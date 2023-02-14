In which there's an EXCLUSIVE, a jolly good groaning, and a trip back to the future with the bromancer ...

The right to teach creationism and bash gays and TG folk is extremely precious to the reptiles, and so top of the digital page this day came this EXCLUSIVE ...
It's an old reptile routine, part of the staple diet, albeit a feat performed by the lesser member of the Kelly gang, but the pond had to wonder if reptile hearts were really in it, because they only sent out the old codger to deal with it in the comments section ...
That's it? That's the best the reptiles could do? Once again the pond began to worry for the reptiles' future ...
There's the stench of musk in the room? Plenty of gossip to go on with there, including News Corp’s job cuts cast a shadow over the future of its newspapers.
A consequence of their decline in reach is that this electoral influence may also be in decline.
Nationally, the Murdoch press campaigned relentlessly for a return of the Liberal-National coalition government at the federal election of May 2022. The government was heavily defeated.
In Victoria, the Herald Sun campaigned viciously against incumbent Labor Premier Daniel Andrews at both the 2018 and 2022 elections. Andrews won both in a landslide.
Oh dear ...
Meanwhile, it was time to placate the one cultist who cares with a jolly good groaning ... though to the pond's taste the groaning was beyond predictable, as was the target ..
How many times can the Groaner carry on groaning like this?
Did she really need to remind the pond of the enormous stupidity of Malware and the onion muncher in relation to the NBN? Did she have to mention price caps? Electricity bill pain stifled for Aussies after government intervention, data shows.
And so to the rest of the field, and here the pond noted that yet again it was being left to the lizard Oz editorialist to do the hard yards ...
Good old Damon, and simplistic "here no conflict of interest" Simon doing their best, and no doubt Victoria will feature in the news ...
As for the rest, the pond felt like it got stuck in a time warp, because at the top of the page came the bromancer ... and what a coming it was, though it felt like it was a couple of weeks out of date ...
The pond loves it when a white fundamentalist barking mad Catholic always blathering on about the wonders of Western Civilisation gets on to the topic of identity politics, and being imprisoned by beliefs, because nothing says so much about a person as their moral and intellectual choice to indulge in cannibalism of a Sunday, what with the notion of wafers as human flesh and a bit of plonk from Sevenhill as human blood ...
But that date still worried the pond.
Why this? Why now? Hadn't the reptiles already fired their shots long ago?
They had, they had, and Sky News had done the last of its fulminations a goodly week ago, and the pond realised that things must be getting tough for the reptiles, and the bromancer in particular when in search of a topic ...
Perhaps we need a balloon across the NT just to give the bromancer a break ... meanwhile we had to keep doing the time warp again to appease his strange god ...
That "frankly weird" shows the bromancer is trying - he can be very trying - but it remains frankly weird that he should be forced to disinter the speech, and as usual, it was a classic case of projection, because by any measure the bromancer is the weirdest reptile of them all ... especially when in that last par, he gets into the argument that one form of bigotry and oppression is an excuse for another ...
For once the pond bit its tongue and refused to get on to the subject of the British empire. That's been done by others at some length ...
Just to pick a few among many...
Meanwhile, the weirdness kept on coming ....
It seems we must always stay in the reptile bunker, but speaking of the faith, the infallible Pope came up with a splendid variation this day ...
As always the devil is in the detail and the pond paused to say a Hail Mary to the icons plastered on the wall ...
Oh bountiful fathers, and so it was back for one last dip in the time warped bromancer well ...
Ah yes, back to the future with the bromancer, and luckily the immortal Rowe had a good closer for the thinking in that last gobbet ...
Here's a novel idea: why doesn't government get out of funding religious schools entirely? Then it could justify allowing them to employ whomever they want. No public funding? No worries!ReplyDelete
Naah, funding religious schools was started by Menzies and continued by Whitlam: neither side will want to be the one to end that.Delete
Simon Benson isn't going to make the same mistake two days running. Today he refers to 'the Albanese government', deeming a thing (albeit containing the name of its leader) as sufficiently personal.ReplyDelete
The “religious freedom” thing is a perfect example of the Reptiles’ skewed perspective. Both Kelly (Secundus) and Shanners seem convinced that Morrison’s failure to push through the relevant legislation resulted in his government being abandoned by the fundies and was a major factor in their electoral defeat. Back in the real world, most voters either opposed or didn’t care either way about the legislation and its failure was widely seen as another example of the Morrison government’s incompetence and weird priorities. The idea that fundies may have shifted their votes away from the LNP and caused its defeat is absurd (they certainly wouldn’t have gone to Labor or the Greens, and even if they voted for minor parties their preferences would likely have flowed back to the LNP - plus some groups like the Exclusive Brethren simply don’t vote), as is the proposition that the Albo Government may bleed support if it doesn’t meet fundamentalist demands. Not if you’re a Reptile, though - these are Earth-shattering major issues!ReplyDelete
BTW, while I know this could be said of many senior Reptiles - isn’t it time to gently pension-off Shanners? I know that he’s a “National Editor”, but what does that actually mean? Perhaps he copy-edits Angie’s stuff, but I think they’d both be happier ensconced in the Sir Keith Murdoch Home for Retired Reptiles, tapping away on their Olivettis and producing articles for each other.
Regarding the Bromancer’s time capsule spray against Wong - I wonder if he penned it at the time of her speech, but the Oz simply held it over until they had a Bro-sized gap that needed filling? I know it’s hard to believe that the Reptiles might have minimum quality standards, but even by the Bro’s standards it was a pretty average contribution, and as demonstrated there was no shortage at the time of other outraged rankings.ReplyDelete
It’s not often that I feel sorry for kiddies attending elite private schools, but according to the Costello rags, the Onion Muncher is scheduled to address senior students of Sydney’s Scots College -ReplyDelete
https://www.smh.com.au/national/tony-abbott-s-scots-college-speech-angers-parents-20230213-p5ck65.html
(Paywalled, but easily accessible via the usual getarounds)
Once upon a time, strange men handing around schools and talking to the pupils would have resulted in the police being called, or at least a firm request to move on, but standards have obviously changed.
Hang on - with a name like that, I assume Scots isn’t a Catholic school? What would Cardinal Pell have said?