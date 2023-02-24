In which the pond spends quality time with broken clock Henry on a significant day, while the lizard Oz editorialist imitates a black hole, and there's a splendid (which is to say short) listicle groaning ...

The reptiles have decided on an all-out war to protect the filthy rich, so naturally Dame Groan was snatched from her Tuesday slot to form the centrepiece of the reptiles' unholy supeer triptych ...
Realising that there are a few unhealthy cultists who have a weird fixation on any groan emitted by Dame Groan - the louder the groaning the better - the pond will save this groan for the bitter end ...
Meanwhile, it was February 24th, and only one reptile stood up to honour the day ...
Yes, broken clock, twice a day and all that, but what alternative did the pond have?
Cackling Claire doing some tranny bashing? No thanks, red card, though it did remind the pond of Arwa Mahdawi's piece in The Graudian, The New York Times’ trans coverage is under fire. The paper needs to listen. You could easily convert that to "cackling Claire is deeply offensive and needs to listen" ...
Meanwhile, it's on with our Henry, because broken clock, twice a day and all that ...
Meanwhile, back in the United States, the Murdochians are still unwilling to pull the plug on the mango Mussolini, or Tuckyo Rose, or all the rest, with not a hint of a waver from the secessionists, isolationists and Putin lovers ...
But at least broken clock, twice a day, yadda yadda, and just a gobbet to go ...
Well yes, and as a bit of a tease, before getting on to the groaning, after that serve, how about a slice of the lizard Oz editorialist on the voice?
Yes, yes, the pond routinely red cards the reptiles on the voice, but this contained such an astonishing conceit, such an astonishing sight - the lizard Oz editorialist so far up the paper's collective bum that sight and light and reason were entirely lost from sight - that the pond simply had to go with it.
The line?
This newspaper stands out in the Australian media for its unparalleled role in covering Indigenous affairs with deep knowledge, understanding and empathy; it has long been in favour of an acknowledgment of the country’s first peoples.
Oh fair suck of the bigoted sauce bottle, you wretched clowns ... as you push the coalition line of confusion and chaos and blather about details, in much the same way as you've done to befuddle climate science in recent decades ...
That infamous lizard Oz editorialist line full of preening self-regard hasn't come yet, but the pond promises it will ...
Meanwhile, top of the page, fuck it, they'll do it LIVE, the reptiles have to push that stupid woman who doesn't know how to spell Susan ...
But enough of leying aside useful arable land to waste time with Sussan - what a deeply offensive line that is, that it's only about political fortunes - it's on to that immortal lizard Oz editorialist line - distilled essence of humbug - and a final stabbing in the back of poor old Noel Pearson, once much loved in reptile la la land, and now discarded, flung aside, a warning to those who go swimming with reptiles and think they'll somehow survive the experience ...
So far up themselves, even a black hole lets out more light and sense and empathy...
Speaking of black holes, at last it's time for a jolly good groaning ... and what a relief, it's only two gobbets shallow, though replete with the usual dot point listicle beloved by devotees ...
Never stand between a rich person and their tax breaks, because if you can't make out like a bandit, what's the point?
Should the pond at this point have mentioned Qantas, Coles, Woolies and the like making out like bandits?
No need there's an infallible Pope to hand which does that job ...
And so to the listicle, in which the Groaner patiently explains why the rich must keep their snouts in trough, or where's the humanity ...
Oh yes, the sky will fall in if the rich and their breaks are in any way challenged, and the immortal Rowe senses the mood this day ... though it might require a trip to Bizarro World ...
It's always in the detail and the pond had a difficult time picking between this detail ...
... and this detail ... (especially if you substitute "Oh Peter" with "Oh Dame Groan, what a splendid groaning" ....)
