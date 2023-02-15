So many reptile wars this day, so little time ...

The reptiles were as happy as pigs in the proverbial this morning, with any amount of wars on the go, and the top of the digital page littered with them.
There was a tremendous revival of the religious wars, there was a flurry around the climate wars, there was more preparation for the war with China, and there was a renewed intensity to the reptile war on Lidia ...
The pond was befuddled and consternated. Even as a frontline war correspondent, how to cover so many wars? The pond decided to split its coverage and do a late afternoon edition so that the war on Lidia could get the treatment it deserved ...
On the upside, it seemed that Dame Slap had taken a powder for the day, so there was no need for the pond to continue its war on her, and hand out a red card. She'd walked off the field and saved the pond the trouble ...
First up? Well it had to be the war on religion, because this is very close to the Catholic Boys' Daily heart ... and they even dragged in a new contributor, so the pond knew it was a serious war...
The pond wondered what planet this Stead lived on. Apart from the admirable example of Hillsong, and the many examples to be found in all the major religions regarding hypocrisy and faith, the pond still fondly remembers the Catholic priest who turned up for a period a week to instruct the pond, and then headed off to the golf club to get on the piss, do gluttony, play the pokies and do a round ...
It's true it wasn't up to the level of the priest who fucked every woman he could see and had to flee to another parish, but it was a splendid confirmation of the Tamworth lifestyle ...
But back to the war, with this Fowler on the case ...
The pond is all for creationism being taught in schools, and the cultivation of cults, and with any luck the Taliban and Ron DeSantis might set up their own schools to join the Scientology school around the corner pocketing taxpayer cash and making the world safe for Tom Cruise (though what with him being able to elevate, was there a need?), but around this point, the pond began to wonder what skin this chook had in the game.
There's always skin the game, and this chook had to have some, and it wasn't long before it was revealed ...
Ah, the chook is alarmed for alarmed parents, and he hails from Notre Dame, which means he works for the tykes, and there's the reason for the ruffled feathers.
Meanwhile, the lizard Oz editorialist was also up for this war ... and never mind the company the chairman keeps these days ...
Elon isn't exactly the ideal role model for the war on religion, given his many confusions, but the lizard Oz editorialist got right into the war ...
Who said bigotry, hypocrisy, aggro and the ongoing desire for taxpayer cash in the private schools paw was ever going to go away?
Long gone are the days when Christ was wont to observe, "then saith unto him, take therefore from Caesar the things needed to keep your schools open, and then you can pray to your god about the filthy secular lucre you acquired to indoctrinate your children in all kinds of nonsense, creationism and a young earth included."
And so it came to pass ...
Well the pond hasn't the time to brood over the hypocrisy, because the war on the planet and climate science also made an entry, and this time it featured simplistic "here no conflict of interest" Simon...
Usually the pond wouldn't bother with simpleton Simon, but here he set the tone for the war by reporting on the war within the war ...
Goodwill on both sides?! Idle blather about a détente? Not if the reptiles, and simple Simon have their say ... though it was a relatively short say, considering everything, with just a gobbet to go ...
In urgent need of reinforcements, the reptiles rustled up a George to bleat about coal and she was blessed by the lizard Oz graphics department...
How many times have the reptiles provided the world with a snap of a long-suffering coal station?
Too many times for the pond to count, and George was up to the task of shedding copious tears ...
It might seem idle for the pond at this point to note the way that the Kiwis are currently being ravaged.
These wars were getting quite wearying but even with the war on Lidia deferred, there was still a biggie war to go ... with the bromancer leading the charge ...
The pond simply had to include this war because of the astonishing reptile graphic, a triumph for the much reduced, maligned and mocked department.
It featured exactly the sort of folder you might covet if you were the mango Mussolini wanting to hide the blue light so you could get a good night's sleep ...
Enough already, there's the war on China coming soon to a store near you, and the bromancer is standing by, ready for promotion to Reichsmarschall des GroßOzen Reiches when the moment arrives ...
Strange how subdued the pending Reichsmarschall was by this pending news, what with both the pond and even the pending Reichsmarschall likely to be long dead before the subs turn up, and with the war on China due if not by Xmas, then certainly in the new year ...
But there were plans afoot, and the pending Reichsmarschall was content ...
Yes, the pending Reichsmarschall would get his missiles, so the matter of the subs could be quietly passed over ...
Distinctly dangerous times? Oh come on, let the war with China begin ... with the splendid example of the sociopath loose in Ukraine, the planet urgently needs another war.
And with the war on Lidia held over, there was just time for the immortal Rowe to note another war, which strangely seem to have slipped the reptiles' beehive mind, what with all the other wars going down ...
Two straight days of the Bromancer - what fresh Hell is this?ReplyDelete
If the Bro manages to work himself into such a froth simply on the basis of the Government receiving the latest defence review, imagine what he’ll be like when it’s actual findings, and the Government response, are released. They’ll have to turn over the entire Lizard Oz website and dead tree editions to him for a week.
Morning DP. That graphic for the Bromancer's waffle was a bit of misreporting. Turns out that headless suit wasn't Marles at all.ReplyDelete
https://www.gettyimages.ca/detail/news-photo/sir-angus-houston-delivers-the-defence-strategic-review-news-photo/1465739126
Dot, expert as you are at debunking these 'right' arguments, you don't need this book. Yet many do.ReplyDelete
I'd be interested in you applying some of Robinson's rebuttal rhetoric. Own the conservatives and all.
Via Cory Doctorow
" Nathan J. Robinson's "Responding to the Right: Brief Replies to 25 Conservative Arguments"
https://pluralistic.net/2023/02/14/nathan-robinson/#arguendo
Publisher blurb:
"The editor of Current Affairs artfully and efficiently debunks a series of common right-wing arguments.
"Are taxes theft? Is abortion murder? Does regulation destroy jobs? Is white privilege a lie? Conservative talking points are everywhere, and through well-funded media like Fox News, Breitbart, and YouTube’s "Prager University," the right has an impressive record of packaging its views for a general audience. Clearly, the left needs to do a better job of fighting back.
"Luckily, Current Affairs editor Nathan J. Robinson has developed a reputation as a meticulous slayer of irrational and bigoted arguments. He has tangled with the likes of Ben Shapiro, Jordan Peterson, and Charles Murray, exposing their flimsy logic and distorted facts with forensic thoroughness and savage wit. In Responding to the Right, Robinson blasts right-wing nonsense with devastating intellectual weaponry, revealing how everyone from Ann Coulter to the National Review uses fear and lies to manipulate the public. He gives a detailed explanation of how conservative arguments work and why we need to resist them, then goes through twenty-five separate talking points, showing precisely why each one fails."
https://us.macmillan.com/books/9781250777744/respondingtotheright
A review:
"Nathan Robinson’s Response to the Right
https://areomagazine.com/2022/10/04/nathan-robinsons-response-to-the-right/
Meanwhile, Barnaby has been being ‘colourful’ at the Walcha Bowls Club, informing locals about the evils of wind power, embodied in the Winterbourne wind farm.ReplyDelete
Barnaby recommended that the area consider a small nuclear reactor, like the one that ‘Rolls Royce is developing for the city of Leeds to come online 2029.’ And that it would be ’16.4 metres high and 4 metres wide. And Leeds has 503 000 people.’
Interestingly, I found a recent statement from Rolls Royce (Financial Times November 23 2022) to a (UK) parliamentary committee, which had Rolls-Royce as part of a consortium that has designed a 470 megawatt small modular nuclear reactor, ‘which would produce enough power for a city the size of Leeds.’ Rolls-Royce put the cost of the first such plant at £2.5 billion, although the company has ‘argued’ the cost of each plant will drop to £2 bill. once it has a ‘pipeline of orders.’ Pipeline funded, of course, with very large gummint grants, because the power they might produce would be, how can we put this - expensive?
OK, Barners has missed something in the translation. Easy to understand, because he is also quoted as calling the EIS for Winterbourne ‘a packet of poo tickets.’
That sent me searching, because I had long thought the expression was about a ‘pakapu ticket’ - several choices of English spelling of the Chines characters on a gambling ticket - but used to describe confusing layout of print. Well, it seems that assorted self-styled colourfuls have either never understood the source of the original expression, (mondegreens) or they have their own interpretation.
Meanwhile, some of us voters in Maranoa still give thanks to former member Bruce Scott, for taking care to see that Barners did not follow him as our local member. Yes, Littleproud is ordinary, but he does not produce the shudders in the same way as Barners would have.