In which the pond yet again finds the only reptile voice on a Tuesday is a sustained groaning ...

If Fox News delivers neither news nor foxes, what's to be said about what the local reptiles deliver?
Sadly John Oliver was disappointingly brief in his return on the matter of Faux Noise, and that was the one gag that stuck in the pond's mind.
And the pond remains defiant about the matter of the craven Craven, even if it did lead to a glorious smackdown.
Sure it would have been clever of the pond to run the craven Craven, so that the pond might then run Greg Craven criticised for comments about voice referendum working group, it raised a deeper question.
What loon thought getting the craven Craven involved in providing constitutional advice a good idea? He's always been a self-important blabbermouth, strutting his wares in the lizard Oz...as if he'd manage to keep mum ... and that's why the pond rarely gives the blathering blaggard the time of day ...
But speaking of keeping mum, there was this in the lizard Oz ...
Was it this that set off ancient Troy in what was a very dull parade of reptiles this day?
The pond has largely red-carded the reptile voice, and there was George raising the spectre of activist judges and activist courts, enough to turn Dame Slap's hair overnight, but at ancient Troy was berating the mutton Dutton, and therefore News Corp, the pond was up for the diversion ... well a bit of it anyway, because in his usual way, ancient Troy only cranked into gear in his final gobbet ...
It worried the pond, this all-out assault on News Corp. How can the reptiles make their rag relevant again, when in recent years it has largely been out of step with, and doesn't reflect the opinions of the broad community? If the reptiles kept on supporting Liberal loons and kept on getting it badly wrong, why should anyone think that ancient Troy bleating in the wilderness is a sign that at last the reptiles have correctly judged the voice?
Why on earth are they still holding a candle for the contemptible frock lover, when others can recognise the folly?
That's an EXCLUSIVE? Well the splash does show an EXCLUSIVE use of the English language in that line "is strongly opposed to restore his name ..."
And with that done, attention paid, the pond can turn to satisfying the cultists with the standard Tuesday fare of a jolly good groaning ...
Dreading the moment, some might wonder where the Caterist was early in the week, but he was last seen a week ago, causing ancient Troy grief ...
Please be assured that the Caterist will return, and thereby assure ancient Troy he's just pissing into the wind ... and that pond isn't doing a craven Craven by dodging the flood water whisperer, and can get on with the groaning in good conscience ...
The pond immediately regretted its folly, which is roughly equivalent to having the football or the blanket snatched away in a Peanuts cartoon ...
The only upside for the pond was the chance to insert an immortal Rowe
... knowing that the thought, the image, would send the Groaner and the reptiles into a frenzy ...
How grum was it going to gut? (Sorry, the pond occasionally lapses into fluent Kiwi).
Well the moment the pond saw that the groaning had reverted to a listicle, not by way of Powerpoint, but even worse, by way of dot points, the heart sank all the way down to the footwear ...
Oh dear, not climate change. Luckily the pond had a leftover infallible Pope to reassure the Groaner ...
It's always in the detail of course ...
He does a pretty fine impression with the forked tongue and the cloven feet, and it meant the pond was revived enough for a final gobbet of groaning ... with the listicle done and dusted, how hard could it be?
The Coalition's view is that superannuation belongs to individual members? The Coalition has always hated superannuation and union-run schemes and the whole damn thing, and done its best to weaken, subvert and ruin the notion, or at least put it in the hands of the private sector, whereby fees and charges and profits might reduce a payout to three fifths of fuck all ...
Had enough of this? But, billy goat, butt, there was the lizard Oz editorialist firing away, sounding as if Dame Groan had taken on the job of scribbling the column ...
The pond looked around for some cartoon relief, but could only come up with a Kudelka
from last Saturday...
Perhaps the pond should have turned back the clock a little to the days when the keen Keane was still scribbling for Crikey, not so long ago, but passing for ancient history in reptile lore ...
That sound more like it, that's the spirit ...
What's eerie about the murmuration of reptiles is the way they always manage to sound exactly alike ... so it's back for final gobbet of the lizard Oz editorialist doing a fine impression of Dame Groan ...
Well it's only fair that the pond allow the keen Keane a final word.
This means that the pond will miss out on the lizard editorialist rabbiting on about East Timor, as if anyone in Canberra wants to know anything about that dismal record, begun by Whitlam giving the nod, sundry Liberal PMs following on, trudging through the Balibo Five and Roger East matters swept under assorted rugs, and zooming up to the ultimate treachery of the spying scandal, and the persecution of whistle blowers, kept up until July 2022, and still Collaery Prosecution Dropped, But Politicians Remain Unaccountable for Bugging Timor Cabinet,
not the least the man who liked to wear stockings ...
It's a shameful, sorry record, taking in the likes of John Howard, George Brandis, and Xian Porter, and where were the reptiles then?
A final word from the keen Keane will also mean missing the bromancer berating Paul Keating for the nth time, and using him as a club to keep Albo walking in the bromancer light, but the pond can live with that ... just as it can live without a nanosecond spent thinking about the craven Craven.
Yet the pond must balance the super books somehow, and this must serve for the moment ...
Same as it ever was, and meanwhile, speaking of the Groaner's deep fear of values-based capitalism, the infallible Pope had another fine example of values-based capitalism at work (the pond types with irony littering the keyboard, and perhaps the kitchen sink) ...
Say it ain’t so, Kev! Dashing Donners has dashed all the way over to the Costello rags -ReplyDelete
https://www.smh.com.au/national/religious-schools-must-be-allowed-to-keep-the-right-to-discriminate-20230220-p5clwi.html
It’s just more of the usual guff ; religious schools must be allowed to discriminate, because, y’know, that’s what they do…… Its pretty much a rewrite of Angie Shanahan’s piece from the weekend. That doesn’t explain why it’s not in the Oz - endless articles flogging the same dead horse has always been a Reptile speciality, after all.
Sad comment on 9News that it'd take dingbat Donners on board. But hey, I'd approve of allowing "religious" schools to discriminate against those that don't share their so-called "faith" so long as our public 'non-religious' schools can equally discriminate by not employing or enrolling those who claim to be religious. Fair's fair, right ?Delete
Ahh, Greg Craven: once a reptile, always a reptile, eh?ReplyDelete
"Your honour, I acknowledge I was engaged as a constitutional law expert, with my remit being to provide legal advice only to the committee. But your honour, I'm a reptile, and reptiles do what reptiles gonna do. Hence my op-ed in the lizard Oz, where I gave erroneous information about the internal workings of the group."Delete