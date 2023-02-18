In which the pond romps with many reptiles ...

Every so often, the pond has a good day on the reptile factory floor. Yesterday was one of them.
First came the pleasure of the venerable Meade, with many tales to delight, as noted by a correspondent, including one about another reptile enterprise biting the dust.
Flash fails to fire
Sometimes not even the might of the News Corp promotional machine can boost a flagging product. Despite blanket advertising, cross-promotion and thousands of free trials, Foxtel’s stand-alone streaming news service, Flash, failed to fire. Launched in October 2021 promising “a first-of-its-kind live and on demand news-only streaming service with more than 20 leading global and local news sources” Flash’s latest figures show only 15,000 subscribers.
This week Flash laid off its editorial staff, dumped its original content and moved to automatic programming, but the $8-a-month service has survived for now...
...But you wouldn’t know about the slow demise of Flash if you read the report in the Australian.
“News Corp Australia’s world-first local and international news streaming service, Flash, is adding a further two heavyweight media brands to its on-air lineup, as part of a push to satisfy customer demand for more live news sources under the one banner,” the media editor James Madden wrote on Wednesday. At the end of the article he reported “there will also be a small reduction in the overall staff headcount at Flash”.
Meanwhile, another correspondent drew the pond's attention to yet another fertile conspiracy theory ...
In praise of the ‘15-minute city’ – the mundane planning theory terrifying conspiracists
Of course this particular conspiracy theory has been around for a goodly time, thanks in no small part to the drug-fried, drug-addled brain of Jordan Peterson, who also made an appearance in Why do traffic reduction schemes attract so many conspiracy theories? back in January ...
There Peterson lead off the parade of loons, and the only downside was that this reminded the pond that Dame Slap was a Peterson lover, and was out and about this day, at her most despicable, and so immediately red-carded by the pond.
Ignoring Dame Slap, not even showing her splash, the pond noted that piece ended thusly ...
David Lawrence, a senior researcher at Hope Not Hate, which monitors far-right groups and conspiracy theories, says the Oxford scheme has been portrayed as an attempt to install a Hunger Games-style world in which people are confined to “zones” while the elites are free to travel, with electric cars seen as part of the plot.
He said: “As with Covid-19, we should be wary about conspiratorial language filtering from the fringes into mainstream debate and being used to attack scientists, politicians and others.”
And that mention of Covid meant that the pond could completely ignore Dame Slap in her bitch from hell role - a role she knows how to play to the hilt - and instead led to a nice segue. and to the dog botherer doing a splendid Killer Creighton impression ....
The reptiles keep leaning into anti-vax and Covid denialist sentiment, in a way that would do a Jordan Peterson proud.
Covid is still out and about, with the main danger to old folk .... the deaths are still happening, and the data is still being collected
, and one of the problems is that young folk might pass on the disease to the more vulnerable ...
There was quite a surge in deaths in January, and an impact on hospitals and so on, but death doesn't terrify the reptiles.
It's masks, and so we'll see some shots of terrifying masked figures in the dog botherer piece ...
They're also, in generality, anti-vax loons, deeply caught up in conspiracy theories, of a kind cultivated by the weirder parts of News Corp and other far right corporations, not to mention loons of the Jordan Peterson kind ... Jordan Peterson says "over my dead body" to booster shots.
Not being unkindly, but would that it were so, as the pond returns to the dog botherer for more of the same ...
Oh dear sweet absent lord, a full national royal commission,? The pond felt that yet again it had been flung into a time warp, this time back to April 2022 and Australia’s Covid response should be examined by royal commission, Senate inquiry recommends
.
Then it was the Labor party, and prize loons of the onion munching kind ...
When asked about the former Liberal prime minister Tony Abbott’s call for a royal commission in August, Morrison said he would not be “drawn into those things” because “we’re managing the pandemic right now, and this pandemic still has quite a long way to go”.
Sad to say, the virus is never going to go away, it'll just keep on mutating, and simmering, and in need of control, and that's why if you attend a hospital or a medical practice, masks are mandatory, but of course the reptiles are terrified of masks ...
Eek, demonic police persons in masks ... head for the hills, and you're sure to find Killer Creighton and the dog botherer hiding out there to keep you company ...
Of course the dog botherer is too cunning to let out his full anti-mask, anti-vax inner self, but he knows how to do a dog whistle (or to fuck a dog, but that's another story) ...
Ah the old forced people to wear masks routine, and the pond looks forward to next week's dog botherer opus on the appalling shame of forcing doctors and nurses to wear masks in operating theatres.
If only the pond could see the dog botherer coughing and snivelling in a Japanese train, without a mask, and being bashed to death by polite Japanese people pushed too far by that form of uncivilised, impolite barbarity ...
And so, with Dame Slap having disgraced herself by talking of a victim's clothing and victim shaming her, and in full conspiracy mode, what with Linda Reynolds bleating into her ear how she was the target of an orchestrated plot to bring down her and the Morrison government - instant red card for a woman not averse to wearing designer clothes herself - it was time for the pond to be bored silly by nattering "Ned" ... and this time, instead of Covid denalism, it was back to the future with the climate ...
"Ned" does go on a lot - the pond counted six gobbets deep - and the gist of it is that "Ned" is terrified by the notion of a mutton Dutton-greenie alliance ...
Of course he can't reveal his deepest innermost fears in a few words when a full word salad is required, but the pond did think of doing some counter-programming as a distraction from the mayo potato.
You've got to admit it's fun, especially when the Chairman himself fired off a text "Really crazy stuff".
They do crazy so much better in the US, especially when up against a dullard of the nattering "Ned" kind, and yet here we are, and the pond must do its dooty ... with "Ned" terrified that the mutton Dutton has empowered the greenies ...
The pond is occasionally puzzled why the reptiles and "Ned" in particular should care. Everyone who has read the reptiles knows that the weather keeps changing, that tumbling records are just a passing dream, and that climate change will be good for the planet ... so where's the harm in a complete state of paralysis?
And then "Ned" simply went too far, using the onion muncher's name in vain as a curse word, a damning indictment, an indication that the greenies had moved into the extremes of dire loonatic extremity ... for the Bandt had turned onion muncher ...
In its own way, "Ned" does his best, talking about epic betrayals, as if any right thinking climate science-denying reptile should care, and the pond thought it was the right time for another distraction, by shoving a stick into the rat's nest and giving a good poke...
Good old Laura, she's a step up from "Ned", though the pond reckons that Dame Slap would hold her own in a fair fight, being a complete bitch from hell herself, and knowing about shit posting, or at least shit posting leaks from interested parties, remembering that this was the way that Media Watch
saw all the current huff and puff ...
But the reptiles keep pushing, even though they're the subject of the action too - which says something about the action - and the pond keeps getting distracted from "Ned's" fear of greenies rampant ...
It's an odd alliance, "Ned" and Labor, and it's certainly not as odd as that other story that keeps getting in the way ...
What a hoot it is, and even if Dominion is done down by the US courts - the Chairman has deep pockets and much to defend - they've done the world a service ...
Meanwhile, "Ned" was slowly winding down ...
The pond supposes it could have interrupted "Ned" with the 15 minute conspiracy and lashings of Jordan Peterson, but yesterday was such a good day in many ways ...
And so to a last splutter from "Ned" ...
Scathing of the Coalition as well as the greenies? Where will it all end?
That's not for the pond to say, but the pond will beg a last indulgence. The pond has already gone on far too long, but when a climate science denialist calls, the pond always stands to attention, and so for a bonus, here's the Bjorn-again one, again at work in this weekend's lizard Oz ...
What's interesting here is the Bjorn-again one's technique, involving a first class distraction. It goes without saying that action in relation to climate science is a non-starter in this Bjorn-again campaign ...
How do we fix things from here? Barrage the readership of the lizard Oz with distractions, that's how you get to here by starting from there, and then no-one will have to trouble their noggins about climate science ...
And that's how it's done. No need to talk of the climate if you can blather on about everything else ... and now there's going to be months of it, and it seems that the lizard Oz is now the only rag in the world to pay attention to, and publish the Bjorn-again one ...
Oh sorry, that's not strictly true. In another place, the Bjorn-again one will "share with Forbes readers over the next three months", and he will also share with Jakarta Post readers, the ones that can get past the paywall, and he will share with Inquirer readers over the next three months, and he will also share with Business Day readers over the next three months, and that's how you personalise your greeting cards, so that every recipient of the bulk mail-out will think it's special and just for them ...
At this point, some distressed readers might be wondering about the bromancer, prattling Polonius and the angelic one, but all good things in time ... for tomarrah, as they say, is another day ... and for the moment the pond can rest with another in the immortal Rowe's low cycle of Lowes ...
It's always in the detail ...
