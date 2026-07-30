In which the pond does much reptile winnowing, and ends up chambering a dismal round ...

So the war in Iran lurched back to life yet again, despite the complete obliteration of the Iranian military, and displaying the same interest as they do in climate science, it disturbed the reptiles of the lizard Oz not at all.
Sure, you could find Cameron in full war monger mode buried away from the front page, several clicks away from the hive mind action...
Iran has launched an unprompted ballistic missile attack on US forces in the Middle East, intensifying pressure on Donald Trump to respond.
By Cameron Stewart
Chief International Correspondent
In typical fashion, he could only mount a two minute outburst, though possibly that's more than mad King Donald can reliably manage these days ...
Come on Cam, what's really going down?
Forget all that nonsense.
What was really top of the digital edition early this morning?
No prizes for guessing.
That unshakeable comrade Dan obsession, with the lizard Oz jihad on full parade ...
Labor braces for Dan Andrews inquisition
Daniel Andrews and Jacinta Allan face being hauled before Victoria’s royal commission as Ben Carroll vows no political figures will be shielded from the probe.
By Damon Johnston and Anthony Galloway
The pond quietly cursed the intermittent archive, which had only saved an earlier iteration of the yarn, but decided the beat up was only notable for the awesomely awful collage provided by a new name, a certain Matt Cotton, at the start of the show trial.
All that - there was a full five minutes - for a possible appearance before a yet to be formed Royal Commission?
The pond knew that this jihad was on in earnest because just below petulant Peta made an appearance ...
You’ve got to take pity on Victorians, don’t you?
Whether Ben Carroll can shrug off his history or be forced to own it will all come down to how well Liberals can frame him.
Here the intermittent archive came good and all the pond needed to offer suffering Victorians was a teaser trailer for yet another burst of insufferable cockroach-laden condescension ...
Five minutes of petulant Peta slagging off?
The infallible Pope tried to help ...
Nah, sorry, infallible Pope, if you're on the right side, you can always consider scribbling for the reptiles.
The pond quickly moved over to the extreme far right of the digital edition, only to discover Jack had joined the jihad.
Jack began with an awesomely awful - and uncredited - collage, which reeked of AI, while Jack reeked of standard jihad platitudes ... and his use of "pike" only spiked the pond's interest, Jacinta’s band of loyalists have already marched on, Freshly minted Premier Ben Carroll is attempting the technically demanding reverse Kirner with Carmen Lawrence pike.
Hapless Victorians wanting an alternative read? Why not cross state lines? And change publications ...
Dark arts and dirty tricks: How the ghosts of ICACs past haunt Libs (*intermittent archive link)
For the second day in a row, Dylan Whitelaw, 25, a former member of an ultra-conservative right-wing faction of the party called the Reformers, had difficulty recalling crucial events.
When shown a “sh*t sheet” on then-Liberal police minister David Elliott, which Whitelaw was allegedly involved in compiling, he replied, “It doesn’t refresh my memory. There’s components in there that I have zero recollection of.”
Or lie back and enjoy a cartoon ...
Not to worry, the same ability to ghost and disremember and discombobulate afflicts the lizards of Oz, and with the usual blather about respect, the pond also had not the slightest interest interest in the latest contribution to the Australian Daily Zionist News...
Today, a lie doesn’t simply travel faster than the truth. It travels at the speed of an algorithm.
How do you help talk of conspiracy theories? Best done by failing to pay attention. That usually turns the logarithms off ...
But all that winnowing and culling left the pond in a truly dire situation.
Had the pond come to this?
Had the pond arrived at Geoff chambering yet another round, offering sage advice for the beefy boofhead?
Yes, it was time for Geoff to urge the beefy boofhead to go full Pauline, and embrace Gina's pampered pet ...
There wasn't even a question mark in the header, which was more an order than a commentary: Time for Angus Taylor to invite Pauline Hanson for tea and unite against Anthony Albanese; Angus Taylor faces mounting pressure from colleagues to engage with Pauline Hanson as the Coalition’s primary vote languishes at 19 per cent.
The caption for the snap, a feeble uncredited collage (Matt? Matt? where are you) which co-joined a triumphant bright red and orange Pauline, and a downcast, downtrodden, grey and despairing beefy boofhead: Angus Taylor needs to have a cup of tea with Pauline Hanson.
What was truly remarkable was the way the reptiles tried to inject some life into this two minute proposal to run up the flag and surrender was the way snap after snap kept appearing to try to add some weight:
With the federal Coalition’s primary vote languishing at 19 per cent in Newspoll and core support for One Nation sitting equal with Labor’s at 30 per cent, many conservatives believe Taylor needs an open dialogue with Hanson.
Open dialogue? Is that what the chambering one calls embracing Gina's pampered pet, and her embrace of the most far right lizard Oz policies? Pauline Hanson. Picture: NewsWire/Philip Gostelow
Get it on, beefy boofhead, the reptiles of Oz have spoken and the hive mind is on board ...
Anthony Albanese is banking on the three conservative parties, and others such as Clive Palmer’s United Australia Party, not getting their acts together.
While One Nation and the Coalition play predictable political games, Taylor late on Wednesday finally replied positively but vaguely to Hanson’s good faith offer about working with the Coalition on strengthening national security laws.
Time now for fear mongering of a patented lizard Oz kind, Australian doctor Tareq Kamleh calls for violence in an ISIS video.
The Islamics, the Islamics! Quick, rush to the side of Gina's pampered pet ...
Hanson’s move for One Nation to draft its own Protecting Australians from Foreign Terrorist Fighters Bill and lobby support from crossbenchers ahead of parliament returning on August 11 indicates the right-wing party won’t stand still and wait for the Coalition.
Eek, even more Islamics, ‘ISIS bride’ Janai Safar arrives at a Sydney police station after being escorted from the airport on her return to Australia. Pictire: Will Seitam
Quick now, a preference swap! Maybe even a coalition? Thought about having Pauline as the new minister for immigration?
She'd put those damned Islamics in their place.
At the end of the day, even if One Nation’s primary vote slips ahead of the next election, the Coalition will desperately need preferences from Hanson’s party. That scenario will play out at the November state election in Victoria. For Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson to win, she will need strong preference flows from One Nation.
Time to bring in a nobody, Outgoing opposition home affairs spokesman Jonno Duniam. Picture: Nikki Davis-Jones
But what of that terrifying dragon, evoked by the immortal Rowe?
No time for that, time for another reptile anxiety attack.
It is a concern that Jonno Duniam remains in the role of opposition home affairs and immigration spokesman almost seven weeks after announcing he was quitting politics. Duniam, who is expected to remain in the role until the end of the year, is ready to leave the parliament and his other job as manager of opposition business in the Senate. Taylor will need to replace him and appoint an acting finance spokesman when Claire Chandler goes on maternity leave within weeks.
Quick, drag in the beefy boofhead, Angus Taylor. Picture: NewsWire / Gaye Gerard
And now for the reptile orders.
Quick step, march, look lively now, you must follow the orders, you will obey ..
The Liberal leader has waged a strong case on the economy and warned about the perils of One Nation leading a government, but he needs to strengthen his messaging on immigration and national security.
A brief promo for the Vics, so that the hive mind will recognise more than a snap of Moira Deeming in a headlock.
Come on down Jess, you're lucky snap number seven in a two minute chambering, Victorian Liberal leader Jess Wilson. Jason Edwards
Now for the wrap.
Follow orders and there's redemption. Fail, and there's only doom ...
The Coalition needs to present as a viable and credible alternative government. The Liberals and Nationals must keep repeating messaging that connects with voters who are seeking real action and support in their lives, rather than “pie in the sky” slogans and Canberra-driven policies.
Just do it ... just get into bed with Gina's pampered pet and all will go well. What could possibly go wrong?
As for those European wildfires?
Again the pond can proudly boast that there's not a single mention of Europe or wildfires on the front digital page of the lizard Oz.
Correspondents know where to go, anywhere but the lizard Oz ...
And while travelling enjoy a Wilcox ...
The pond apologises for producing such a dismal outing, but is always unnerved when petulant Peta makes a return.
She'd last been sighted in the lizard Oz way back on 4th June, and the pond had almost forgotten she existed ...
Speaking of reprobate, deplorable, reprehensibles, it would be remiss of the pond not to note a guest appearance by shameless Sharri, full disrespect, with her come hither look designed to stimulate the loins of the aged hive mind demographic ...
Diary entries of America’s top pandemic adviser reveal he was angered by an investigation in The Australian that exposed his funding of risky research in Wuhan.
By Tia Clarkson-Pascoe
Again the pond failed the test.
The sight of this unholy visual conjunction, Fauci up against the simpering one was simply too much ...
And in any case, for that, there was this ...
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
After five months of Israel and the US “beating the fucking shit” out of Iran (to use the Presidential vocabulary) I would have to disagree with Cameron’s choice of the word “unprompted”.
"That unshakeable comrade Dan obsession, with the lizard Oz jihad (Compurgation)ReplyDelete
on full parade ...
"EXCLUSIVE
"Labor braces for Dan Andrews inquisition
Damon Johnston and Anthony Galloway
Newscorpse just publishes Shit Sheets.**
Well, actually more like Newscorpse is trying out a method of induction by Newscorpse Inquisitions (jihads), to get Get Dan to Swear an Oath Denouncing What We Don't Like, supported by "character references" (recently outlawed) of 12 scribblers and toady's via the method of...
"Compurgation, also called trial by oath, wager of law, and oath-helping, was a defence used primarily in medieval law. A defendant could establish his innocence or nonliability by taking an oath and by getting a required number of persons (normally twelve) to swear that they believed the defendant's oath. The wager of law was essentially a character reference, initially by kin and later by neighbours (from the same region as the defendant), often 11 or 12 men, and it was a way to give credibility to the oath of a defendant at a time when a person's oath had more credibility than a written record. It can be compared to a legal wager, which is the provision of surety at the beginning of legal action to minimize frivolous litigation."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Compurgation
What, no Compurgation or Jihad or secret Shit Sheets, re...
Anthony Galloway
4mo
- Liberals blowing $3m fighting each other over the $1.55m loan to John Pesutto still not asking themselves whether the whole thing is worth it; - Wealthy Liberal elder David Orford revealed as the financier of rebel Libs challenging the loan; - Last mediation failed on Tuesday, trial going ahead
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/anthony-galloway-7707572b_the-money-man-behind-pesuttos-liberal-party-activity-7435170389606989826-L-7o
** "Icac hits paydirt as Reformers’ ‘shit sheets’ are given a very public airing
Anne Davies
...
"We have already heard allegations that Catholic Schools NSW, a charity that distributes funding to the state’s Catholic schools, made undeclared payments totalling $260,000 and that the hotelier Michael O’Hara also contributed more than $150,000."
...
"Meanwhile, the federal opposition leader, Angus Taylor, faced more questions about whether he had contributed to the Reformers, as indicated in text exchanges shown as evidence.
'In one, Whitelaw told the Reformers WhatsApp group that the head of Catholic Schools NSW, Dallas McInerney, had told him Taylor was tipping in $15,000 plus $3,000 a month. Another screenshot of a text from McInerney indicated he planned to “shake down Angus for $10k”.
...
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2026/jul/29/icac-hits-paydirt-as-reformers-shit-sheets-are-given-a-very-public-airing
Reptile / Lib / Cathilics Inquisition needed 3yrs ago...this from February 27, 2023...
"Explosive dossier sets scene for NSW poll battle
– Secretive far-right operation in “all corners of NSW”
– Hard-right “Christian” scheme tied to “missing” Liberal figures
– Close ties with ultra-conservative Opus Dei sect
– Events hosted by 14 prominent figures, including Tony Abbott
– Media “blind eye” to group’s operations
...
"The 79-page dossier questions the extremely limited media coverage regarding the group."
...
https://theklaxon.com.au/ztem-7/
The Dossier juicy bits in body above.
Dr Fauci ‘was angered by an investigation in The Australian that exposed his funding of risky research into coronaviruses in Wuhan.’ReplyDelete
Classic example of wholly specious ‘reasoning’ by gutter press. To claim that shameless Sharri’s stringing together of claims by Donald Trump, unattributed ‘Chinese’ sources and offhand speculations from persons who had no established reputation in virology could be dignified by the term ‘investigation’ shows how far Rupert media has fallen from the time when, for example, Brian Deer, writing for ‘The Sunday Times’ truly exposed the utter scam by Andrew Wakefield trying to link MMR vaccine to autism.
While Deer’s work was verified from investigations by research institutes worldwide, there was no real science-based evidence to support Sharri’s claims, and a huge amount of subsequent findings that dismantle every part of the high-sounding speculations that Sharri gleaned from people who she could pass off as having some knowledge of virology. This included claims such as ‘there are structural sequences in Covid-19 that do not occur in nature’ - and such sequences have been found in some of the many other Coronaviruses that occur naturally around the world.
As Fauci has attested to many congressional hearings, there was nothing to ‘expose’ about funding to the Wuhan institute; it was on the public record, for those who bothered to read reports of funding.
Some ‘news’ sources will always characterise research on viruses that may be transmitted to humans as ‘risky’, but it is an essential part of preparedness to safeguard the public. Australia has continuing research into Influenza A - which produces the HxNy subtypes - so we can have our regular protection against whichever subtype shows up each year.
Oh - and we never heard what Trump thought after reading Sharri’s book. After all, he did say, in that awkward interview, that he ‘looked forward to reading it’.
Making Sense of the Gain-of-Function MadnessDelete
What Rand Paul, Tulsi Gabbard, and the latest COVID controversy teach us about scientific literacy.
Dr. Terry Simpson (an actual scientist)
https://www.drsimpson.com/p/making-sense-of-the-gain-of-function
Thanks again, Joe. It is easy to ramble on about the unnecessary turmoil around Covid-19, but Dr Simpson has nailed 'gain of function' nicely.Delete
Ta Joe, a good link, and ta Chadders. The pond sometimes wonders why the reptiles are obsessed with these ancient wars, but anything to distract from mad King Donald ...Delete
ReplyDelete
What can you say about Credlin, other than "You keep using that word (unelected). I do not think it means what you think it means." (The Princess Bride) Dumb as...
Petulant Peta: You know, it's very strange. I have been in the revenge business so long, now that it's over, I don't know what to do with the rest of my life.Delete
Westley: Have you ever considered piracy? You'd make a wonderful Dread Pirate Peta.
Really, this is a civil war between blue good & civic mind rare Repubs, vs the trumpians.ReplyDelete
And what will "shameless Sharri’s stringing together of claims by Donald Trump" say?! And as she is a... "Classic example of wholly specious ‘reasoning’ by gutter press", her bullshit will be re inked through Newscorpse corpulent arteries. (Thanks Chadwick).
"Yes, Trump Will Attempt a Coup
"If we are vigilant, he won’t pull it off."
BY ROBERT KUTTNERJULY 28, 2026
...
"But a more sinister scenario was posed in a widely circulated article last week [below] by New York Times columnist David French, an anti-Trump conservative who is also a lawyer. "
...
https://prospect.org/2026/07/28/trump-attempt-coup-january-6-election-republican-congress/
Any archive pls? Partial paywall.
"This Is What’s Keeping Me Up at Night
July 23, 2026 By David French
https://www.nytimes.com/2026/07/23/opinion/trump-midterms-fraud-corruption.html