In which the pond provides incontrovertible evidence that AI is generating columns for the lizard Oz ...
The recently established but already very solid scientific theory that AI was being used in the creation of reptile columns for the lizard Oz (astutely noted by a pond correspondent) was given startling new proof this day.
Type Caterist + voice, Killer + masks and Major + ABC into the machine, and it was impossible to detect any difference between the AI generated columns on view today and ancient works dusted off for comparison.
Of course it was easy for the AI machine thingie, because it had ingested loads of drivel, and the old rule that drivel in will produce drivel out was an easy computation.
It was only to provide evidence that the science worked that the pond allowed the Caterist to stray from Caterist + floodwaters + quarries to Caterist + voice.
In the past, the pond has routinely red carded reptiles on the voice, but the eerie similarities just had to be seen and acknowledged ...
Having established that the AI was working, the pond became bored, and thought it might recommend some reading, because the reptiles really need some good examples to develop and hone their racism to a keen level, so why not feed some Ron DeSantis into the AI machine thingie?
This splendid piece by Charles Bethea, published almost a week ago in The New Yorker, highlighted some excellent examples for the reptiles to follow (in full here, though the can never tell if it's paywall protected, and apologies, it's taken from the app, and so a microscope is needed or at least a click on to enlarge) ...
It's a little cramped as a read, but there's no mistaking the Orwellian proto-fascist inspiration. Understanding the risk of breaching Godwin's Law, the pond still couldn't help thinking here was a Hitler for the times ...
The determination not to allow radical activities like reading stood out for the pond. "Books are NOT for Student Use!"was a ripper, and should be impeccable advice for reptiles scribbling "Pesky, difficult blacks should just shut up and go away ...the Caterist has government cash in the paw to count ..."
It was easy for the AI machine to process that talk of "lack of detail" and spew it out, though being something of a simpleton program, down there with Google's first foray, it made the mistake of referring to sinecures for the Aboriginal elite, apparently unaware that the AI was supposed to be imitating the voice of a Canberra 'leet force fed on government grants, and living the high life in leafy Sydney, remote from most Sydney siders and the rest of Australia.
The AI logarithm thingie had exposed itself to idle mockery and a passing contempt, and the pond decided to feed in a few more samples, so that the attempt at the next Caterist column might be much improved ...
Inspirational stuff, and here's another dollop ...
Actually he'd have been better off with a working title "The AI logarithm that wrote all the columns for the lizard Oz reptiles when scribbling furiously about the voice ... oh and books too, take all the books" ...
Okay, a cartoon for a breather, because the pond was belatedly delighted to discover that Fiona had turned up in the Graudian and featured a topic that the AI program simply couldn't handle because there'd been nothing to input, what with Robodebt rendered invisible in the reptile world ...
Tip to cartoonists, the AI machine thingie works much better for reptile columns dealing with topics for which there are reams of material, and there's an overwhelming amount available establishing Killer Creighton's deep and abiding and profoundly Freudian fear of masks ...
There is an upside. The pond understands that whenever Killer is wheeled into an operating theatre, he immediately demands that surgeons and nurses take off their masks.
These child-like medical teams operate under the primitive superstition that wearing masks is another useful layer of protection when bugs and delicate surgery are best not getting together.
The pond suggests that people inspired by Killer should demand that their dentist remove his or her or whatever gender you like mask ... it could provoke a revolution in dentistry, or perhaps dentists ...
Meanwhile, back to the AI computations doing a splendid job imitating a Killer outing ...
For years now the pond has puzzled over Killer's deep and abiding fear of masks, with theories ranging from childhood abuse playing games which saw Killer forced to play a baddie and made to a rogue cowboy mask while playing a bank robber, when what he wanted to do was dress all in white, strum his geetar and shoot varmints.
Then there was the notion that Killer had at one time got caught up in the sort of mask-wearing featured in Eyes Wide Shut, and truly that would be a traumatic event because sharing Nicole Kidman's trauma would make anyone swear off masks for life.
Lacking any conclusive evidence, all the pond can do is marvel at the way the AI machine thingie got both the tone and the content right for this outing ...
At this point the pond did a check to see if it had missed anything of substance for today's AI experiment ...
Besides the Caterist and the Killer, the pond was most impressed at the way that the AI-generated machine thingie caught the tone of the Dibbster and managed to evoke John """ Glenn's desire to become Ukraine, and perhaps best of all the way it captured Bob's desire not to be left out and for Australia to have its very own balloon saga ...
But at the top of the digital page strode Major Mitchell, and it was a simple matter to feed in ABC + Covid, and see how seamlessly the machine thingie went about its business, and if anyone can tell the difference between the machine parrot and the ancient parrot that once hunted fitfully for that long lost order of Lenin medal will have a deuce of a time spotting any differences and proving them to the pond...
Let the scientific experiment begin and see how, from the get go, the AI thingie successfully imitated what was left of the reptile graphics department, by flinging in a snap of the Satanic Tingle, looking bemused, cruel and callous ...
Of course there's a cartoon that helps explain why the Major is feeling so sensitive ...
But what's truly remarkable is the way that the machine captured the Major's routines ... and it shows the benefits of having stuffed a huge amount of reptile crap in, so that you might get not just Killer + masks, but also the Major + masks, and soon enough Major + vaccines ...
The funny thing was that last night the pond's logarithms threw up this little outburst from the ABC - warning, it features people wearing masks and information designed to send the Major into a frothing, foaming frenzy ...
Damn you ABC, damn you to hell ... still pretending that Covid was still a thing and a risk to the frail, the infirm, the halt and the elderly,
Let the AI Major fix that for you immediately ...
AI knows how to do it ... talk up vaccine fears, and phobias, and denigrate masks, and soon enough you'll have measles and polio making a return...
There's more at the link, and the pond particularly liked this addendum ...
Other parents who oppose school immunization mandates echo long-standing misinformation about vaccines that continue to spread via anti-vaccine groups.
Bianca Hernandez, a 37-year-old dog breeder in the Albuquerque metropolitan area, described concerns about the link between vaccine ingredients and autism, a view that has been extensively disproved. She said her two youngest children receive religious exemptions from school vaccination requirements.
Dog breeders gotta do what science dog breeders do, but there's no religious exemption from reading AI imitating the Major, nor even a plea of mental harm or the likelihood of insanity ...
Hear it from the government? You don't need an AI column to tell you that thanks to Faux Noise and Murdochian reptiles around the world, trust in government has reached an all-time low, and perhaps this is a sign that the AI machine thingie took the silliest lines from an ancient Major piece and decided to use it as a closer for this day's column ...
And as balloons have been mentioned, here's an immortal Rowe, seemingly immune from AI as he conjures up nightmare visions ...
And finally as racism has been given a run this day, here's a clip from an old show, Stormy Weather.
American dancer, singer, actor, choreographer, and television presenter Fred Astaire said the moment was “the greatest dancing he had ever seen on film.” Despite Astaire’s high praise and their undeniable talent, the Nicholas Brothers didn’t have an easy time in Hollywood. Racial discrimination at the time unfortunately caused the demise of their careers. At one point, the director of Stormy Weather, Irving Cummings, wanted to cut away the entire dance scene from the film.
Put it in a book, or call it a voice, and the Caterist and Ron DeSantis would have it banned on the spot, and the AI thingie would have been right on the spot to write it up for them ...
Shorter AI Simulation Caterist : - “Heed the wisdom of a blow-in Pommie sociologist who has read a few 50 year old newspaper clippings, simple Indigenous folk - the longer it takes to try and do anything, the better it will be for you”.ReplyDelete
Bonus marks to the AI programmers for including “always remember to include a demand for more detail” in their instructions.
I suppose even AI simulations may be tempted to skimp on detail and engage in selective quoting. If it’s a Killer simulation, that’s almost guaranteed. Dr Jennifer Nuzzo’s comments on the Cochrane review are are bit more detailed and nuanced than the Killer AI’s selective reference might indicate.ReplyDelete
https://twitter.com/JenniferNuzzo/status/1621881097452666883
Is Simon Benson really saying that - the opposition's weakest political measure is border security?ReplyDelete