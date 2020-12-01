In which the pond avoids the local reptiles for a boiled lolly English treat ...

Another day, another disappointing bunch, and of course Dame Groan would love an ongoing land tax, and no doubt favours a tax on windows too, but the pond felt the need to head offshore to a correspondent slipped in yesterday by the reptiles as a bit of Pommie spackle and space filler ... which, for a moment, commanded space next to the Oreo, commanding the heights ...
'Woke' and 'gaslighting' in the one sentence, and a choice chance for the pond to examine the way that the Murdochian hive mind is a world-wide phenomenon ...
What a prime example, and it's all the fault of vulgar youff, though what they make of all that very dull talk of that very dull movie must remain a mystery. All the pond could think was how sad that the 1940 version is no longer remembered - poor Anton - and what, no mention of Charles Boyer, who behaves very much like an angry reptile in the 1944 remake, all hostile, angry and controlling ...
Never mind, at least there's a chance to work in a reference to cancel culture and outraged mobs, though the pond, being of a movie mind, was disappointed that there was no evocation of the howling mobs of villagers in the first Frankenstein movie ... just an insert of a tweet ... and a chance for the Murdochians to take a pot shot at mortal enemies, the Graudian and the NY Times ...
Kill the trans beast, the howling mob cried, kill the strange creature born in a lab ... or maybe the pond's getting it confused, maybe it was kill the pig on an island, whatever.
Of course in the old days, defenestration was known as throwing people out of windows, preferably through the glass, and many a fine movie enjoyed the moment (as in this ad laden listicle here). These days with "defenestration" the pond isn't quite sure what the fuck it's supposed to mean, there being few signs that Suzanne Moore carried even metaphorical signs of broken glass ...
Ah yes, Eton ... where would the world be without Eton and the gatling and the square run red with blood, and could there be any more consummate attempt at irony? Frankly the pond was greatly saddened that it had only a very short gobbet to go ...
What's fascinating is the way that this piece encapsulates the grey, mindless, repressive conformity of reptiles throughout the world ... so that when people have a go at the pond for talking of the hive mind, as if the pond spent too long watching the X-Files, be assured that the hive mind is everywhere, always wanting the right to insult some passing minority and dismiss it as freedom of speech.
The natural home is the conservative mindset seen in the Weimar republic, and the natural outcome the beast captured yet again by the immortal Rowe, who seemed to want a link to the AFR here ...
Another movie reference!
And so briefly to the war on China, which has been going ever so well, and devoured the reptiles this day at the top of the page...
Naturally the pond turned to simplistic Simon for a reptile insight ...
Beijing weakened, and it was an offensive tweet that did it?
Tell that to the Hong Kongers, tell that to the Uyghurs, tell that to the Taiwanese under daily threat by sociopathic abuse from a dictator for life ... and heroic SloMo is going to slay that beast, and the diplomatic scales have tipped heavily in his favour? Because of just one rancorous tweet? Oh harden the fuck up, precious reptiles, that's just an exchange of pamphlets in 1939 ...
A doctored tweet? The President of the United States has been pouring out lies and doctored images and fake news from well before he landed in the White House, and suddenly the reptiles are outraged? After years of loving the Donald and his work?
Perhaps that helps explain why simplistic Simon could only work up a very short lather, with a couple of embedded videos as a form of seafood extender ... (fortunately neutered by the pond insisting on screen capping) ...
After all that blustering, and posturing, "it is hard to see how any of this can be undone"?
Oh for the heady days when the reptiles were gung ho for the war on China, and took the Donald at his word, and now he's a lame duck waddling around the golf course, and meanwhile, the Chinese - already emboldened by their success with Hong Kong - and lickspittle fellow travellers of the short on cash and bank accounts Carrie Lam kind - are dishing it out to SloMo, who apparently suffers from delusions as well as speaking in tongues ...
It was left to the infallible Pope to summarise the situation ...
Who knows where it will end? Perhaps we should look to the Hong Kongers, to the Uyghurs, and to the Taiwanese ...
And now a bonus, because sharp-eyed observers will have noted that Killer Creighton was up there in the midst of on the war on China, and yet unusually for the Killer, he was anxious to get back to work so he could get hits of the kool aid from the water cooler, and have skulling moments with his reptile mates ...
What the fuck? Where are the reptiles getting their stock images from these days? Did the Killer really want to start off that way? A woman on the piss while hubbie is in the kitchen making the evening meal? And then Killer has the cheek to start off with idle chat about pictures ...
Okay, okay, the pond only runs the Killer for ulterior motives. Remember this immortal outing?
The pond recently checked in on The Sun, of all Murdochian rags, to see how Sweden was going ...
Truth to tell, if you're as foolish as the Killer, it doesn't matter if you scribble from home with a glass of red plonk to hand and a comely companion, or if you head off to load up on the kool aid at work ... either way, you still end up with junk ...
Frankly the pond has learned that with just a few hours on the computer, you can earn zillions from home ... just ask the pond, or better still, the Donald, how the fleecing is done ... all you need is a good graphic designer, putting a good-looking shopfront on line ...
Okay, the pond appreciates that Killer is trying to be serious, but the pond can never take Killer seriously ...
Yes, everything will be just the same as it did before the pandemic ... and Sweden is the perfect model ...
Dammit, Sweden, now isn't the time ...
We don't need to know about the BBC evoking your lifestyle back in March here ... you leave the pond no choice but to abandon the Killer and wrap things up with a couple of cartoons, a few blessed with movie themes ...
