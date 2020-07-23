In which the pond is transformed by the reptiles transforming the Donald, the savvy Savva is on hand, and the bromancer remains a roaring mouse ...

Please, a kindly welcome to the delusional world of the reptiles, and you all come back now, you here …
The wonderful thing about the snake-oil salesman is the way that the reptiles yearn to be taken in …do a quick shameless pivot, and how they want to believe ...
That's how you can transform the sight of a dullard reading from a script, sounding like a long suffering child forced to speak Shakespeare in class, into "sober and measured tones" … and be able to look on the bright side of the Donald discovering masks, a tad too late, a mere four months of misinformation, insults and lies, and perhaps a tad more useful in other situations ...
When the reptiles get into their rich, undying Donald loving, the triple flip with pike is the sort of thing that really turns them on ...
Even better, he can spot the difference between a hawk and a handsaw ...
Good old Cameron could even tease out a little empathy from the void ...
Yes, what a disciplined, focused, effective Donald. How the reptiles wept with joy, and how nice of the Donald to wish Ghislaine well - such a put-upon sweet thing, what's wrong with pussy grabbing or recent events at Foxtel - and besides, how nicely he's now running the country ...
And so to domestic matters, and for once the pond had no choice but to immediately go with the savvy Savva, because the reptiles had spoken, and ordained that she be blessed with the sweet-smelling royal order of the cult master ...
By golly is that Blake's sick rose or what, though the cult master really should have shown the worm ...
This week the savvy Savva is on song with SloMo, though she had fierce competition for the pond's attention from reliably simplistic Simon ...
But simplistic Simon disgraced himself with this snide remark ...
Some economists posing as epidemiologists?
Why this could only refer to Killer Creighton, posing as an economist, posing as an epidemiologist… and as for simplistic Simon's prescription, what to say about that?
The pond hates it when the reptiles bicker amongst themselves, and point the fickle finger of shame, even if it's all to the greater glory of SloMo, so the pond perforce had to stay with the savvy Savva ...
Yes, it's all chicken feed, no doubt about it, and don't the chooks love a decent feed …
But let's not be petty. Chairman Rupert needs all the help he can get, and so does Foxtel, and so it's on with more savvy Savva ...
Oh dear, there always comes a point when the savvy Savva gets the snarks with SloMo, and here it comes ...
Indeed, indeed, all that and more, but from where the immortal Rowe sits, and he sits most days in parliamentary session here, it seems pretty cruisy ...
And so to the bonus of the day, and the pond knew it couldn't leave out the bromancer and his grand alliance of great minds ...
Yes, there's nothing like a man who can pick a horse with two lumps for a camel, and a barking mad Hindu nationalist as the basis for a grand alliance …
Now the pond should note that the reptiles did allow in some mindless blather from others attempting to introduce a note of caution ...
But when the bromancer gets going, nothing can stop him … and when there's a war with China to be fought, you can reliably expect to find the bromancer on the front line ...
The United States is a democracy? Now there's some astonishing news, and speaking of astonishing news, it would be remiss of the pond to note some recent unrelated events certain to cause reptiles heartburn in coming days...
On never mind the planet, when you're intent on war, such matters are trivial. Forget what's below the sea, we need to be indulging in military exercises on the sea ...
Indeed, indeed, and with a bit of luck, we'll get a re-run of the bromancer that roared …
Yes, when it comes to a border war in remote regions in support of barking mad Hindu fundamentalism, the bromancer and the diggers will be there, and who knows, we might even manage a war crime or three, and then spend years covering them up ...
Most Europeans find the Donald extremely challenging?
Well not the bromancer, he's of like snake oil mind … in fact the pond goes so far as to suggest that the bromancer is never challenged by anything, he knows that in the spring you plant the seeds, and they will grow, provided you've imported them from China ...
Meanwhile, on another planet in an alternative universe, the talk of grand alliances and strategic outcomes sounded weirder by the day to the pond, out of touch with what might be happening in your part of the world … or at least it might to anyone who follows the infallible Pope …
