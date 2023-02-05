In which the pond's time with Polonius, Gemma and the dog botherer devolves from a Sunday meditation into a cartoon-led recovery ...

The pond had to think long and hard as to whether to keep prattling Polonius at the top of the Sunday meditation, but the notion that it might lead to a cartoon recovery gave the aged pedant and self-proclaimed seer a break, and so it was back to the future ... because if you focus on the details, you can ignore what actually went down, and end up sounding insufferably smug and righteous ... and pedantic to the nth degree ...
Those deeper truths about discrimination? Ever wonder why Aboriginal people felt persecuted and treated like animals, what with the poisoned flour and the massacres and ...
Well it wouldn't do for Polonius to go there ...
The White Australia policy grew out of an earlier Social Darwinism that put Aboriginal people so low in the evolutionary chain that even our humanity was questioned. Opinions such as the following were commonplace and newspaper editors, it would seem, happily published them:
Brutish, faithless, vicious, the animal being given fullest loose only approached by his next of kin the monkey…the Australian black may have a soul but, if he has, then the horse and dog infinitely superior in every way to the black human, cannot be denied possession of that vital spark of heavenly flame. (14)
European anthropologists, too, wondered if Australian Aborigines were the missing link between the monkeys and humans. Aboriginal people are still recovering the remains of their ancestors whose graves were desecrated and whose remains were sent to universities in Europe for study.
(14) John Harris, One Blood: 200 Years of Aboriginal Encounter with Christianity (Sutherland: Albatross, 2nd edn 1994), p. 30 (taken with a tweak from a pdf here).
Yep, when it comes to talk of animals, it seems horses and dogs are all the go, unless you favour monkeys.
If you take a look back at Australia's deeply racist past (not to mention present) and its treatment of Aboriginal people, things could get ugly, and that's why it's best to retreat to a couple of familiar comforting ploys, so that the racism and the bigotry might carry on ...
How much easier it is to blather about myths and berate the ABC in the traditional Polonius style ...
Oh and always remember to ask more important questions ...
And then in Polonial and Ron style you can end up with a history full of corrected pages ...
And so to Gemma, gabbing on this weekend ...
WTF? Weird cocky shit in that one, and that's why the pond just had to let it stand. Of course there's a better approach being explored elsewhere ...
Now back to Gemma having some kind of breakdown, and apparently never having read the lizard Oz, and the output of her fellow reptiles these past few months when it comes to a calm, considered response to the voice, aka the end of parliamentary democracy in Australia...
It is no exaggeration?
Come on Gemma, knock the pond's socks off with some mealy mouthed, weasel worded both siderism ... but whatever you do, don't mention Dame Slap is one of your reptile kissing cousins ...
A splendid bout of both siderism, and the pond perked up at the mention of children being protected from dodgy books ...
And so, having played her part in the pond's cartoon-led recovery, a final word from Gemma ...
Oh indeed, indeed, and where better than in the Chairman's rag, what with Gemma at one with kissing cousins working for the Chairman and determined to bring back serious debate and ensure victory for Vlad the Terrible ...
And so to a bonus, and here the pond had a difficult choice, what with both the dog botherer and Killer Creighton freaking out about Jimbo this weekend.
The pond needed some interstitials if it was going to keep on with its cartoon-led recovery, and the pond also had faith that the dog botherer would soon grow weary of a tirade about Jimbonomics, and would turn to join the bromancer in doing some climate science denialsm, and so it came to pass, and so the pond had to pass on Killer doing Jimbonomics (maybe another Killer time in the killing fields will present itself in due course, but for the moment, hasta la vista Killer)...
And what do you know, the dog botherer in the next gobbet turned to vaccines and to the plight of sweet, dinkum, innocent, virginal Oz coal (not to mention, being inclined to the gaseous, his love of gas) ... because the dog botherer can't help himself and is always up for a listicle of rage, hate, fear and loathing, not to mention raiding his larder for his weekly supplement of FUD ...
Of course, of course, how could the pond have failed to predict how once again the mere mention of Heraclitus would induce a deep rage in the guardians of Western Civilisation. First the hole in the bucket man and now the dog botherer ... and in the case of the dog botherer producing a turn of phrase that's wickedly witty, or so the the pond thought in primary school, though it did send the pond off to look at the correct phrase ...
"Our men have put old [Abraham] Lincoln up shit creek."
In Lincoln's day, as now, 'shit creek' wasn't a real place, just a figurative way of describing somewhere unpleasant; somewhere one wouldn't want to be.
The 'without a paddle' ending is just an intensifier, added by later wags for additional effect. This dates from the middle of the 20th century. The American novelist John Dos Passos used the phrase in Adventures of a Young Man, 1939:
They left the store ready to cry from worry. It was dark; they had a hard time finding their way through the woods to the place where they'd left the canoe. The mosquitos ate the hides off them. 'Well, we're up shit creek without any paddle'.
Say what you will, you can always learn something new by being bored shitless, and even if up the creek without a paddle, use your paws to explore the full to overflowing intertubes ...
And that's surely as good a reason as any for a few more cartoons, so the pond's cartoon-led recovery can finish on a strong note ...
That’s a fairly short offering this week from Polonius, but it’s still impressive in that he managed to stretch a one or two sentence pedantic point out to multiple paragraphs.ReplyDelete
You could certainly tell that he was suffering withdrawal pains after last week’s inexplicable lack of ABC-bashing by the way he got stuck into the organisation from Para 2 and never let up. Best chuckle came from his criticism of ABC-hosted debates as dull and one-sided. If I were one of the participants I’d wear that criticism as a badge of honour, or at least a commemorative t-shirt.