harmless as ... one of those stuffed reptiles ...
Oh they mean well, they cluck their thick tongues and shake their heads and suggest so very delicately that ...
Sorry, the pond was suddenly channeling Norman Bates, who knows why ... it's the holiday madness ... or perhaps it's reading the lizard Oz editorialist pretending the Chairman and Fox News don't exist ... as if a line in the WSJ was enough to set things right in the snake-handler, carnival barker's universe ...
The damage is spreading? But the Chairman and his minions have just been doing what's needed to make money ... and so have the other loons ...
But there is an upside ...
And now the pond guesses that at last it must do some work ... and what better dreary task, what drudgery, than to tackle Dame Slap, an IPA hack and stooge masquerading as a columnist, as a way of giving white-anting and fifth columnist new meaning ...
Of course ... it had to be the ABC, and a particular reptile bête noire, a man to be deplored, unlike Killer Creighton who just wanted to be able to step over a few bodies on his way to work ...
To be fair? Whenever has Dame Slap been fair? The very idea of Slappian fairness is grotesque. The whole point of Dame Slap is to give everyone a slapping, except sweet, dear, precious Gina, hallowed be her name ... oh and the IPA, great blokes, wonderful chaps, though when the pond spotted this cartoon awhile ago, it instantly thought of every reptile, and Dame Slap and Killer Creighton in particular, when it came to the matter of viral politics ...
Alas, only Wile E. Coyote has this sort of device readily to hand, and Gladys buckled on the matter of masks, and the world didn't come to a libertarian halt, so the pond pressed on.
But please as it presses the Slappian grapes and the juices flow, don't get the pond wrong. The reptiles have every right to have an IPA stooge and lickspittle lackey on hand to do their commentary, provided that's identified in the very first line about Dame Slap at the end of the column.
What agitates the pond is the routine unwillingness of the reptiles to balance the calls and cries of Dame Slap and Killer Creighton and the like with other views. Come to think of it, any sort of other views on just about anything ...
And so to that bit about the reptiles identifying Dame Slap as an IPA stooge, hack, and lackey, given she's a poster girl for all that produces bias, conceit and preaching ... let us see and marvel at their honesty at column's end, revealing her position as chairperson for a bunch of devious, deviant lobbyists funded by the rich ...
And there you have it. Not a mention of her devotion to Gina's mob, immune from the advice they scribble, sheltering as they do in the land of Gina's riches ...
Not a mention either of the way that Gladys fucked things up for Victorians, kept up her cricket folly, and then did a bunk, leaving others to do a minor retreat ...
Never mind, the pond has said all this before about Dame Slap, she of the UN climate science world government conspiracy, she who donned the MAGA hat and strode out into the NY streets at night to celebrate the ascension of the Donald, and no doubt will have occasion to say it again before the year is out, and in the meantime, there's always the cartoons, celebrating the achievements of Fox News and the Chairman ...
