In which the pond kicks off the week with the craven Craven and the expert in the movement of flood waters in quarries ...

The pond was very slow off the mark this day. Yesterday was miserable in Sydney and today is already looking just as miserable, and getting out of a warm bed to tend to the herpetarium caught the pond at a low ebb …
And yet it was a bonza do-dah day for the reptiles, all glittery and shiny and with the very best on parade - the Major, the dog botherer, and so on - and so it seems utterly perverse to begin with the craven Craven, but variety is the spice of life, and why not a Catholic reptile on a Monday? Given that the human blood and the human flesh was devoured around the land yesterday, why not a follow-up treat? Especially given that the reptiles had offered up a splendid visual sacrifice, an illustration not up to the cult master's standards, but still replete with rich visual irony ….
Now before the pond could go on any further, it just had to do a google, in search of whimsy, and luckily landed on some sublime Mary fetishist comedy … and what do you know, it was the reptiles themselves wot delivered …
Yes, there are many other examples of the ACU carrying on like a pork chop, but this one was piquant for ex-Cathoics ...
A resignation? Pressured? Poor bugger for refusing to follow the company line and allowing the airing of an obvious truth, and refusing to follow the Orwellian Catholic line (how the pond loves to use Orwellian with gay gaiety, just like the reptiles in full featherless flight).
Oh whatever you do, don't step on the tyke trust in the delusional notion of a virgin birth … and so back to the preening pomposity of the craven Craven ...
Indeed, indeed, no doubt there's full transparency and full consultation …
Oh dear, well what the craven Craven says is true. Staff are expressly allowed to criticise the ACU, but if they're kept in the dark, what's from them to criticise?
What an astonishingly sensible way of going about business, and now perhaps a few more quotes (found here)?
Here's an irony: a craven Craven so up himself, while regularly scribbling for the lizard Oz, that he fancies him and his brood are more intellectually liberal than their secular counterparts ...
Oh for fuck's sake, everyone knows that Mary wasn't fucked by the Holy Ghost, she was fucked in the usual way and produced a child in the usual way … unless, wait, the pond was mistaken and The Exoricist was more documentary than drama …
And so to a favourite pond ritual, one involving the Caterist …
Now the pond agrees with the expert in the movement of flood waters in quarries, as it always does …
The pond abhors the printing of money? Where's the need? What's the point? You just hand out your paw, and the government gives it to you …
The pond just wanted everyone to remember that the expert in quarry flood water movement knows how to stick out his paw, and everything thereafter that he scribbles is suffused with rich irony, matched only by a singular incapacity for self-observation, self-awareness and self-reflection...
Well at the very least a dinkum treasurer might leave the Menzies Research Centre grants alone so that the Caterist might not perceive a conflict of interest …
Oh what fun it is and the pond apologises for only doing a screen cap of the tweet, and there's another tweet to follow, but why hare off on a tweet, when you can have the Caterist in full irony mode ...
Targeted assistance?
Indeed, indeed, and the pond and the expert in flood waters in quarries knows just where it would be a good place to start, he knows just the right target for some much-needed assistance …
By now, it's an ancient ritual, but one the pond loves to observe, a bit like those days praying to the holy virgin Mary, with a hail here, and a heil there, and the sneaking suspicion that she really didn't get visited and fucked by the Holy Ghost or some such mystical vision … not that the pond would write a paper on the subject and expect an A+ from the ACU's marking department ...
Oh what a vision that was, and how Ming the Merciless would have applauded those not ashamed to put out their paw for a little cash from an all-powerful state, because what better way to indulge a spineless and effortless lifestyle than to rely on the benevolence of the Department of Finance?
Okay, okay, the pond admits it's wielded the irony count with the subtlety and nuance of a sledgehammer this day, but what's the bet that such is the thickness of the Caterist's brick head that it bounces off into the void, while the cash remains firmly clutched in the paw?
As our hole in the bucket man Henry Ergas explained eloquently on these pages last Friday, the Menzies' decision to stick out the paw for a government grant is the key to Australia's post-war achievements …
But no, the pond won't run the grant gag yet again to wrap the irony overload up… why not instead an immortal Rowe, with more Rowe here… because as everyone knows Maggie and Ronnie Raygun also loved giving out grants to favoured pets … (and look at that other dispenser of grants, tucked up on the wall in the left hand corner, gone but never forgotten for his generous ways) ...
Oh he's truly witty that utterly Craven bloke, isn't he: "Some institutions have intrinsic qualities. Queensland is Queensland. Daniel Andrews is apoplectic."ReplyDelete
Well, and after that gratuitous throwaway about Dan Andrews, what can be said about the "intrinsic qualities" of Craven, the reptiles in the herpetarium, and the Murdoch Press in general ? Nothing, actually. After all what can be said about featureless nothingnesses and total nonentities ? [Note Oxford comma]
Let us just consider Craven's definition of academic freedom: "the heart of academic freedom is the right to take a view with which your colleagues, and possibly the whole world, disagrees."
Ok, so if a uni employee, tenured or otherwise, were to pronounce that it's ok to rape young girls, or enslave people and work them to early death, then in Craven's opinion, they are fully entitled to the protection of "academic freedom". Ok, glad that's sorted so that Craven can continue with:
"This was the challenge with the Ramsay centres. They did not fit the dominant paradigm, which was once the subversive position." Yep, not a skerrick of doubt about it, the 'Ramsay centres' are victims of the most appalling academic repression ever experienced within the human race.
And having got this far, what can be said about the Cater that hasn't already been said many times ? Well here's one: Cater produced a small spark of rationality when he said: "Margaret Thatcher's projection that socialism would be exhausted when it ran out of other people's money proved to be a fallacy."
Quite so, Nicky, quite so; along with every other "projection" made by Thatcher, and also by Reagan just for completeness sake. Thatcher, and Reagan, understood absolutely nothing about economics and the reality of "money". They both appear to have thought that money somehow had a separate, inviolable reality, completely independent of society. It never seems to have occurred to either of them that as the human population increased, so did the money supply - and that this happened in so-called 'communist' states exactly as it happens in 'capitalist' states: both have banks and banks continually create more money.
And now that there are actually a few people who understand that, and now that even 'capitalist' societies have central banks, it is obvious that states can also create money. Oh boy.
So, maybe somebody should remind Josh Freudenberg of the wise observation about Maggie and Ronnie: "She promised to follow him to the end of the world; he promised to take her there."
In the meantime, we can all celebrate the death of capitalism:
The end of interest
https://johnquiggin.com/2020/07/26/the-end-of-interest/
Hallelujah for negative interest rates !