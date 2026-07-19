In which Polonius's prattle sets the pace, and bellyaching Bella joins in, but there's also much more by way of hive mind coverage ...

With the intermittent archive a headache, the pond looked elsewhere for entertainment, and fell like a famished wolf on Marina Hyde's The White House’s guide to manhood: pop some T, restart a war and do WHAT with a corn dog?
The pond could have done the Weekly Beast, and Tommy and Gina's pet living the reptile dream, and garrulous Gemma of the lizard Oz - a whole 10 minutes late - but some things are beyond satire.
The lizard Oz reptiles, and so the had studiously avoided Pete Kegsbreath's latest folly, but not the marinating Marina ...
...in a competitive field, the most eye-catching reaction to the new testosterone initiative came from Fox News anchor Jesse Watters. Do you know Jesse? He presents as the guy who missed out on the Cialis ad booking – he simply looks too beaten inside – but talks like a real man’s man of the world. “You know what’s going to happen?” chortled Watters of Hegseth’s military testosterone rollout. “The guys that DON’T need it are going to take it. Triple boost! And then they’re going to get out there, and, women on base – you guys better be careful!” Wow. OK. “Port calls, women in Asia – you better be careful. Because these guys are going to be WILD ANIMALS, and you better WATCH OUT!” Well now. I allow myself just one thousand-yard stare a day about the United States of America, and that clip has just produced today’s.
A reminder: that's the Emeritus Chairman's Faux Noise she's cracking jokes about, and who could resist her crack at JD, as the couch molester went full Freudian yet again ...
Yesterday’s came courtesy of JD Vance, who is out on the promo circuit pushing his latest memoir. This week he went on Joe Rogan’s show, where he explained that the thing he couldn’t get over about Joe Biden was the way the former president ate ice-cream. “It’s like they would get him eating ice-cream in the most ridiculous, suggestive way imaginable,” revealed Vance. Is it? Mate, I’m not sure it is. I’m looking at various clips of it and he seems to always use his teeth. I mean, I don’t mean to kink-shame, but … Biden’s a biter, JD. Do you … find that suggestive? Anyway, there was more. Vance also revealed he would never eat a corn dog in public. Rogan showily didn’t care about doing that for all to see; in fact, he thought it was sad people were “so afraid of anything that looks like a dick”. Over to you, Mr Vice -President. “I try, I try to eat my corn dogs …” floundered Vance. “That’s – that’s between me and my kitchen.” Oh, OK. JD Vance sucks off corn dogs in his kitchen. Tell your friends.
How could the pond resist? Of course it was going to remind its correspondent friends of the fun to be had marinating with Marina. There's nothing like JD 69, way better than than JD 6-7.
And now down to business with the local Murdochians, close kissing cousins with the Faux Noise mob, compliant munchers on their own kind of corn dogs.
The pond has already updated yesterday's post with intermittent archive links, and was determined to keep on ignoring them for today's Sunday meditation, but for those who missed the update ...
Islam ‘based on terror’: Hanson sparks concern inside One Nation
Pauline Hanson says a lot of Islam is ‘based on terrorism’ in one of her biggest attacks yet on the religion, prompting Barnaby Joyce to disagree with his leader
By Greg Brown
‘At what cost?’: Green energy project threatens 66 species
NSW renewable energy project could hasten 66 species to extinction, scientists warn
The agency tasked with delivering NSW’s renewable energy future has been accused of bulldozing the very ecosystems the clean energy transition is meant to protect.
By Christine Middap
‘Demonisation’: JK Rowling hits back at Amnesty report
JK Rowling vows to fund lawsuits against Amnesty over trans ‘hate’ report
Even John Cleese has taken aim at Amnesty International which once pitted itself against tyrants over trans rights.
By Stephen Rice
All credit to the ABC chairman for fronting up to my Sky News show but his denial of Aunty’s biased, error-ridden coverage was astonishing.
By Chris Kenny
Associate Editor (National Affairs)
And while on that theme, there was more Gawenda, an interminable six minutes ...
Vice-chancellors facing the royal commission still could not agree on what antisemitism means, almost three years after October 7.
By Michael Gawenda
The Australian Daily Zionist News never rests, and sothere was this one to add to that list, which the pond personally archived because where would the lizard Oz be without a Islamic jihad to add to its taste for TG jihads?
PM says no to ‘anti-Palestine’ probe in Islamophobia response
The Prime Minister’s response follows questions about the need for an Islamophobia envoy, with critics saying the issue is not as intense as the antisemitism surge that led to the Bondi massacre.
By Richard Ferguson and James Dowling
Want that decoded? You can never get social cohesion with difficult, uppity Islamics. And you can't mention Gaza or Palestine because they're "less intense".
Or so it seems so, if this teaser trailer is any guide ...
And snappy Tom, doing his ersatz Dame Groan impression, with relevant filmic reference:
This post-budget season has been different because a handful of measures ran into a populist insurgency.
Tom Dusevic
Columnist
After all that reading, some herpetology students might want a break ...
And so to Polonius, still holding top dog pride of place - what with him being something of a furry - in the pond's Sunday meditation.
Such is the importance of the reptiles to stay in touch with Gina's pampered pet that Polonius took up the challenge with his prattle:
The header: One Nation’s most educated politician could become its weakest link; The more important One Nation becomes, the more of a problem Senator Malcolm Roberts will become.
The caption for the snap: Senator Malcolm Roberts has a history of making over-the-top statements. Picture: Martin Ollman
The pond doesn't mind Polonius spending a bigly four minutes taking down the barking mad Roberts, but before that unfolds, the pond confesses to having dipped back into the Graudian's The Australian's environment editor, Graham Lloyd, sued over Peruvian eco-retreat; A former partner in an Amazonian conservation project with Lloyd and his partner Vanessa Hunter is claiming more than $600,000 in damages and costs
It's an old yarn, sordid, unseemly but also funny, and incidentally therein you will find ...
Mitchell called him the smartest environment writer in the country “by light years” and said he could “run rings around clowns like Tim Flannery in any forum on knowledge of the science”.
He has been named by the Queensland One Nation senator Malcolm Roberts as one of the journalists who “show the courage to research the evidence” for climate change, alongside Alan Jones, News Corp and the Sky News commentator Andrew Bolt, and his colleague Chris Kenny at the Australian.
Yes, in the old days, mad Malcolm and the reptiles of Oz were all a happy bunch of Vegemite climate science denialists ...
Sure enough if you head off to the aph.gov.au site (pdf), you discover a 2017 report put together by assorted Senate loons, including Roberts ...
The pond wanted to remind correspondents that these birds of a feather frequently flocked together, because you might otherwise read Polonius as doing a straightforward hatchet job, when really he's in two minds about one of the hive mind's own ...
But, clearly, One Nation is under some pressure that it did not experience before Christmas last year. And before the Bondi Beach massacre aimed at the Australian Jewish community on the Jewish festival of Hanukkah – which was also an attack on Australian society.
The small One Nation frontline is well known to those who follow Australian politics – Hanson, the MP for New England Barnaby Joyce (formerly of the Nationals) and James Ashby (who is one of the best-known staffers in Australian political history).
Then there is Queensland senator Malcolm Roberts, plus the new MP for Farrer, David Farley, who scored a significant victory at the by-election on May 9. One Nation senators Sean Bell (NSW) and Tyron Whitten (Western Australia) are not yet well-known public figures.
Writing in The Sydney Morning Herald on July 1, economics editor Ross Gittins asked readers whether anything struck them about the Hanson-Joyce pair. He added: “They’re not the sharpest tools in the drawer. It’s hard to imagine how anyone who’d completed high school could be stupid enough to just wave away all the scientific evidence that global warming is real.”
Read that sentence again ...
It’s hard to imagine how anyone who’d completed high school could be stupid enough to just wave away all the scientific evidence that global warming is real.”
Come on Ross. It's not hard to imagine at all, leastwise if you imagine the likes of the Bolter, the dog botherer, Lloydie of the Amazon, the Riddster, and many others who turn up regularly in the lizard Oz...
Spend years reading the reptiles and you get ... Pauline Hanson and Barnaby Joyce enjoy a laugh at a June 12 fundraiser in South Melbourne. Picture: David Crosling
Naturally Polonius was indignant at Ross, targeting One Nation types and braying in intellectual snobby mode.
Polonius had to cede that when it came to climate science denialism, the One Nation mob were great climate scientists, and they were right on the money ...
What Gittins, in intellectual snobbery mode, declines to accept is that there is no direct correlation between education and intelligence. Moreover, any fair assessment of Hanson and Joyce would not regard either as unintelligent. By the way, Joyce has a degree in accounting.
Meanwhile, it has come to pass that many of One Nation’s current problems begin with Roberts. I met Roberts once when I was a panellist on the ABC TV Insiders program some years ago. He did not appear unintelligent.
Moreover, Roberts has tertiary degrees in mechanical engineering from the University of Queensland and an MBA from the University of Chicago.
On January 28 this year, Nine columnist Peter FitzSimons threw the switch to sneering. He posted on X: “Would you trust Malcolm Roberts to change a light bulb, let alone come up with a coherent energy policy?” Well, mechanical engineers can change light bulbs.
Moreover, what a coherent energy policy amounts to at a time of rising power bills affecting homes and businesses alike is very much in the eye of the beholder.
Yes, yes, he can change light bulbs and do mechanical engineering, and if that doesn't say "expert climate scientist", what on earth does?
Speaking of the eye of the beholder, at this point the reptiles flipped a switch and decided to go all personal in an attack on Gina's pet performing seals...
Polonius also flipped a switch.
While mad Malcolm might be right on the money when it came to climate science - you know a mechanical engineering degree makes for top notchc limate scientists - there were luckily a few other ways to have a go at him ... especially when he refused to accept the guidance of the Australian Daily Zionist News...
Roberts has a history of making over-the-top statements. In recent times, they have been noticed increasingly as One Nation’s profile develops and extends beyond Hanson. Some recent examples illustrate the point.
I believe that (writing in these pages on May 9) I was the first to reveal that, in an interview with comedian Lisa Jane Spencer, Roberts said he did not have the evidence as to whether the Bondi Beach massacre was a false-flag event. My attention to this was drawn by a young friend.
The idea that Jewish agents were involved in murdering Jews and some others at Bondi Beach in December last year is preposterous. Yet Roberts told Spencer: “I haven’t got the evidence. I doubt whether it’s a false flag but it could be.” Not long after, Hanson had to clean up the mess and emphatically deny the false-flag fantasy.
So it's one thing to blather inanely about a global climate change conspiracy, and yet entirely insane to take up an anti-Semitic conspiracy?
And Gina's pet had to clean one of these messes, but not the other, the one that accorded with reptile thinking? The One Nation leader has had to clean up the mess. Picture: Martin Ollman
Polonius followed up with other examples of mad Malcolm's loonacy, but remember when it comes to climate science, in the Polonial universe, even a broken loon clock might be capable of getting it right:
In the interview, Roberts referred to “globalists” who were “unelected parasites”. An apparent antisemitic slur, concerning which Roberts may or may not be aware.
Writing in The Australian on July 16, Jack Quail reported that Roberts had said in a video that it was “highly likely” the US Air Force was spraying chemtrails. This conspiracy maintains that the US military is releasing deadly toxins as a means of depopulating the planet. Really.
And there’s more. Roberts told Efrat Fenigson’s You’re the Voice podcast in May 2024 that the United States was “the world’s greatest terrorist organisation now”. He said the US government “has been hijacked by the global parasites since 1913, and probably before”. Another implied allegation that the Jews dominate the world. Despite the fact there is not a skerrick of evidence that the US was responsible for the two world wars – concerning which it was neutral when the guns started firing on both occasions.
Roberts has also praised Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, who graduated to President of Russia from the ranks of the Soviet Union’s secret police – the KGB. Roberts regards Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky as another “globalist”. Zelensky happens to be Jewish, you see.
Hanson has distanced herself from some of Roberts’ statements. What’s more, in an interview on Radio National Breakfast on Thursday, Joyce demonstrated evident unease when asked to discuss Roberts’ political views.
The more important One Nation becomes, the more of a One Nation problem Roberts will become. He is a real difficulty for the Hanson-Joyce duo – and for Australia if he ever gains a significant office. How ironic that One Nation’s most educated politician is its weakest link.
Gerard Henderson is executive director of The Sydney Institute.
Climate change right on, chemtrails, globalists of the lizard Oz kind, and Vlad the impaler a step too far!
How many times have how many reptiles moaned and whined about the way that Australia has gone woke? And yet there's Pauline in London rabbiting on to a small London audience, even smaller than the hive mind, about the woke.
As with Dame Slap and her kind, so with Gina's pet.
At a loose end, the pond noticed at the bottom of Polonius's offering a proposal for additional reading, and why not? The pond likes to set additional assignments for diligent herpetologists ... and some displayed canny reptile behaviour worth noting.
For once I agree with Pauline Hanson. I don’t want to live in Luton either
Pauline Hanson zeroes in on ‘super diverse’ UK town Luton for campaign to ‘protect’ Australia
Inside the ‘super diverse’ British town that the One Nation leader chose as the centrepiece of an anti-immigration campaign, the reality is more complicated.
The trick about this one is for the tinkling Trinca to make it all about the town of Luton, and not so much Gina's pampered pet spending time with a far right bigot ...
What a devoted follower the tinkling Trinka is ...
Hanson speaks at London CPAC following controversial UK tour
The One Nation leader addressed the conservative conference amid domestic backlash over her comments on Islam and immigration.
By Helen Trinca
Oh that diversity rag, so insufferable ...
Hanson has also courted controversy by breaking her tour and attending a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Sicily with billionaire backer Gina Rinehart. She also took a private tour of Blenheim Palace with former Neighbours actor Holly Vallance before visiting the satellite town of Luton with Robinson as part of a documentary to be shown on Australian TV on Sunday night. In the documentary, she says she was “gobsmacked” because Luton – which has a big population of British Asians and Blacks, did not look like Great Britain.
Gearing up for a 2028 election, the PM takes a leaf from Paul Keating’s script in his plan to wrest votes from One Nation as support for Pauline Hanson’s party surges to a record high.
And the trick here is to pump up the perils provided by Gina's pampered pet by turning to crusader Joel, a man at the heart of the action...
One Nation won’t go away – here’s why that matters
Populism is not the problem. The real threat is much closer to home.
But the best trick in the "more coverage" read is to remind the hive mind just how much Polonius repeats himself these days.
Hop into the hive mind time machine:
That "more coverage" routine is a heck of away to keep punters deep inside the hive mind ...
Here, have a break.
After all that, the pond had neither the stomach nor the room for a bonus, but dammit, whenever the pond hears the siren song of Bella and the cry of Western Civilisation, room must be made ...
The header: Ramsay’s $35m to fund courses where students will be taught to resent the very civilisation the fund was created to celebrate; In a betrayal of legacy, tens of millions of dollars earmarked to champion a cultural inheritance under fire will now pay for courses that actively do the opposite.
The caption for the cheap as chips illustration from the archives, showing an astonishingly accurate and true portrait taken from real life: William Page's Shakespeare Reading (1873-74). In Melbourne University’s Shakespeare in Performance course, the Bard is framed through, among other things, ‘issues of cultural politics and power’. Picture: Smithsonian Art Museum
Crusader Bella spent a bigly four minutes in agonising, agonised turmoil ...and the pond suffered with her ...
The money is from the $3bn estate of health industry doyen Paul Ramsay, who died in 2014, part of which he wanted to be spent on studying and promoting Western civilisation, arts and humanities.
The Ramsay Centre for Western Civilisation was created in 2016, promising solid financial support for any university that adopted courses focusing on the Western canon. For its first seven years, the centre flourished under chief executive Simon Haines, a genuine humanities scholar who had spent decades teaching and thinking about literature, culture and human values.
Haines established courses at three universities – Australian Catholic University, the University of Wollongong and the University of Queensland – where newly hired departments of largely early-career lecturers and their students followed a classic great books style liberal arts curriculum, in stark contrast to the “politically correct” mindset that increasingly had been consuming humanities faculties since the late 1960s.
There has to be a villain in any lizard Oz column, and here he is, Martin Fahy, formerly the CEO of Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia.
What a sinister sort, and as for that blue tie, here no Western Civilisation, no Western Civilisation here. Efstoons, whatever happened to a taste for pantaloons?
Then came the despair, the outrage ...
In other words, the money will go chiefly to the Ramsay scholars, who will be funnelled into courses run by the usual suspects, teaching all-too-familiar tendentious material such as: Decolonising Art and Its Histories; Race and Gender: Philosophical Issues; and Britain’s Empire: Power and Resistance.
Could any one of these staff possibly deliver a lecture about the timelessness of Homer, the power of Shakespeare’s language or the complexity of Dostoyevsky’s thought? Or will they simply see and present Western civilisation through the same lenses as everything else: white colonial guilt, First Nations nobility, identity politics and environmental catastrophism?
Indeed, indeed.
The pond knew what was going down here, thanks to Dr Emily Hauser in the Graudian ...
A classicist’s verdict on Nolan’s Odyssey: a soulful hero flatters our times as women and nuance pushed overboard; Matt Damon’s sensitive and repentant Odysseus might come as a surprise to Homer, likewise some significant omissions concerning the poem’s female characters
In the gap between the sung verses of Homer and Matt Damon declaiming to an Imax camera, what this Odyssey offers us, by way of a hero and the grandiloquent experience of epic cinema, is a man who seeks redemption and solidarity among men, recognition from women, and absolution for a civilisation’s fall. Make of that, in the current climate, what you will.
Dammit, another serve of white imperial guilt coming from a minor king ...
The pond was reminded of other heroes, representing all that's decent, dinkum and right in Western Civilisation ...
Carry on bellyaching Bella ...
Students expecting relief from critical theory will not find it in Romanticism, Feminism, Revolution, where they must read Byron, Blake, Bronte and Shelley through the prism of the “construction of modern notions of literature, culture, sexuality, emancipation and revolution”. In Shakespeare in Performance, the Bard is framed through, among other things, “issues of cultural politics and power”.
The pond was startled to learn that Melbourne University’s faculty of arts has long been dominated by an intellectual culture hostile to the West. Picture: University of Melbourne
This will surely come as a surprise to the Lynch mob, a noble member of Melbourne Uni's faculty of arts, but perhaps he is just an impotent wretch munching silently on corn dogs in some forgotten closet ...
And so to the final gobbet of despair ... the Anglosphere done down again, what with the Anglosphere full of contributions from the likes of Homer and Dostoyevsky, genuine Anglophiles, full of Anglish-ness ...
Nothing in the Ramsay Centre’s published biography of Fahy suggests any scholarly background in Western civilisation, the Western canon, history, philosophy or the humanities in general.
Before Fahy took over the centre in 2024, his executive career was spent at Accenture, the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia and KPMG. His academic career was in accountancy-related fields far removed from the great books tradition the centre was established to defend. He may be exceptionally well qualified to oversee a technology transformation or implementation of an enterprise resource planning system, but it is difficult to see what in his background prepared him for the rather different task of inculcating in young Australians a love and understanding of their Western heritage.
No single student will walk away from Melbourne University’s Western civilisation scholarship program with a love or true understanding of Western civilisation.
What they will walk away with is a deep suspicion, resentment and even loathing of it. Like all humanities faculties across Australia, and indeed across the Anglosphere, the University of Melbourne’s faculty of arts has long been dominated by an intellectual culture hostile to the West, one that regards much of its legacy as oppressive and its inherited knowledge as illegitimate.
One of Ramsay’s major preoccupations, and the reason his executors allocated a portion of his $3bn endowment to establish the centre, was his belief that the humanities had been hijacked by academics who did not love the West.
And here we are, handing over tens of millions of dollars to the academic establishment that Ramsay understood to be part of the destructive apparatus eroding the civilisation he loved so much.
This is a betrayal of Ramsay’s legacy and of the spirit in which his extraordinary gift was made. But most tragically it is a betrayal of the young Australians for whom that gift was intended. They have already been deprived of so much of their cultural inheritance by an education system embarrassed by, or openly hostile to, the civilisation that formed them. Ramsay wanted to give some of that inheritance back. To take his fortune and use it to fund the intellectual culture he sought to counter would be the most bitter irony of all.
There came a reminder of Bella's taste for apocalyptic end times ...
Bella d’Abrera is the author of Mindless: How the Education System is Indoctrinating Children and Destroying Our Civilisation (Wyborn Press, 2026).
Lost, rooned and only the Murdochians to hand to save the planet, climate change excepted.
And so to a couple of bonuses to the bonus, because the pond contends that the lizard Oz editorialist is the best guide to the heart of the hive mind ...
Poor beefy boofhead, how the reptiles hound him. And if not him, mad King Donald remains a Faux Noise marvel ...
And with that time for a few final 'toons celebrating the very best in Western Civilisation, worthy of a course run by the Lynch mob ...
Felt the urge, inspired by Kez.ReplyDelete
https://loonpond.blogspot.com/2026/07/in-which-theres-just-serve-of-bjrn.html?showComment=1784379200663&m=1#c5244004159347891303
"Futile Plan
Or, an Injudicious Scheme…Gone Stagnant.
Kez
"In Washington did Donald Trump
A renovated pool decree
But soon his ego took a thump
As alterations hit a bump
When algal blooms began to clump
And turned the pool into a sump
Of green toxicity…"
(... Kez feat. A. L. Ponderer..)
"Then he, as is his wont to deflect
The Donald did choose an effect
So as to blame an other to mame
Not accept it was he who awarded with glee
A reflection of greed a contractor free
Of deficienct abilities but dull SickoFancy
"Oh! The egg on his face He is unable to see
The colour of slime Not naked to me.
So lash and thrash and deflect away please
My standing with maga took damage of three
But hlU doesn't care not one wit
Cos everyone else, bar me myself
Has his green tinge, tears and abuse
As a reflection of, My Futile Plan
An Injudicious Scheme… Gone Stagnant.
Leaving Tangerine man, just a ty-rant
Thanks Kez
feat. A. L. Ponderer...
A song for Bellyaching BellaReplyDelete
bellyache
Billie Eilish
...
Where's my mind?
Where's my mind?
Where's my mind?
Where's my mind?
Maybe it's in the gutter
Where I left my lover
What an expensive fake
My V is for Vendetta
Thought that I'd feel better
But now I got a bellyache
Everything I do
The way I wear my noose
Like a necklace
I wanna make 'em scared
Like I could be anywhere
Like I'm reckless
I lost my mind
I don't mind
Where's my mind?
Where's my mind?
Maybe it's in the gutter
Where I left my lover
What an expensive fake
My V is for Vendetta
Thought that I'd feel better
But now I got a bellyache
(Bellyache, bellyache, bellyache)
(Bellyache, bellyache, bellyache)
Maybe it's in the gutter
Where I left my lover
What an expensive fake
My V is for Vendetta
Thought that I'd feel better
But now I got a bellyache
(Musixmatch)
PHONy 4 Play, by Polonius.ReplyDelete
"It remains to be seen whether Pauline Hanson’s One Nation has peaked. In any event, it is still a long time to the next"... peak.
We will never be released from peak until Pauline Peaks.
Polinius provides a purloined parade Peaking Plants, provided by Gina's Dick Picks..
"the MP for New England Barnaby Joyce (formerly of the Nationals) and James Ashby (who is one of the best-known staffers in Australian political history).
Then there is Queensland senator Malcolm Roberts, plus the new MP for Farrer, David Farley, who scored a significant victory at the by-election on May 9. One Nation senators Sean Bell (NSW) and Tyron Whitten (Western Australia) are not yet well-known public figures."
"... the Hanson-Joyce pair."
Gad man! I need a memory wioe!
"He added: “They’re not the sharpest tools in the drawer. It’s hard to imagine how anyone who’d completed high school could be stupid enough to just wave away all the scientific evidence that global warming is real.”
~ Ross Gittins... struck them about.
ReplyDelete
Re Mr Ed complaining about productivity, “A reminder that all countries bar Ireland grew faster before Neoliberalism than after" Economist Steve Keen. https://substack.com/@mmt101/note/c-297238647?r=288777&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web
And of course Ireland’s rapid growth in that period turned out to be a sham, and was followed by a spectacular collapse.Delete
Jingye Invested £1.2B. Losing £700,000 PER DAY!ReplyDelete
And Jingye wants compensation?! I'd say - Thanks for getting us off the hook. Suck shit, we'll be sending you steel, soon.
And Australian steel? We're still dilly dallying.
Communists both,, Capitalist both.
Irony of Ironies.
"UK nationalizes Chinese-owned British Steel to protect nation’s steelmaking capacity
...
“British Steel now belongs to the British people, and our focus is on the future: stabilizing the business, backing the communities that rely on it and building a sustainable, competitive and decarbonized steel sector for the years ahead,” Business Secretary Peter Kyle said in a statement.
An independent evaluation will be carried out to determine whether any compensation will be paid to the firm’s former owner, China’s Jingye Group.
...
https://apnews.com/article/britain-steel-nationalization-jingye-scunthorpe-6c7863e89f7031ea857e407d64f0c3c2
Wikipedia informs us...
"In 2020, Jingye acquired British Steel out of insolvency, preserving around 3,200 jobs at the Scunthorpe steelworks and other UK operations. Following the takeover, Jingye said it invested more than £1.2 billion to maintain British Steel's operations amid difficult market conditions, tariffs, and rising environmental costs. By 2025, the company stated that British Steel was losing around £700,000 per day as negotiations with the UK government over support for new electric arc furnaces failed.[2]
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jingye_Group
£700,000 p day / 3,200 wages per day is a subsidy of £218 per day or £80,000 per employee per year.
Wow.
They really steelmanned that argument!
Try Steel Socialism.Delete
"What Was Sewer Socialism?"
...
"The plan worked. Emile Seidel, who would later go on to be Eugene V. Debs’ running mate in the 1912 presidential election, became mayor. His party also won 21 out of 35 seats on the Common Council. And Hoan was elected city attorney.
...
"Over the years that followed, Hoan fought the city utility and street railway companies, winning reductions in fees and improvements in service. In 1916, he was elected mayor, a job he would hold for the next 24 years.
...
"Stevens writes that Hoan framed socialism as an extension of existing public institutions like the post office, schools, parks, roads, and museums. In his view, other important institutions like railroads, factories, and banks should be run in the same fashion. For that argument to work, he believed, government had to run efficiently and without corruption. He spoke out strongly against the idea that lower taxes were needed. Instead, he prioritized a fairer tax structure and government programs that directly helped everyone in the city.
...
https://daily.jstor.org/what-was-sewer-socialism/
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
You have to wonder if Hegseth, weighed down by the protracted success of “Operation Epic Fury” has been struggling with a “Loss of Essence” and has decided he and the boys need a pick me up.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N1KvgtEnABY
Brilliant observation DW! Thanks for that link..such a masterpiece.Delete
The pond came to this late DW, but came to it with joy ... it being the pond's very favourite DS scene, in a film where every scene is a favourite ...Delete
Gittins: "It’s hard to imagine how anyone who’d completed high school could be stupid enough to just wave away all the scientific evidence that global warming is real.”ReplyDelete
Then again, it's hard to imagine how anybody who 'waves away' scientific evidence could have actually "completed" high school.
But then, there is a word to remember here: compartmentalisation. The mental compartment that passed high school exams is completely disconnected from the compartment that rejects science. We really should try to remember that: human minds are not single integrated things, they really consist of disconnected 'compartments'.
Even the most apparently intelligent humans have compartments of ignorance and/or nonsense which are never interconnected or resolved.