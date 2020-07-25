In which Dame Slap leads the way, but let us not forget the tale of the bromancer and the moggie ...

As expected, right on cue, Dame Slap of Gina's mob turned up on Saturday bitterly aggrieved, though the pond was surprised at Twitter being dragged into her schoolroom …
After all, Twitter is a lifestyle choice, easy to live without.
The pond isn't on Twitter, and the pond isn't on Facebook, never has been, never will be, and anyone who uses these monstrous creations does so at their own peril …
Sure, the pond can't help gazing at the reptiles at their herpetarium, which is no better than the Donald looking at the sun, but should we be blind to the way that this too is a choice, freely made, even if with leaden, mind-numbing consequences?
But enough of philosophising - with the reptiles it's like the talk on a cereal box, or a walk on slippery rocks, choke the pond in the shallow waters before it gets too deep - and on with Gina's mob ...
Now Gina's mob has been given free and unfettered space to do a mighty rant, what was the pond to do?
Well in the spirit of the law, it called in another lawyer, because we can never have enough lawyers.
Sure this was a rogue Crikey lawyer, and the pond thinks punters should respect the paywall and help out the poor sods, but this was a Slappian emergency, and the pond thought a juxtaposition might be piquant, and so for once it took Crikey up above the faraway tree to meet with Dame Slap in her somewhat severe school ...
Well yes, that's true enough. How the reptiles loved Ridd, and how Ridd loved being loved by the reptiles. How they egged each other on, how they romped through the fields of denialism together, what a picture of denialist bliss it made …
And now how bitter is the gnashing of teeth at the betrayal, though how the IPA ended up involved in the matter is one of those mysterious bits of deep statism only a Dame Slap might explain ...
Ah dear, good old cancel culture, and the joys of denialism … but what sayeth the rival lawyer? Crikey … it doesn't seem quite so clear cut all of a sudden ...
Indeed, indeed. Has anyone done a carbon dating on when the good old-fashioned concept of an 'Orwellian in nature' went out of date and became dinkum clean Oz coal beneath the ground, while 'cancel culture' oozed out like crude carboniferous period oil to dominate the debate?
Who knows, but the pond must get back to Dame Slap, who loves a smart-arse, being not above a bit of smart-arsery herself ...
What's so hugely funny in that final outburst?
Why surely the comparison of climate science denialism to that debate between the bishop and the Huxter, and the notion that it's all about intellectual freedom, when we all know the real standard of Dame Slap's notion of the science … a conspiracy theory or three ...
Enough already, conspiracies are everywhere, and the pond almost forgot the final summary from the Dame's learned rival …
Please, it's just a short burst, and it won't stop the pond slaking its thirst on IPA tears ...
Crikey, there you go, instead of Orwellian cancel culture, it seems we scored a lemon, though the pond gives full marks to the children it just the other day saw attempting to make money from a lemonade stand in these virus-laden times …
And now for something completely different.
Sure Killer Creighton was out and about this day, and so was the dog botherer, and they were both whining and moaning at the way that they weren't allowed to kill old farts so the economy might thrive, and yes nattering "Ned" bestrode the lizard Oz, determined to bore old farts to death by rambling on at interminable length in imitable "Ned" style, but the pond yearned for a change of pace.
Of late the pond has taken to running endless cartoons about the Murdochian American experiment and the bumbling Donald, but what of that other Murdochian experiment, the bumbling Boris pig in a poke?
Thankfully the bromancer decided to look to the mother country, to the heart of empire, and then to return with good news ...
At last a chance to run some Boris cartoons …
But what of that pdf, the pond can hear a rhetorical reader asking?
No biggie …
Seeing as how it stops at June 30, and bumbling Boris has blithered, and babbled and bumbled a lot more since then, it's really just a bit more padding, a bit more space filler, before running another cartoon …
It would of course be remiss and wrong of the pond to remind the bromancer and sundry other reptiles that at one point Boris was a reptile favourite. How they loved him, how they doted on him, why he was the Riddster of British politics, Cummings and goings how he liked, without let or hindrance ...
Ah yes, he was invincible … he had the right braveheart stuff …
But then came the nipping at the flanks, the sense of a few vulnerabilities …
Even the bromancer tries to join in this comedy hour in his next gobbet, though sadly he's forced to use a cartoonist's bootlace for his illustration ...
What's this? The bromancer quoting a Labor MP? Surely this is madness? Surely this is a sign of some grotesque failing by Boris?
And suddenly the dam broke, and the bromancer began to pile on in full gloomster mode ...
Did you spot it?
A classic bromancer gem …
"The cleverest cabinet member, Jacob Rees-Mogg …"
The Moggie is the cleverest? Why if that's the case, the moggie next door is a mastermind Macavity …
But that's what the pond wanted. A change of scenery, while retaining the same surreal, absurdist theatre of the reptiles ...
And so back to the bromancer, turning decidedly gloomy at the results from this particular Murdochian experiment ...
How is this a huge, unavoidable crisis?
The reptiles have long encouraged the notion of a hard Brexit and back in the day, the Moggie himself proved a dab hand with numbers …
There were squillions to be made … and now all we seem to have is an abundance of cartoons …
Ah all this talk of monsters, no wonder the bromancer is suffused with glom and despair ...
And so the reptile dream, the Murdochian experiment, has hit a few hurdles, has encountered a few bumps in the road, much like a semi bearing down on a poor moggie asleep on the tar and about to be flattened, squelched, and squashed …
And so even with the bromancer, the talk turned to monsters, and the sleep of reason …
And what do you know, the pond can still finish off with a visual reference to master Goya …
Has this not been a fun trip, have you not been entertained, have not squillions been made, and are there not more squillons to be made?
Surely any honest soul must concede that the reptiles and the bromancer have done it again, and what a winner in Boris did they pick …at least for lovers of British bats in the belfry ...
