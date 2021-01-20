In which Dame Groan sets a fierce denialist pace ...

The reptiles keep messing with the pond's mind.
Just after it had finished yesterday, thinking Killer Creighton's humiliation at wearing a mask was a fine enough joke for the day, who should the reptiles put up?
Dame Groan, complete with shots of feared, mocked, ridiculed poley bears and uppity teenagers ...
Why should the pond feel miffed, why should the pond care? After all, Dame Groan has zero credentials as a climate scientist, and the headline photos show the level of depth she can reach on the subject, which is to say superficial, banal, and stupid ...
But dammit, that's why it matters. The pond has its herpetological credentials always on the line, and a fine outing of the Dame Groan kind deserves attention. Attention must be paid.
After all, the reptiles have long been climate science denialists, though they sometimes deny their denialist credentials, and then along comes a Dame Groan to show how denialism is done in Murdochian la la land ... and so the pond had to reach back into yesterday's world ...
The first step in the Dame Groan way, of course, is to avoid any and all actual scientists, or any actual scientific studies, especially if they're current and relevant.
The easy, simplistic, moronic way of a Dame Groan is to mock catastrophic prophecies, apocalyptic thinking, millenarianism, or in Dame Groan's case, new yearism ....
You see how easy it is?
You take failed prophets, an Ehrlich for example, you mock them and the science is done.
Nota bene that this also serves your desire to avoid engaging with actual climate scientists or actual climate science studies. This is an easy game for the moronic to play.
Dame Groan might just as easily have settled on other predictions that famously went wrong ... such as president of IBM in 1943, Thomas Watson, proposing there was a world market for maybe five computers, or producer Daryl Zanuck in 1946 predicting the failure of television - if only he'd lived long enough to see Quibi piss two billion against the wall and be sold off amazingly for a hundred million within the year (there are seven bad tech predictions in a listicle here).
But back to Dame Groan taking the easy options ... like talking of Al Gore's climate change evangelism or dragging in Prince Chuck ... (of course no reptile would mock Christian evangelism or SloMo speaking in tongues, talk of evangelism is only used to denigrate when it helps convert climate science into a pathetic religion) ...
Why pay attention to Prince Chuck? Well it's part of the avoiding of science, and it helps with the conflation of floods and droughts ... and there's always a handy tweet to add to the fun ...
Meanwhile, over at the Graudian, instead of tweets, they use graphs ...
Of course Dame Groan doesn't want to talk about what is being observed, and on that basis, what is being projected, nor the actual science based on observation of the real world that produces said projections and conclusions. She just wants to keep banging on and taking easy pot shots ...
Here's the thing. Dame Groan isn't a scientist, she doesn't go out into the field, she doesn't do peer-reviewed papers, she is in short a verifiable fuckwit on the matter at hand, and yet, here she is, scribbling away, as if she's in a position to sort out good science from rubbish ...
If ever there was a candidate to revive the long lost tradition of Speakers Corner in the dinkum Sydney Domain, rather than arcane references to Hyde Park in the old country, then she's it.
At the end of that Jericho Graudian piece clipped above, and available here, there came a reminder of the sort of company this kind of scribbler keeps ... (the original has a bunch of links) ...
...The “all lives matter” line has been used for more than five years now by racist groups and political parties to belittle and criticise the Black Lives Matter movement.
This is not a secret. Even someone of McCormack’s capacity for ignorance could not claim to be unaware of the meaning of his words – after all, just last year Pauline Hanson attempted to move a motion in the Senate that “all lives matter”.
And yet, while that implication must not be ignored and let pass, we need to realise his response may have been more about deflecting from the comments made by Craig Kelly and George Christensen.
Both have been variously posting unfounded claims on Facebook that the attack on the US Capitol building was done by members of “antifa”, promoting the use of unproven drugs for treating coronavirus, and pushing the conspiracy theory of “the great reset” – which falselysuggests “global elites” are using the pandemic to usher in a radical socialist or environmentalist new order.
Before he went on holidays, Scott Morrison refused to criticise Christensen, and this week McCormack has done the same.
It’s not surprising, for criticising Christensen and Kelly as conspiracy theorists would mean pulling on a thread that would threaten to unravel the Coalition.
For it quickly leads to the granddaddy of all conspiracy theories – climate change denial.
If you are calling out your members for refuting the FBI or health authorities around the world, then why are you not calling them out for suggesting the UN, Bureau of Meteorology, Nasa and government agencies around the world are involved in what would be the greatest conspiracy in history?
If Morrison and McCormack start doing the right thing now, they’ll be challenged to keep doing it – and there are many more within their parties willing to push the lie of climate change denial than just Kelly and Christensen.
Indeed, climate change denial remains at the core of their economic policy of more fossil fuels through a “gas-led recovery”.
Alas, for them – and us – reality keeps happening and the planet keeps warming.
Happily for the pond - there's always something to write about - alas for the world and reality, the reptiles keep publishing twits like Dame Groan, while the planet keeps warming ...
And so to today's follies, and this compelling piece of reptile sub-editing irony ...
The reptiles surely knew that Craven's talk of hints of Trumpism would sit very well below Dame Slap, who had in the past donned her MAGA cap and strode into the New York night to celebrate the arrival of the Donald ...
But as usual with clickbait fodder, this isn't about the Trumpism the reptiles have practiced in the past few years, this is just a craven attempt by the craven Craven to take cheap shots at a couple of state premiers ...
Now that he's left the ACU, we're probably going to see a lot more Craven dross in the lizard Oz ...
In its own way, it's high camp comedy, coming in the lizard Oz, kissing cousins to Fox News and the NY Post and the WSJ and all that Trumpian Murdochian mob, and here the pond should confess that it cut out all the demonic photos of the alleged Trumpists, save for that unflattering one of comrade Dan, just so it could get the distilled essence of Cravenism ... somehow pretending that News Corp had nothing to do with Trumpism ...
And after that purported attempt at balance comes the predictable use of Trumpism as vilification. How quickly the world changes ... perhaps a bit like being a Nazi one week, and then reviling Adolf the next, with the war over and a new career to be found ...
Suddenly the Donald is a term of abuse to be hurled at state premiers ... suddenly it's witty and original and demeaning to call someone down under a Trumpist, with Trumpian leanings ...
Oh for fuck's sake, really, truly, for fuck's sake ...
Does he even listen to himself as he pounds the keyboard? Comrade Dan and McGowan as down under tinpot Trumps?
Really? It's thanks to the state premiers that the country hasn't ended up being entirely fucked by the virus in the way that the Donald managed to fuck the United States.
And must the craven Craven do simplistic dirt on the Donald's legacy just to make some cheap political points? Stand proud, you're writing for an organisation that keeps Hannity, Laura, Tucker, Maria and the rest of the mob at work, though in recent times, somewhat at a loose end ...
You might just as easily blather on about Gladys being a North Korean style authoritarian dictator for insisting that Killer Creighton be humiliated - oh the humiliation, oh the brain-melting shame - by being made to wear masks. How deeply authoritarian, how outrageous, how alarming, how worrying ...
And now to talk of the west as if it were secessionist Texas, because that's what craven Cravens do when the ACU has let them go into the wilderness ...
What a loon, no wonder the ACU wanted to be rid of him, and put on some fresh lipstick ... and yet he and Dame Groan mean the pond can do its reptile duty for the day and use them as coathangers for a few jolly cartoons ...
Not that there's anything wrong with taking the soap and the shampoos, if it's a quality dump, though the pond always avoided taking the toilet paper ... it seemed a step too far ...
And so to Dame Slap, who has been marked down this day.
Dame Slap's routine is to push SloMo hard from the right and to use Gladys as the stick with which to give him a good beating.
It's nauseating, but predictably so, and rather dull, not like the glory days when she was a full Trumpist and climate denialist and UN world government conspiracy theorist ...
Don't get the pond wrong. There's a certain vicarious pleasure in seeing Dame Slap give SloMo a good pounding, like those irritating children always scampering up to her classroom above the Faraway tree ...
And so to the Gladys punchline, which comes right at the end of the next gobbet ...
Ah, dear sweet Gladys, always caring, though if you happened to wander amongst the mountains of the moon in Sydney, you might wonder why she routinely escapes the wrath of the reptiles ... and hasn't been exiled to Wagga Wagga (you know, like the Stuart kings, go on, become a craven Craven with poncy references).
Never mind, there's just one bout of SloMo bashing left, so enjoy it while you can ...
Indeed, indeed, and luckily the Rowe of the day was right on song, with more Rowe tunes to be found here ...
