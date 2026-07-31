Breaking: watch this as prep for Killer's Klassic Kontribution below ... it explains everything ...

Got a link pls DP et all?All I see is a black box no link.
Try this Anony. https://youtu.be/tWq-1XCHME8
Diiiiaaaaarrryy. An epidemic of diaries! How did the gutter press get Fauci's personal diary?And why is Rand Paul not in a bell tower? Thanks Kez. SkyFox will be diarising then airing satire / slander (depends where you are in the pecking order) of the...Revolutionary Oligarch Sausage Dictator Democracy BBQ soon! "Kate McGuinness, making crude and offensive comments about Rinehart.“When the revolution comes will you hide under the bed or will you know exactly how to shove a stick right up Gina Rinehart’s butthole, stirring it round, mixing her guts up nice and smooth, to make one big sausage roll to make something out of nothing?” she said.https://www.theguardian.com/media/2026/jul/31/gina-rinehart-threatens-abc-with-legal-action-over-race-around-the-world-program-ntwnfb I don't mind black humour, but providing a detailed recipe for making oligarch shawamas is a tad blunt for prime time. Nothing the uppities haven't had to deal with though, because...""The Revolution Will Not Be Televised" is a funk and spoken wordprotest song by American poet and musician Gil Scott-Heron.B side. "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised"Single by Gil Scott-Heronfrom the album Pieces of a ManA-side"Home Is Where the Hatred Is" Released1971""NBC will not be able to predict the winner at 8:32", a reference to TV networks, who, at the time, predicted the winner of U.S. presidential elections shortly after polls close on election day at 8 p.m."https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Revolution_Will_Not_Be_Televised Gil Scott-Heron - Revolution Will Not Be Televised (Official Audio)https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vwSRqaZGsPw
Oh. Now I get it... and idea for Gina t shirt. "Former President Barack Obama privately slammed Donald Trump as a “hopeless idiot” and a “pathologic[al] liar” and called his successor’s son, Donald Trump Jr., a “fucking moron” during a phone call with Dr. Anthony Fauci at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Fauci’s COVID-era diary. "Fauci recalled telling Obama “about the crazy things that the far-right Republicans were doing including the fact that Donald Trump, Jr. had on his website the sale of sweatshirts and T shirts to collect money for his campaign and on the T shirts and sweatshirts it said ‘Fauci kills puppies.’” Fauci’s Diary Reveals What Barack Obama Really Thought Of Donald Trump And Donald Trump Jr.https://www.huffpost.com/entry/barack-obama-donald-trump-jr-fauci-diary-covid_n_6a6c7f01e4b0ea7db0fc27c3
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Got a link pls DP et all?ReplyDelete
All I see is a black box no link.
Try this Anony. https://youtu.be/tWq-1XCHME8ReplyDelete
Diiiiaaaaarrryy. An epidemic of diaries!Delete
How did the gutter press get Fauci's personal diary?
And why is Rand Paul not in a bell tower?
Thanks Kez.
SkyFox will be diarising then airing satire / slander (depends where you are in the pecking order) of the...
Revolutionary Oligarch Sausage Dictator Democracy BBQ soon!
"Kate McGuinness, making crude and offensive comments about Rinehart.
“When the revolution comes will you hide under the bed or will you know exactly how to shove a stick right up Gina Rinehart’s butthole, stirring it round, mixing her guts up nice and smooth, to make one big sausage roll to make something out of nothing?” she said.
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2026/jul/31/gina-rinehart-threatens-abc-with-legal-action-over-race-around-the-world-program-ntwnfb
I don't mind black humour, but providing a detailed recipe for making oligarch shawamas is a tad blunt for prime time.
Nothing the uppities haven't had to deal with though, because...
""The Revolution Will Not Be Televised"
is a funk and spoken wordprotest song by American poet and musician Gil Scott-Heron.
B side. "The Revolution Will Not Be Televised"
Single by Gil Scott-Heronfrom the album Pieces of a Man
A-side"Home Is Where the Hatred Is" Released1971
""NBC will not be able to predict the winner at 8:32", a reference to TV networks, who, at the time, predicted the winner of U.S. presidential elections shortly after polls close on election day at 8 p.m."
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Revolution_Will_Not_Be_Televised
Gil Scott-Heron - Revolution Will Not Be Televised (Official Audio)
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=vwSRqaZGsPw
Oh. Now I get it... and idea for Gina t shirt.Delete
"Former President Barack Obama privately slammed Donald Trump as a “hopeless idiot” and a “pathologic[al] liar” and called his successor’s son, Donald Trump Jr., a “fucking moron” during a phone call with Dr. Anthony Fauci at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Fauci’s COVID-era diary.
"Fauci recalled telling Obama “about the crazy things that the far-right Republicans were doing including the fact that Donald Trump, Jr. had on his website the sale of sweatshirts and T shirts to collect money for his campaign and on the T shirts and sweatshirts it said ‘Fauci kills puppies.’”
Fauci’s Diary Reveals What Barack Obama Really Thought Of Donald Trump And Donald Trump Jr.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/barack-obama-donald-trump-jr-fauci-diary-covid_n_6a6c7f01e4b0ea7db0fc27c3