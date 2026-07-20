In which the flood water whisperer shows signs of fearing bottle red heads, while Killer Creighton cheerfully goes on nuking the country...
Doom and gloom.
It's the daily diet the reptiles offer the hive mind.
Geoff was top of the digital doom machine this early morning, as he chambered yet another round ...
Thank the long absent lord the intermittent archive was working ...
EXCLUSIVE Mining royalties, tax payments crash by $25bn $25bn mining plunge leaves Labor and state governments in jeopardy The figures revealed in new modelling come as Labor mulls a push to increase taxes on the resources sector at this week’s national conference.
And what a busy possum he is.
After Gina's pet's problematic overseas junket, palling around with felons and far right loons (not to mention exquisite fashions), Geoff did his best to restore faith in Pauline...
EXCLUSIVE Newspoll: Hanson, Taylor climb as Labor’s support sinks Newspoll: Pauline Hanson regains ground and Liberals rise, as Labor falls to equal lowest point since 2022 Core support for Labor fell to 30 per cent, which reflects the ALP’s lowest point since the Gillard government.
More EXCLUSIVES than a possum could shake a stick at.
It felt like Geoff was the primo reptile peddler of doom and gloom ...
COMMENTARY by Geoff Chambers Reports of One Nation’s demise are greatly exaggerated One Nation is not dead yet: Labor and the Coalition cannot write off Pauline Hanson Senior Labor and Coalition sources say the idea One Nation’s support will drop off or fade quickly are wrong.
Hang on, hang on, hold Geoff's beer, because the Caterist is also in town and the header suggested he was smitten by the bottle red head ... what with Gina's puppet filling a gap in the political landscape, in much the same way as you might celebrate a mad King Donald or even a Mussolini...
The header: How Pauline Hanson fills the gap in our political landscape; A Hanson-led conservative government in which the Liberal and National parties are the junior partners is an absurd proposition. The caption for the snap which suggests some reptiles spend too much time on social media with a screen capper: One Nation leader Senator Pauline Hanson speaks at the 2026 CPAC Conference in London. Picture: YouTube
Relax, the pond was just teasing, a little trolling, as a way of beguiling correspondents into suffering along with the Caterist.
The Caterist was alert, but also somewhat alarmed, as he began by reluctantly admitting it wasn't Gough wot done it ...
Some Australians will agree with Pauline Hanson that Australia’s immigration policy turned bad in 1973 when Gough Whitlam scrapped the White Australia policy and opened the doors to all comers. More informed readers know the policy was abolished six years earlier by the Liberal Party, but let’s not quibble on detail.
For a "let's not quibble" outing, the flood whispering Caterist had a lot of quivering quibbles, as he did his best to stand by the beefy boofhead:
Whether “some” voters constitute a majority of 50 per cent plus one is doubtful. Many may agree with Hanson that immigration is out of control but will reject her ugly allusions to skin colour and religion. They will be repelled by her clumsy attempts to scapegoat Muslims as the chief rorters of the National Disability Insurance Scheme and her refusal to distinguish the many patriotic Muslim Australians who like the country how it is and the radicalised few who want to change it.
Sheesh, it's like the reptile hive mind has turned full bizarro, compleat topsy turvy?
Has the pond wasted an entire clumsy lizard Oz lifetime learning how Islamics were ruining the country and lazy, uppity, difficult blacks didn't deserve a Voice?
Seems so, sounds like the quarry whisperer has gone a little bit woke ...
Which is why Angus Taylor was expressing the views of two-thirds of the country and possibly more when he told The Australian recently that One Nation is unfit to govern. One Nation may one day eclipse the Liberal-National Coalition as the principal force on the centre right but it will never form government while Hanson remains its leader. Not while its internal structure remains nebulous and immature and the mechanism for the leader’s removal is entirely in her own hands. Not when the party’s future as a parliamentary force lies in the hands of inexperienced MPs and senators.
The reptiles didn't help by pumping up the visual volume, Pauline Hanson meets up with Nigel Farage. Picture: Facebook/ Pauline Hanson
Even Nige found her meeting up with felon Tommy a tad too far, though no doubt he otherwise agreed with Gina's pet, refused to apologise for being white, and thought Australians were stupid, and fell into line with the lizards of Oz and Pauline that the country was way too woke ...
The Caterist did his best to cope and suggest solutions ... (though the unfortunate reptile habit of blathering on about the woke wasn't one needing reform)...
Those home truths aside, however, it is a fantasy to suggest Hanson’s ill-considered decision to hang out with Tommy Robinson in London is the beginning of the end for One Nation. The groundswell of support for Hanson cannot be explained by reductionist this-leads-to-that explanations. The populist wave overturning business-as-usual politics around the world is driven by demand, not supply. A gaping hole has opened up in the centre of the political landscape which, this being a democracy, would sooner or later be occupied. Hanson’s One Nation didn’t create this space, nor did it appear to be the natural candidate to fill it after the last election, when it emerged with a primary vote of 6 per cent. Yet One Nation has scooped up the none-of-the-above votes scattered like confetti in 2025 and pushed the boundaries still further by becoming the home for a substantial subsection of the disgruntled Liberal base as well as the working-class voters Anthony Albanese has shaken off as Labor reinvents itself as the party of the technocratic elite. For Hanson’s accidental army, One Nation is as much an emotional home as a serious political choice. A survey of the comments on any article in The Australian remotely critical of One Nation (including most probably this one) reveals how passionately supportive they are. Former Liberal voters who switch allegiance to One Nation are not simply changing their votes. They are changing tribes. Their internal narrative changes from “I support the Liberal Party” to “I’m one of the people who finally woke up”. If Hanson reveals her weaknesses as a prospective national leader, they can resolve any internal contradictions by (a) admitting they were wrong or (b) persuading themselves that Taylor is worse.
Sheesh, is the Caterist suggesting it's a cult? Is he also suggesting that the lizard Oz hive mind is a cult, but Gina's pet has attracted some of its cult membership to its very own cult tribe?
Whatever, it seems times are tough for the reptiles who've devoted so much time encouraging their cult, and the beefy boofhead they'd like their cult to love, if only he was remotely loveable, what with some not infatuated with one of the duller knives in the drawer, Opposition Leader Angus Taylor speaking at the LNP conference in Brisbane. Picture: John Gass
How the reptiles love the beefy boofhead, mouth open and in full gesticulation mode.
At last it was time to take down Gina's pet so that the beefy boofhead might shine like a 20 watt bulb ...
Option (b) is the psychologically cheaper choice since admitting error imposes a high cost on self-esteem. It requires acknowledging not only Hanson’s flaws, but also personal poor judgment, and in an era when one’s political opinions are broadcast on social media that is an awkward pill to swallow. Politically engaged voters are inclined towards what social psychologists call motivated reasoning, selectively assimilating evidence that reinforces prior beliefs and discounting discordant evidence. Perversely, as Hanson reveals her imperfections, hostility towards Taylor – and by extension the Liberal Party – hardens. Hanson need not become more impressive to retain these voters. She simply has to remain less unacceptable than the Liberal alternative. Taylor must overcome this asymmetry if the Liberal Party is to recover its position as an effective political force. Taylor must also overcome the uniparty narrative that One Nation employs to great effect. When the political and philosophical divide between the Coalition and Labor is at its widest point for at least half a century, Liberal and National supporters feel an understandable sense of indignation at this slur, which was imported from the US. Yet the uniparty slander remains powerful as an encapsulation of the new political divide between the governing establishment and those who feel their values are not respected by the graduate elite. In his 2022 book Values, Voice and Virtue, British political scientist Matthew Goodwin makes a strong case that the exposure of this fault line in Britain predates the rise of Nigel Farage’s Reform UK. The speed of Farage’s ascendancy, like the sudden rise of populist movements in other European democracies, owes less to his political attributes than the gap in the market for a movement that respects the view of the non-graduate majority. Reform was the result rather than the cause of the populist mood, fuelled by resentment over the pursuit of pet projects such as multiculturalism and the mitigation of climate change that diverted government attention from the everyday problems of working families, small businesses and retirees.
And there in a nutshell is the Caterist and the reptile problem.
All Gina's pet has done is take on board the policies espoused by them - the climate science denialism, the fear of furriners, and so on - and the notion that a messiah might come along to save them.
Faux Noise and mad King Donald for example, though perhaps not the beefy boofhead or Kemi ...Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch delivers a speech on the economy at the Victory Services Club. Picture: Dan Kitwood / Getty Images
After all, the reptiles were dedicated to Brexit, and had a splendid time stripping the Voice of its capitalisation, and lathered themselves up into a fever pitch of outrage and indignation.
What could possibly have gone wrong with the rage machine?
In Britain, the populist revolt manifested itself most clearly in the Brexit vote. In Australia it was the voice referendum.
There you go, that's what the pond's talking about. The reptiles might offer a capital V for Goodwin's Values, Voice and Virtue, but damned if they'll offer a V for that pesky, difficult, uppity black Voice.
Why they created the policies Gina's pampered pet is promoting, but where's the respect, where's the acknowledgement, where's the capital V for their long standing voice for bigotry and prejudice?
In both countries the established conservative parties seemed at first to be on the right side of the argument. Peter Dutton’s Liberal Party appeared to gain ground, just as the Conservatives did in Boris Johnson’s landslide election win in 2019. In both cases, the alignment with anti-establishment voters was short-lived. Neither Johnson nor Dutton could overcome the tensions in their own party. For Taylor and British Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, the solution is not as simple as many commentators suggest. The seemingly contradictory solutions of moving to the right or recovering the vacant centre ground understate the challenge. The task is to relearn the language and recover the trust of the disillusioned voters attracted to Hanson or Farage simply because they represent the least imperfect candidates among the none-of-the-above. Whether Hanson’s European misadventures put a ceiling on One Nation’s vote at about 30 per cent or, as is equally probable, it begins testing the high 30s hardly matters. A Hanson-led conservative government in which the Liberal and National parties are the junior partners is an absurd proposition. Eighteen months out from an election, with Albanese’s support in some polls in the high 20s, arguments about whether Taylor or Hanson would make a better prime minister are entirely theoretical. Unless something breaks this stalemate, and breaks it quickly, neither will be given a chance.
Sheesh, the pond had promised doom and gloom, but somehow ended up with the Caterist prophesying doom and gloom for Gina's pet, all in aid of the struggling beefy boofhead?
The infallible Pope had just the cartoon to celebrate on the weekend ...
And so to send the Major to the intermittent archive, because some days the pond baulks at the relentless serves of Zionism offered up by the Australian Daily Zionist News ...
Social media the tool of Hamas spreading hatred about Jews How Hamas’s disinformation campaign is fuelling a global surge in antisemitism Content posted online found a community here and around the world already conditioned by Hamas’s propaganda from the day its fighters invaded Israel. By Chris Mitchell Columnist
The pond just didn't feel up to yapping about Zionism yet again.
Correspondents have read it all before, and are free to read it again - relax, things are going tremendously well in Gaza if you follow the Major - and for Benji too ...
Okay, apparently it might have been for the wrong reason, it might have been to get more barking mad fundamentalists into the IDF, but what the heck, enjoy the moment all the same ...
And have a 'toon to celebrate ...
But what to do for a bonus?
The pond was over AI, so sent simpleton Simon off to the cornfield, even though only the pond cared enough to do the saving...
The speed of the race appears to be overtaking the foundational rules that must accompany such a technology.
By Simon Benson
Political analyst
A 'toon would suffice for that ...
Luckily Killer Creighton was to hand, doing what the IPA does best ... fuming and fulminating about renewables, and matching AI at devising ways to do over the planet ...
The header: Fudging language of energy transition won’t stop its political reckoning; ‘Involuntary load shedding’ is the new blackout: the deliberate disconnection of customers to keep the grid functional.
The caption for the terrifying snap: Miners taking part in wind turbine operation training listen to an instructor next to one of the wind turbines at the Gorzyca Wind Farm. Picture: Wojtek Radwanski / AFP
Killer only took three minutes, but surely that shocking snap of a windmill dominating the landscape and ruining mad King Donald's day - not to mention the beefy boofhead's fear of the infernal machines down Goulburn way - as a tremendous kick starter for the standard serve of rage ...
Just as grandfathering has been rebranded as grandparenting by Jim Chalmers so as not to offend, blackouts appear to have been excised from the official vocabulary.
Absent an obvious replacement colour, the Australian Energy Market Operator’s latest grand plan for achieving net-zero emissions by 2050 comes up with a variety of obscure phrases to describe how to deal with insufficient electricity in our largely sun and wind-dependent grid.
It all sounds almost fun. Consumers will be playing “an increasingly active role” in ensuring the power system remains stable, AEMO chief executive Daniel Westerman writes in the foreword to the latest Integrated System Plan released on June 25. “First Nations” communities will be “empowered”.
“Involuntary load shedding” is the new blackout: the deliberate disconnection of customers to keep the grid functional. This may arise in times of “unserved energy”, when the power system simply cannot meet the electricity demanded.
About 1 per cent of the national electricity market is expected to depend on “demand-side participation” by 2050, where households or businesses agree in advance to have their power turned down or switched off in exchange for financial compensation. The old electricity grid once served households; now households and businesses increasingly serve the grid.
Consumers are supposed to be “virtual power plants”, handing control of their home batteries and electric vehicles to third parties that can draw on them when required. Rather than generating more reliable power, the system increasingly seeks to “reduce the total energy drawn” from the grid.
The pond smugly set its EV to trickle charge - it being a sunny day and the solar standing by to kick in - while the reptiles served up a snap of that diabolical wretch Jimbo, looking just as smug in a quizzical way, Jim Chalmers during Question Time at Parliament House. Picture: NewsWire / Martin Ollman
No doubt haunted by Jimbo, Killer was in a foul IPA mood ... though perhaps it was tinged with a fear of impending hellfire, with shades of a Canadian wildfire...
Nah, a cartoon wasn't going to stop Killer.
He had a Killer IPA job to do, and the lizard Oz was a perfect IPA propaganda machine, and dammit, he was going to do it ...
The huge strides in living standards across the past century have been predicated on using more energy, not less. In any case, none of this is likely to happen.
AEMO’s latest ISP is solving a problem created by unrealistic political targets.
Increasingly – and laughably – it continues to assume Australia will achieve an 82 per cent renewable electricity grid by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2050. The plan is described as the “least cost” pathway, but only in the sense that the genuinely low-cost alternatives have been ruled out.
The 36 per cent of suitable Australian dwellings that have installed rooftop solar did so largely because governments showered households with billions of dollars of taxpayer-funded subsidies across the past two decades.
Those subsidies, largely taken up by higher-income households, are barely acknowledged in the ISP’s cost estimates. The same applies to the nation’s roughly 600,000 household batteries.
Importantly, such subsidies are also unlikely to continue indefinitely given the rapidly deteriorating fiscal position of state and federal governments.
Does anyone seriously think Victoria’s Yallourn coal-fired power station, which still supplies about 15 per cent of the state’s electricity and helps insulate South Australia against disaster on cloudy, still days, will close in less than two years as the ISP assumes?
Moreover, about 120 gigawatts of additional large-scale wind and solar capacity must be constructed by 2050, roughly five times today’s installed level in less than 25 years.
Construction has not begun on even one of the 83 offshore wind projects slated for completion across coming decades, according to online tracker TGS, and investment has collapsed globally.
Another 6000km of transmission lines also must be built to connect remote wind and solar developments to existing cities, which is certain to invite fierce community opposition.
It's doom and gloom all the way, and yet there's a solution to all this, a way to save the planet, though everyone knows that the planet doesn't need saving, what with Killer having demolished many times all that nonsense that's scribbled about climate change by alleged climate scientists entirely lacking Killer's scientific credentials.
Correspondents will already know the solution, can chant it by heart.
If only we'd nuke the country ...
Curiously, nuclear energy is not mentioned once in the ISP’s 141 pages, despite the fact the Liberal Party, the Nationals and One Nation all support the one proven technology capable of delivering reliable, dispatchable, low-emissions electricity at scale.
Amazingly in response to this klarion Killer kall, the reptiles didn't deploy one of their much loved snaps of a nucklear plant nuking away, and instead settled for a man at a gabfest ...Daniel Westerman speaking at the Energy Nation 2025 forum in Sydney. Picture: Nikki Short
It was on to an impassioned Killer spiel for the urgent need to nuke the country, even if the planet didn't actually need saving ...
We’ll will happily dig up uranium, put it on a ship to India and congratulate itself when it produces reliable zero-emissions electricity there. The only place we apparently can’t use Australian uranium is, of course, Australia.
The Coalition should be making hay with the rank hypocrisy and absurdity of the targets but has barely said boo about dumping net zero since last year’s recantation through gritted teeth.
Countries such as South Korea and China have demonstrated that modern nuclear plants can be built relatively cheaply. A genuine planning exercise at least would model it alongside the alternatives rather than pretend it does not exist. More fundamentally, the whole exercise rests on an extraordinary assumption: that anyone can accurately map Australia’s electricity system a quarter of a century into the future.
A decade ago almost nobody foresaw the explosion of artificial intelligence and the demand for data centres, or the shale gas revolution. Who knows what technologies will emerge during the next 25 years? The ISP increasingly resembles less an engineering blueprint than a work of central planning, complete with heroic assumptions about consumer behaviour, technological progress, political consensus and construction timetables extending all the way to 2050.
At least the latest CSIRO GenCost report, released alongside the ISP, acknowledges what was once heresy, conceding that net zero costs 5 per cent to 39 per cent more than abandoning the target altogether.
Rebranding blackouts as “involuntary load shedding” and power shortages as “demand-side participation” may delay the political reckoning but it will not prevent it. Physics and economics have an inconvenient habit of ignoring government communications strategies.
Adam Creighton is chief economist at the Institute of Public Affairs.
Killer, King of the Kwalifiers (sorry, Qualifiers) -ReplyDelete
>>Countries such as South Korea and China have demonstrated that modern nuclear plants can be built relatively cheaply.>>
“Relatively” is such a wonderful word. Relative to what, Killer? That particular detail appears to be missing.
Probably means they only cost about as much as the sea-going nukes that Rolls-Royce makes for the British Navy, Anony.Delete
Hi DP, after perusing the Killer’s attempt at "contextualising and disseminating" the IPA’s specious “research on net zero” I was prompted to offer up this ponderous piece for his edification. Apologies to the Venerable Bard.ReplyDelete
The Killer’s Angstistential Silliloquy
Turbines, or no turbines, there is no question:
Only those feeble in the mind would utter
That wind and solar will avail our future,
We must take aim against these evil windmills
And by bulldozing end them!
Well not so very ponderous, Kez. Quite expressive in fact.Delete
Thank you Kez!Delete
For some of this day, the tower up on the hill that is supposed to beam NBN to y’r h’mbl, has been lacking (thank you, Mistah Turn-bull!) so I have just got back to Killer’s manifesto for the IPA.
Well, to call it a manifesto is praising it. It really just fits various ‘progressions’ -
‘Global warming is not happening
It might be happening, but weather has always been variable
It is happening, but is good for us
It is happening, but darned if we can figure out what is causing it
How could anything humans do possibly affect the weather like that?
Asserting it is down to human activity is the mindless prejudice of the lefty mind, which is always anti-progress
Oh, it really was happening, but those greenies prevented an economically rational response’
Go back to the first step, Killer. By all means set aside the work of professional scientists, with the standard ‘well, they are simply hunting for the next research grant!’, Instead, go to some of the long-established wineries in Australia - make a pleasant field trip of it - and ask them about temperature records, for their property, that go back more than a century. Be careful with any kind of Dog Bovverer scepticism - accusations that ‘they’ have changed the measuring site, or equipment - some of them still have, and use, the thermometers that started their records.
What’s causing it? Go to what is easily the most-researched commercial fishery on this planet - for pilchards/anchovies off California - and look at the reconstructions of climate for many centuries, which, inter alia, has given us the Keeling ‘Curve’. Never mind the ‘look over there’ line of ‘oh, it’s all computer models’; it is the distillation of many PhDs, drawing on what must have been numbingly tedious numerical observations. And amongst the findings, you will find that the marked changes in the ocean off California have greatly reduced the yield of what was once a famous fishery.
I look forward to some lackey of the IPA (perhaps ‘Chief Lackey’ - the title seems important), some years hence, starting on the ‘we had a zinger of a response ready to go, but them greenies prevented it.’
How could humans affect the weather like that ?Delete
Now the human population of the world has apparently grown from just over 2 billion in 1927 to a bit over 8 billion now - a 4 times multiple in not much more time than a single human lifetime, at least in the better off places. And the human population is growing by about 70 million per year despite the decreasing populations of some places (eg China, South Korea, Japan, Australia) which are more than made up for by increases in other places (eg India).
And that requires food, water, shelter and a whole lot of industry all supplied by huge industrial establishments pouring assorted muck into the air and water of this planet.
So, no affect on the weather from that, is there. What's that ancient wisdom ? Oh yeah: there are none so blind as those who will not see.
Cheers GB and Chadders!Delete
PHONy poll... of one.ReplyDelete
Re "Sheesh, it's like the reptile hive mind has turned full bizarro, compleat topsy turvy? "
I was surprised too DP.
"Seems so, sounds like the quarry whisperer has gone a little bit woke ..."
Just had to clear up Origin Energy providing - without ask or authorisation - medical information to Essential Energy. No, NO!
2 visits. 2 letter. 2 calls. Ahhh, productivity?
One of the phone people - my Sydney ear stereo type - a girl from Ceonulla way - casually schmoozed nto the conversation that "I'll be watching tonight" to see Pauline punched figuratively on the box. Like a reverse gladiatorial battle or watching a car crash. Sport for the non woke it seems.
PHoNy. A weather balloon trajectory.
Newscorpse can't wait to sink the inky boot in, as they win either way... crowing we told you so, referring today's "Sheesh, it's like the reptile hive mind has turned full bizarro, compleat topsy turvy? "
Rinse. Repeat.
abNews.
The Toilet of Elon.ReplyDelete
Musk's adventures Tesla (production, price) & Spacex (Xai becomes a compute lease - as it is now) will be watching with baited breath. As will (lmao) investors. Elon will still be shitting money though.
Massimo @Rainmaker1973
"Fun fact. BYD new factory in Zhengzhou will cover 50 square miles, which is larger than San Francisco's surface at 46.9 square miles."
Flollowed by.
"China’s AI models are shrinking US lead" Yahoo Finance
https://finance.yahoo.com/technology/article/chinas-ai-models-are-shrinking-us-lead-185555366.html
Via nakedcapitalism Links.
X Spacex. Like sea level rise, Spacex is underwater due to human induced lemming like behaviour.Delete
As Joe notes below, with names changed to out the guilty... "some of the impacts arising from Musk Market Climate ["the company has the capacity to influence global markets purely by virtue of its gargantuan valuation"**]
changes and assess that by 2050 it is “highly likely” that impacts will be somewhere between “Catastrophic” and “Extreme”."
** "Prepare for stock market pain as China throws a spanner into AI boom
...
"Goldman Sachs says the shares should rise to $US205 each within the next 12 months. Morgan Stanley says $US300.
"That's 139 times the company's revenue. Not profit, revenue. In Morgan Stanley's case, it's 203 times the revenue.
"On their own reckoning, it'll take between 139 and 203 years for the revenue to cover the cost of SpaceX stock. And that's only if it converts all that revenue into profit. Otherwise, it'll take far longer."
Why?
"The fee frenzy generated about $US500 million.
"You only need a glance at the analyst reports to realise they've, en masse, turned into disciples.
"The verdict is almost unanimous.
Of the 19 analysts now covering SpaceX, 18 have declared it a buy, with only one advising investors to hold. Not one denoted it a sell, even though the shares are now underwater.
...
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-07-21/prepare-for-stock-market-pain-china-ai-boom-tech/106937282
As the literate might say, Spacex is like Spa Cex... hot, sweaty and depleting vital fluids, never actually getting your rocks off on Mars, and needing a shower and std - Spacex Tribute Depression - treatment.
ReplyDelete
Even the French!
"France is going ahead with 11.1 GW offshore wind programme - capacity equivalent to nearly 10 big nuclear power stations " https://substack.com/@davidtoke/note/c-294361126
and
I suspect that Killer would believe that actuaries are reasonable people, so what would he make of
"the Actuaries report (a report on “Planetary Solvency” by the Institute and Faculty of Actuaries) goes on to specify some of the impacts arising from Climate changes and assess that by 2050 it is “highly likely” that impacts will be somewhere between “Catastrophic” and “Extreme”." https://protonsforbreakfast.wordpress.com/2026/07/19/actuarial-approach-to-climate-change/