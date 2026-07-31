In which it's just a dose of Our Henry and a vax of Killer, same same, same as it ever was...

Thank the long absent lord, the lizards of Oz have briefly got over their comrade Dan obsession.
Golding provided a faint echo of those golden days ...
Instead the reptiles reverted to an ancient and revered jihad, a traditional bashing of the federal government in the lead story of the day ...
The only notable thing about Brownie's EXCLUSIVE was the dreadful collage at the top of his piece, attributed to a certain Debbie Schipp.
The pond refused to make a Schipp joke, and shipped the lot to the intermittent archive.
Senior moment: States rebel over Labor’s health insurance plans
Three state health ministers have publicly revolted against the plan to scrap higher private health insurance rebates for over-65s.
By Greg Brown
Anyone wanting real cockroach fun, namely mad Xian fundamentalists at play in NSW, would have to head off to the opposition ...
Liberal frontbencher captured on ICAC wiretap tipping off Reformers (*intermittent archive link)
The "Reformers"? Anything but ...
Operation Rosny: What we know about the blockbuster ICAC inquiry (*intermittent archive link)
That's the trouble with getting fitted out with the blind ideological blinkers worn by members of the lizard Oz hive mind, you miss out on a bigly part of the fun, and the set-up for Wilcox:
Over on the extreme far right at the lizard Oz, there was the usual assortment pursuing the reptile agenda ...
Anthony Albanese is on annual leave but, to be honest, I would not have attended Garma if I was the leader of the nation facing that report.
By Megan Davis
Contributor
Odd that the reptiles should turn to an out of town prof ...Megan Davis is Bok Visiting International Professor, University of Pennsylvania Carey Law School ... but there you go, it's well known that anyone locally based outside reptile circles are completely clueless.
Megan was backed up by the lesser Leeser, with the reptiles still insisting on the diminutive lower case for the Voice.
Since October 2023, the government’s policy on Indigenous affairs has been adrift.
By Julian Leeser
Should there be a rule about not pandering to those who refuse to give a Voice to the Voice?
The pond also put aside Cameron pretending that AUKUS was still a 2032 thing ...
Australia has used US submarine visiting rights in Perth as quiet leverage to pressure Washington into delivering its first Virginia-class submarine on time in 2032.
By Cameron Stewart
Chief International Correspondent
The pond suspects it won't be around in 2032 - any interest in another six years of herpetology studies waned long ago - but otherwise would have bet the house on the notion that the first sub wouldn't be around either, and turned up to collect...
As for the usual suspects, Our Henry was in full Australian Daily Zionist News mode ...
It was only by chance that the pond could preface Our Henry's outing with yet another example of ethnic cleansing at work ... Gaza's babies suffer deadly chickenpox outbreak
Okay, the pond is distressed, now for Our Henry to add to the distress ...
The header: Hypocrisy, duplicity and Islamophobia: A toxic mix; Despite pairing ‘Islamophobia’ with antisemitism in the ALP’s national program, the government refuses to tell us what the term means or what legislation to ‘combat’ it would prohibit.
The caption for the snap of a man always the target of reptile jihads: Anthony Albanese delivers the closing address to delegates during day three of the 50th National Labor Conference at the Adelaide Convention Centre. Picture: NewsWire / Brenton Edwards
Our Henry showed just how to do hypocrisy and duplicity ...
It took the Bondi massacre for the government to dare mention antisemitism without immediately pairing it with Islamophobia. But only seven months after the deadliest terror attack in Australian history, the ALP national conference reverted to form, behaving as though Bondi had already been forgotten and its stain on the national conscience washed away.
How could anyone forget the massacre? The reptiles bring it up daily, making of it a baseball bat with which to pummel the country into never-ending shame and guilt.
Such things are never easily forgotten in any case.
It was with great pleasure that the pond noted that the fundamentalist who'd shivved Salman Rushdie copped another sentence, and the prospect of an even longer jail term ... Man who stabbed Salman Rushdie in 2022 convicted of federal terrorism charges
But before the pond could both sider Our Henry, the hole in bucket man came out with a classic billy goat butt ...
To say that is not to downplay anti-Muslim animus or condone the louts who harass young women for wearing a hijab. But there is a world of difference between despicable behaviour and the cold-blooded murder of people whose only offence is to be celebrating a Jewish holiday.
And what of the cold-blooded murder, by an Australian no less, in Christchurch, that saw 51 killed and 89 others injured?
Sure, it happened across the dutch, but it has to count as despicable behaviour and cold-blooded murder, and the way that the Murdoch press rabbits on about how dreadful Islamics are has been a daily incitement to violence...
For once a little 'both sidering' wouldn't go amiss, but Our Henry is never for swaying ...
But much more than rhetoric is involved. “Islamophobia” is the organising principle of a far-reaching policy program set out in the government’s response to the report submitted last year by the Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, Aftab Malik.
That response, issued immediately before Malik’s submission to the antisemitism royal commission, is organised around four themes. Most amount to little more than handing out yet more taxpayer funding to Muslim organisations. It is the last – “accountability and responsibility: holding individuals and institutions accountable for hate speech, discriminatory actions and policies” – that goes to the heart of the matter.
When dealing with Gaza and Palestine, it's always important to have an image to hand that terrifies the hive mind, Pro Palestinian protesters march towards Elizabeth Street in the Sydney CBD. Picture: NewsWire / Damian Shaw
Our Henry was shocked, neigh startled, that anyone should blather on about Islamophobia, but it was a handy distraction from definitions of anti-Semitism that shut down criticism of the current government of Israel, and its sociopathic "from the river to the sea" Messianic greater Israel approach...(is Benji really the earthly king from the line of David who will usher in an era of global peace?)
The commonwealth, in short, proposes to measure the thing, police its expression online, and legislate against it. Yet while the government’s response uses the term “Islamophobia” 96 times, it never tells us what it means. Nor do Malik’s reports, which are barely less prolix in throwing the term around. And there isn’t the skerrick of a definition in the submissions Muslim and Palestinian organisations made to the royal commission.
The shyness is not accidental. Leaving “Islamophobia” undefined makes it an all-purpose weapon: easy to deploy, impossible to rebut. Any definition would also have to specify the conduct it captures – and, in particular, whether mere criticism of Islam (as distinct from hatred of Muslims) is “Islamophobic”.
That ambiguity is why the Swedish government has dropped the term from its official vocabulary. Our government lacks the courage to address it. However, in his submission on the Combatting Antisemitism, Hate and Extremism Bill, Malik obliquely reveals what prohibiting “Islamophobia” would encompass.
Malik’s submission does not say what should be forbidden. Instead, it identifies what would remain permissible: “rigorous debates on complex elements of theology”, undertaken by competent authorities “on matters that require a thorough understanding of such religious texts”. The reason, Malik explains, is that “ill-equipped individuals who lack any bona fide credentials misinterpret the Koran and hadith” and thereby “betray the authentic teachings of Islam”.
Who, then, decides what is rigorous, which elements are complex, or whose understanding is sufficiently thorough? Ultimately, a court would – measuring the accused’s words against Islam’s “authentic teachings”.
Figuring out the consequences does not require enormous insight. Theology seminars led by Islamic scholars would be exempt from the prohibitions on “Islamophobia”. Arguing in a newspaper column that ISIS’s murderous hatred of Jews and Christians was not unrelated to contemporary Islam would, by contrast, be risky at best, illegal at worst.
And what of the deep flaws in definitions of anti-Semitism that are doing the rounds?
Why Australia’s public broadcasters were right not to adopt the IHRA definition of antisemitism
Inter alia ...
This message carries an echo of the post-9/11 securitisation of Muslim communities, when entire populations were positioned as a “fifth column” whose loyalties had to be policed. We have spent more than twenty years trying to undo the damage that framing did to Australian multiculturalism. To recreate it now, with Palestinians and Muslims as the suspect community and criticism of Israel as the disloyal speech, is to repeat a mistake we should have learned from.
But if you just keep on demonising the Islamics, no need to worry about any of that ...
Cue a snap of the subject of Our Henry's ire, Special Envoy to Combat Islamophobia, Aftab Malik speaks to the media at the Sydney Commonwealth Parliament Offices. Picture: George Chan
How to distract from the outrageous limitations proposed by various definitions of anti-Semitism doing the rounds?
Forget Thucydides for the moment and keep on bashing the Islamics, in a way that made the pond pray for a pox on all religious houses...
Malik, in proposing to revive that long-defunct offence, has merely shifted the threshold from decency to official accreditation. And the other Islamic submitters would go further still.
The formulation advanced by the Australian National Imams Council – whose members would be both the proposed prohibition’s primary beneficiaries and, on the envoy’s own test, among the few with the “bona fide credentials” to express a view – seems designed to silence criticism of Islam in any form.
When it comes, however, to ensuring that the definition of antisemitism leaves criticism of Israel and Zionism entirely untouched, these same organisations are positively obsessive. Their submissions mention the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition 150 times – nearly twice as often as they refer to Islamophobia – and attack it on six distinct grounds: that it is vague, that it conflates criticism of Israel with hatred of Jews, that it chills academic freedom, that it suppresses legitimate speech, that it is unfit as a policy instrument, and that a better definition exists.
Thus, the Imams Council demands “a clear distinction between antisemitism … and legitimate criticism of governments, political ideologies such as Zionism, or international conflicts”, while the Alliance Against Islamophobia insists that public policy “should define antisemitism clearly and robustly”, preserving “space” for “lawful criticism of states, governments, military action and political ideologies”. They have strong views, then, on why a definition matters, and exactly what a carve-out must do. Yet they invoke Islamophobia 83 times and define it not once. Nor in their 190,000 words of text does a single line protect criticism of Islam. And it is this undefined term they would have parliament write into the criminal law. What is unacceptable for Jews is, it seems, absolutely permissible for Muslims.
As always, the reptiles wheeled out their trump card ... Mourners gather by floral tributes at the Bondi Pavillion in memory of the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach in Sydney. Picture: Saeed Khan / AFP
But the actions of a couple of fundamentalist loons shouldn't be the reason for any religious group to seek special privileges (don't get the pond or the NSW police started on the notion that vigilantes should be armed and allowed to roam the streets, NSW police deputy commissioner says letting Jewish security group carry guns could be seen as ‘favouritism’. It's bad enough having the odd trigger happy cop in the streets, let alone Jewish groups and then Islamic groups demanding equal time and an equal right to a Glock).
Back to Our Henry, and yes, he wants that IHRA definition ...
Meanwhile, Malik’s own submission asks that protest against “what the International Court of Justice has deemed a plausible genocide” not be characterised as antisemitic – footnoting the court’s order, which, in reality, held only that the rights South Africa asserted were plausible, not that the allegation was. As Judge Joan Donoghue, the court’s then president, bluntly stated: the ICJ “did not decide that the claim of genocide was plausible”, leaving that question to be determined in the court’s final judgment on the merits.
Misleading a royal commission should be an extremely serious matter. But the silence around the grievous errors, inconsistencies and contradictions speaks for itself. For this much was clear at the ALP national conference. There are, in today’s Australia, protected species. And then there are those who simply don’t count.
Not plausible?
How's this for plausible?
Hundreds of thousands of people were displaced from their homes throughout Israel's bombardment of the strip.
They have been forced to relocate, some multiple times, and find new places to live in tent camps in the shrinking area in Gaza not under the control of the Israeli military.
Israeli strikes on some of those camps continue, despite a ceasefire technically being in force since October last year.
Gaza's health authorities say more than 1,200 people have been killed in Israeli attacks during that period, although it does not specify which are Hamas fighters and which are civilians.
The chaos has all combined to create a perfect storm of conditions in the areas for such diseases to spread.
"This is alarming and a red flag," Dr Ahmed Al-Farra, head of paediatrics at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, told the ABC.
And so on, and then came an invitation the pond could easily refuse ...
Henry Ergas will be speaking at the Centre for Independent Studies in Sydney on Thursday, August 13.
After that it was time for a break with the infallible Pope, going where the reptiles hadn't gone...
Meanwhile, poor old Killer had been triggered.
Some might think it was shameless simpering Sharri, full disrespect, wot set him off ...
‘He clearly has a lot to hide’: Markson slams Fauci’s silence
Anthony Fauci pleads Fifth 111 times in fiery US in
Anthony Fauci’s congressional appearance, where he refused to answer a single question, shows he is ‘disinterested in accountability or transparency’, says the Australian journalist.
By Georgia Palgan
Or maybe he was trying to avoid an actual criminal trial, maybe he thought jolly Joe's "autopen" pardon might not be enough if mad King Donald's minions went at him full tilt.
Sadly Will Saletan's effort for The Bulwark was behind a paywall, Here Are the Republicans’ Biggest Lies From Their Fauci Show Trial, In their retelling of the COVID story, the doctor was the bad guy, the vaccines were deadly, and Trump did everything right.
But the bit on public view was more than enough to set the tone...
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.), the second-ranking Republican on the Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, insisted that the COVID vaccines were “experimental gene therapy.” (They aren’t.) As evidence of their putative lethality, he cited a poll in which 24 percent of Americans supposedly claimed to know someone who had died from the vaccines. That’s 82 million people. Hiding such a colossal death toll would be, to put it politely, impossible.
The committee’s chairman, Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.), claimed that Fauci’s advice to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo “led to the deaths of hundreds of thousands of people—or tens of thousands of people.” Paul referred to the elderly, making it clear that he was talking about Cuomo’s disastrous practice of sending infected patients back to nursing homes. Paul’s numbers were wildly off—the real death toll was about 6,400—and his attempt to blame Fauci was completely backward. Multiple reports found that Fauci had no role in the nursing-home policy. In fact, Fauci had recommended the opposite.
Paul accused Fauci of having denied the plausibility of the lab-leak theory, which holds that the COVID virus developed at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That’s not true, either: Fauci didn’t buy the theory, but he routinely said it was plausible. Sen. Ashley Moody of Florida repeated another Republican talking point: that Fauci’s change of advice on masks—first opposing their use in the general population, then encouraging it—was based only on the availability of masks, not on evidence that they worked. In reality, Fauci has consistently explained that such evidence was a major factor in his decision.
Meanwhile, Johnson spewed conspiracy theories. He suggested, with no apparent basis, that a pulmonary infarction suffered by Fauci in 2021 was caused by COVID booster shots. The senator also claimed that harm from the vaccines was vastly undercounted because a government “algorithm” systematically hid the evidence. But Johnson’s vigilance was selective: He dismissed the known risks and side effects of his favorite drug, hydroxychloroquine.
The pond has never pretended Fauci is a saint, see Gal Beckerman in The Atlantic for evidence, The Revelatory Cringe of Anthony Fauci, The private notes of the man who oversaw COVID policy are deeply embarrassing—and surprisingly instructive. (*intermittent archive link)
...I can’t claim that Fauci’s thoughts (both serious and silly) will have any lasting literary merit. In fact, I’m definitely not claiming this. But his now not-so-secret musings do tell us something about the reality of the pandemic that he, and the rest of us, lived through—the frenzy and panic of it, and even the nervous exhilaration of living through what we all understood to be a sudden rupture in time. One day, historians might use this diary to help figure out what happens to a society under such pressure. They might see more clearly the way that people can become desperate for a savior, and realize what a fantasy it is to imagine that such people exist.
Even as vaccines and other preventative measures kicked in - not useless horse pills - some 1.2 million + lost their lives in the United States, producing the kind of hysteria and panic and conspiracy theories befitting medieval times ... and they're still going down.
You might think some lessons would have been learned, yet here we still are, with Ron and Rand ...and Killer ...
The header: Anthony Fauci was no ‘voice of science’, Whatever damage the CFMEU has done, it’s minuscule in comparison to the damage wrought by the nation’s wannabe Faucis.
The caption for the snap of a man designed to make the hive mind have a mask-burning bonfire, and rush out in search of horse pills: Former NIH Director Anthony Fauci listens during a hearing with the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee. Picture: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images
The pond was surprised that Killer could only manage a three minute rant on the matter of Fauci.
The pond has many times recorded Killer's deep fear of masks, and his anti-vax curious ways, and his notion that Covid was a minor blip that should have been treated as a severe cold or a mild flu, or whatever.
Let's do it yet again ...
Fauci, who became the most influential health bureaucrat in the world during the Covid pandemic, wouldn’t even answer what day it was in Washington.
His silence suggested he doubted the autopen pardon delivered by Joe Biden’s staffers in the former president’s final days – for anything Fauci did since 2014 – would protect him from perjury charges given the vast gulf that’s emerged between his public and private statements.
The 1000 pages of his private diaries, released this week by Republican senator Rand Paul, have only added to the mountain of evidence that his carefully curated reputation as the selfless voice of “science” was always a joke.
He has emerged as a vain, manipulative apparent liar who whipped up global hysteria about a new coronavirus that prompted governments to unleash the most socio-economically destructive peacetime mandates in history.
The volume of references to favourable media portrayals in his diaries is genuinely shocking. The word “press” appears a staggering 641 times, “award” 80 times and “hero” 49 times, while “peer review”, “meta-analysis”, “risk-benefit”, “learning loss” or “mental health” never got a mention at all, according to Grabien Media founder Tom Elliott’s analysis.
“It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous … person in the country,” Fauci beamed in May 2020. Yet far more incriminating was his February 2020 diary entry that he and a former CDC director both agreed the new virus was “acting like a bad influenza” and “had a case fatality rate (CFR) more like 0.2-0.3 per cent rather than 2.0 per cent”.
Yet only a few weeks later in March 2020 he told the House Oversight Committee under oath the mortality rate was “about 3 per cent”, which would have been far worse than the early 20th century Spanish flu, which killed millions. Mass global panic ensued.
Killer and the reptiles then turned to Brittney... Independent Journalist Brittney Hopper says the revelations in Anthony Fauci’s diary entries should be a wake-up call to the media. “I hope this is somewhat of a wake-up call from news organisations around the world,” Ms Hopper told News24 Digital Presenter Gabriella Power. “There are so many questions left unanswered.”
Brittney? Now there's a piece of work ...
She claimed, "I remember after a couple of years of dealing with hearing this man and interviewing this man, and having to wear masks and having our kids out of school for years, I remember questioning what he was doing. And I got in trouble and pulled off air for a couple of days because I started questioning him."
After she allegedly "apologized," Hopper was allowed back on the air. However, she left the news organization permanently in 2022. "As I've mentioned before on here, I was their puppet on mainstream media for so many years," she claimed. (AOL)
She was a puppet and now she's seen the light, and should immediately be a Bari re-hire?
And it's that mask thingie again, and it always makes the pond recall the first time on a Japanese train, long, long before Covid, where it was considered polite to wear masks to avoid air borne transmission ...
(It's not just the reptiles that can do stock shots).
The pond thought it had stumbled on a kind of nirvana of civilisational politeness and care for fellow travellers.
But back to Killer, rabbiting on about how many should die, and if it was under 1%!, wot the hell Archy, that was a more than reasonable culling of the herd ...
Even President Trump publicly said in March 2020 the rate was “well under 1 per cent” once those cases not presenting at hospital were factored in, according to his own conversations with experts. None of that mattered to Fauci, who recorded how he personally “convinced” New York mayor Bill de Blasio and California health officials on March 15, 2020, to shut down schools, bars and restaurants before claiming on TV in July 2022 that he “had nothing to do” with any school and business closures.
Almost all nations took Fauci’s lead, causing unprecedented disruption and destroying the lives of a whole generation who weren’t even remotely at risk of dying.
And at this point Killer's fear of vaccines kicked in ...
Fauci was also a powerful advocate for Covid vaccine mandates too. Yet a diary entry from July 2021 suggests he suffered some sort of vaccine injury but “kept it buried while aggressively pushing mRNA mandates on millions of people”, according to American epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher.
Enough already, the vaccines worked, and kept the multitudes, including the pond, out of trouble.
We already knew that Fauci aggressively played down the Wuhan lab-leak theory, which was always the most likely and reasonable explanation. He sought to destroy the reputation of doctors and scientists who dared criticise a totalitarian health response that was never part of standard public health practice even for far more deadly viruses.
Richard Ebright, a professor of chemistry at prestigious Rutgers University, repeated on social media this week that Fauci had been indirectly responsible for 20 million deaths globally because he allowed and funded dangerous gain-of-function research in China, which ultimately led to a likely accidental leak of SARS-Cov2.
Just as he was hitting top gear, Killer decided to slam on the brakes.
Fauci deserves condemnation and humiliation but not prison. That his shoddy analysis and obviously ridiculous mandates were so enthusiastically embraced by the vast majority of supposedly educated voting publics and other so-called experts illustrates how primal humans can remain when scared.
Between Killer and the flawed Fauci, a trip maskless in a train, and a serve of horse pills the pond will take Fauci, and still occasionally wears a mask on public transport, if only to lessen the impact of some loon sneezing in the pond's direction, if only to reduce the chance of transmission by a modest amount ... and let the germs fall on Killer how they may ...
The new Premier of Victoria, Ben Carroll, is being rightly praised for calling a royal commission into the state’s corrupt construction sector. But whatever damage the CFMEU has done, it’s minuscule in comparison to the damage wrought by the nation’s wannabe Faucis who all remain comfortably in their sinecures.
Tell that to the millions that died. A shoddy building might kill you in an earthquake, but that's a longer shot than Covid in its hey day ...
And this medical advice, brimming with ways to respond to a pandemic, was brought to you by a man who passes himself off as an economist ...
Adam Creighton is chief economist at the Institute of Public Affairs.
He's not much of an economist, so heaven help those in the hive mind who follow his medical advice.
And with that dose of Our Henry and Killer, both offering up ancient jihads, the pond feels inclined to moan yet again how it's over reptile jihads, how it yearns for the reptiles to revert to the kind of quality entertainment the disunited states is offering these days ...
So many ways to avoid the Epstein files.
"...made the pond pray for a pox on all religious houses..."ReplyDelete
So very long overdue, isn't it. But then we only have to look at the union of love between Sunnis and Shias and how fair and civil is the dialogue between them as to what true Islam entails. Much like the discussions between Catholics and Protestants (and those Eastern Orthodox and Jewish folks too) as to what true Christianity is.
It is but a month back that we had an exchange here on the complicated links of some Australians who were making their own weird claims about how wrong every part of Covid response was. They were given regular time on the YouTube of Dr John Campbell, sometime nurse educator, and regularly proclaimed devout Xian, and hunter of 'clicks', for the personal revenue, such that they, and others who provided talking heads for Dr John were 'invited' to special hearings in the mighty US of A, set up by - yep, Senator Johnson - as a prelude to the Rand Paul attempt at entrapment. At that time, some of the exchange here was on a collective term for 'ratbags', and our friend Diddy gave us a 'Kingdom of Ratbags', drawing on the writings (and subsequent film) by James Clavell.ReplyDelete
So, Killer, and Sharri (disrespect, always), and the miscellaneous writers who maintain the NewsCorpse line about 'Wuhan virus' - or contrived offshoots of it - live in the Kingdom of Ratbags, and should not take the time of any relatively sane, moderately educated, individual to continue to comment on their neuronal disconnects.
But thank you, DP, for that later YouTube on 'explosive diaries'. That pun alone brightened my day greatly.
ReplyDelete
Two reminders for Sharri and Killer:
"Trump invokes Fifth Amendment nearly 450 times in N.Y. AG's civil probe of his business practices"
and
"Maria Bartiromo: “Mr. President, I know that you received the vaccine. Mrs Trump also got the vaccine. Would you recommend to our audience that they get the vaccine, then?”
Donny: “I would, I would recommend it." (from Jeff Tiedrich)