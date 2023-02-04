In which the pond features the comedy stylings of the bromancer and nattering "Ned" ...

The pond realises that everybody will already have visited the venerable Meade to get their herpetological studies fix, this week headed Why a cosmetic nurse became a media magnet over the Alice Springs unrest, and down the page there was an item that added to the pond's confusion, namely, what's happening at Crikey?
The keen Keane hasn't been sighted since before Christmas and the other day a coalition apparatchik, one Charlotte Mortlock was invited to explain why she was voting for the Dominator, despite the Liberals having a woman problem. (paywall)
Gven that the pond still can't remember the name of the opposition leader - Opus Dei sticks in the mind better - the pond had a read, but then at the very end the pond came across this.
Disclosure: Charlotte Mortlock is an adviser on pacific and international development for Michael McCormack, member for Riverina.
WTF? The pond realised it should have been headed Here's why I'm voting for the Dominator. If I scribbled anything else, I'd be out of a job.
You might as well be reading the lizard Oz, though last time the pond checked Crikey was supposed to be in mortal combat with the Chairman's spawn, and in urgent need of donations and funds.
And then there are the Putin-loving trolls that stalk the comments section, still hung over from their festival days, swigging down down huge bottles of RT, and you really have to search for a sensible read, though Charlie Lewis can be relied on, as in Tony Abbott’s eulogy for George Pell is a masterclass in sycophancy. (paywall)
It meant that the pond could safely ignore a correspondent's advice that the rant had been posted in its entirety at Quad-rant:
...This trait was in full flow when recently Abbott saw off one of his heroes — “In short, he’s the greatest Catholic Australia has produced and one of our country’s greatest sons … That’s the heroic virtue that makes him, to my mind, a saint for our times”. He continued, via Kipling:
If character means to trust yourself when all men doubt you, but make allowance for their doubting too; if it means bearing to hear the truth you’ve spoken, twisted by knaves to make a trap for fools, George Pell was the greatest man I’ve ever known.
There was also his strange, joyless sense of humour:
And as I heard the chant [from protesters outside the church], ‘Cardinal Pell should go to hell’, I thought, ‘Aha! At least they now believe in the afterlife.’
Perhaps this is St George Pell’s first miracle.
On a day for reflection, Abbott could summon no thoughts as to why survivors of abuse at the hands of the Catholic Church might not want to send their well-wishes to the departed cardinal — who a royal commission in 2017 found was “conscious of child sexual abuse by clergy” as early as 1973 and had failed to act on complaints about priests.
Abbott’s gag at their expense called to mind his wink to ABC presenter Jon Faine when talking to a pensioner who identified herself as a sex worker, or his wish that Julia Gillard would “make an honest woman of herself”.
Most directly, it brought back the joke Abbott made about former NSW Liberal leader John Brogden, who had resigned in 2005 after being found in his office with self-inflicted wounds: Abbott quipped that if the Liberal Party made a certain policy switch, “we would be as dead as the former Liberal leader’s political prospects”.
And so, to great applause, Abbott saw off his spiritual guide with a mixture of sycophancy and strange, cruel humour, leaving one to wonder, yet again, if he’s not reading the wider mood of the country — or if he simply doesn’t care.
Well yes, and so the pond felt justified and righteous and not having to deal with a man who is vile in thought and deed ... not to mention that smug face routinely twisted into a self-satisfied smirk.
He shutteth his eyes to devise froward things: Moving his lips he bringeth evil to pass. Proverbs 16:30
Enough with the distractions, the pond has been avoiding its studies and with good reason ...
Oh Jimbo, Jimbo, you've set off both the dog botherer and Killer Creighton, and frankly the pond has had it up to the back teeth.
And this is the second week in a row the reptiles have dredged the tiresome Adams from the swamp of self-regard, and flung him into the mix, and still the advertising industry mourns its loss ... while the pond reaches for its vomit bucket ...
There was nothing for it but to settle in for some climate science from the bromancer, and welcome the apocalypse ...
Warning. This is a long outing, and at the end of it, some readers might feel fatigued and with a desire to do absolutely nothing, except perhaps hope for the completion of the Death Star and the destruction of the planet ...
It's easy to see where we're heading. The coal loving Canavan caravan as the first line, and the reptiles' graphic department thinking the way to introduce a piece of climate science denialism is by way of a Star Trek style graphic, though to be fair, it's funnier than an array of ominous Satanic solar panels, or swishing killer windmills ...
So it's on with the cosmic despair, but the pond promises one hearty laugh at the very end ...
Yes, the bromancer is full of astonishing insights, and the pond was startled to learn that dragons don't exist.
What other childhood dreams might the bromancer shatter in the read - the fairies at the bottom of the pond's garden, Santa Claus? Oh no, not the Easter Bunny, the pond was looking forward to its choccies ... meanwhile, it must make do with the bromancer celebrating the coal-loving Canavan caravan, doing the work of an epic climate science denialist, because that's what reptiles do ...
It's always funny when a fundamentalist Xian introduces religion into the mix and blathers about miracles, and heaven and such like, while cheerfully consigning large portions of the planet to hell, but that's what reptiles do, and with great fervour and frock-loving conviction ...
Ah coal, of course the bromancer would have some kind words about coal, because how else could he stay on the Canavan caravan?
Meanwhile, how he's enjoying his role as dragon slayer and apocalyptic doom merchant ... and if China isn't enough, there's always India ...
Is there any sign of hope? Does the bromancer have the first clue or the slightest care as to what will happen to the planet? Nope, it's time for Uncle Elon to enter stage from the far right ...
Yes, there's absolutely no hope, the ancient bromancer mariner has stoppeth one of three, and explained how everything is completely useless and utterly pointless and so why do anything about anything, why not just lie back and enjoy it ...
But the pond promised a laugh, and it's coming, but first we must continue on the apocalyptic doom ride aboard the bromancer's Canavan caravan ...
Strange, once upon a time, the pond can remember when the climate science denialists at the lizard Oz were really big for carbon capture, and persuaded Liberal governments to piss millions against the wall to make it so ...
Here's a blast ... have a read of Greg Hunt in pdf form
back in July 2013, when he was the shadow minister for climate action, environment and heritage ...
Meanwhile the pond must get on to the penultimate gobbet of despair ...
Yes, there's the laugh, a rich and a good one, though tinged in the pond with a mix of hysteria and apocalyptic despair ...
None of this is to say do nothing about climate change, don’t reduce emissions substantially.
He's pulling the pond's leg isn't he? He's poking the pond in the ribs, isn't he?
He's jerking the pond's chain, isn't he? Or is he jerking himself off to produce a happy ending and a planet fucked? But what a punchline, and the pond couldn't stop repeating it, it was so rich and good and funny, deeply funny ...
None of this is to say do nothing about climate change, don’t reduce emissions substantially.
What's the point, you useless dickhead gherkin? You stupid, foolish fundamentalist tyke futtock of the first water ...
You've just spent an entire column explaining how pointless, impossible and futile it all is, and then just like dragons and fairies at the bottom of the garden, you can wish it all away with a "None of is is to say ..."
Then came a final thrust, in a snappy little final gobbet ...
And that's almost as good. Just the facts ma'am, says Sergeant Joe "Bromancer" Friday, just the facts, we're all doomed, and doing anything about it is completely pointless, and a waste of time, and nothing is to be done, nothing at all, because that will only amount to a hill of beans in this troubled world, though none of this is to say that you have just wasted precious time reading a fundamentalist tyke praying he'll get to heaven before the world turns to hell in a bromancer handbasket...
The bromancer is here to help? The pond has got a bridge to sell you, or perhaps a lot of onions, so you can munch along with the onion muncher while enjoying the ride on the Canavan caravan ...
And so to the bonus, and here the pond decided it best employ a surrogate for Killer and the dog botherer's rage at Jimbo, and who better than nattering "Ned", because - deep sigh - he too was in a state of rage ...
Instead of a laugh, this time the pond is promising a typographical novelty. It's probably not enough to induce those who've run screaming from the room back in to spend time with the natterer, but it's the best the pond has got ... and yes, it is interminable, perhaps not as interminable as some, but more than interminable for most ...
Sure, there was the beginning of a snicker with "Ned's" line, "nobody thinks capitalism is perfect", because if nobody thinks that, why isn't Nobody working on it?
“Who did you pass on the road?" the King went on, holding out his hand to the Messenger for some more hay.
"Nobody," said the Messenger.
"Quite right," said the King; "this young lady saw him too. So of course Nobody walks slower than you."
"I do my best," the Messenger said in a sullen tone. "I'm sure nobody walks much faster than I do!"
"He can't do that," said the King, "or else he'd have been here first.”
Oh dear, that suggests that the pond and Nobody aren't taking the nattering seriously, but there's a lot more walking to be done ... and of course a snap of the deviant trouble maker, the cause of all the reptile fuss, looking grim and glum ...
The pond realises that some might wonder where that "Ned" link landed, but not to worry, it's just another part of the reptile empire, Tom Dusevic back on Jan 27th, scribbling under the header I will remake capitalism, says Jim Chalmers ...
There's no way on earth that the reptiles would provide a link to The Monthly,
wherein Jimbo can be found scribbling Capitalism after the crises
...
One of the more comical subplots of the political week has been the fury belching from the opinion pages of the Australian and the Australian Financial Review in response to Jim Chalmers suggesting in conciliatory terms that capitalism should (brace yourselves readers) be tethered by values.
You might have missed this because the tantrum was contained largely within those enclaves. If you missed the provocation that triggered the response, the treasurer penned a 6,000-word essay for the Monthly during his summer break. The Chalmers thesis was capital could be harnessed both for private profit and public good. He also posited (wait for it readers) that better informed markets make better decisions.
There are plenty of links in those opening lines, but the pond has linked to the piece, and that's enough, though it does help explain that use of the word "enclave" because the reptiles never want their readers to stray outside the tent ...
Now triggered triggering, back to the fury belching, though such is the sedentary nature of a stroll with "Ned's" natter, that it's more of an old hack's fart or burp ...
And that reminds the pond of another Murphy line ...
The mainly ridiculous reaction to the Monthly essay will have reminded the Albanese government – which has enjoyed a wellbeing fillip associated with a six-month political honeymoon – that there is no loyal cheer squad waiting to fawn and flatter. If you want to make change, there is no easy ride.
There never is with furious reptiles belching and nattering "Ned" burping ...
And there was also this ...
The government has an enormous amount of work to do over the coming 12 months, much of it difficult. The whole apparatus will be hyperextended and hurtling.
But I hope somebody has the bandwidth to be paying close attention to the royal commission into the robodebt fiasco – the royal commission investigating why and how an unlawful Centrelink debt recovery scheme was established in 2015 and ran until November 2019.
Watching events closely in Canberra means I can only tune in and out of this process periodically. But what I’ve seen is truly mind-blowing.
Will "Ned" be the reptile to tune in and have his mind blown?
Of course not ... he's still back at "the mainly ridiculous reaction" stage ...
And so quickly on to the next gobbet and the typographical curiosity the pond had promised....
Did the sight of Swannie set "Ned" right off? Did the one sub-editor the reptiles employ get so excited they hit the wrong button?
Who can say, and the pond discreetly passes over "Ned" blathering about "coming to grips" because the thought of "Ned" coming to grips with anything is vaguely disturbing ...
Now on to another snap of Swannie, erupting from the reptile graveyard of horrors ...
Say what? We're still in the land of the bold?
Over the Mountains
Of the Moon,
Down the Valley of the Shadow,
Blather, boldly blather’
The shade replied,—
‘If you seek for Jimbo's Eldorado!’
Of course the pond could have tried for cartoon relief ...
But the reptiles getting so riled that the sight of the blathered, boldly blathering, was more than enough of a distraction for the pond, and still there was more blather, by the monumental blatherer, as he went on boldly blathering in the final gobbet ...
Yes, there's always a punchline and surely it comes with "Ned's" effort, "ideas matter", when the mainly ridiculous reptile reaction to Jimbo clearly shows that ideas don't matter and certainly rational discussion isn't the point, not when an hysterical over-reaction within the enclaves is the entire point of the proceedings...
Meanwhile the infallible Pope has returned and served up a splendid reminder of something the reptiles have spent endless time and energy avoiding ... the most shameless and shocking example of a reprehensible government in action, as opposed to scribbling an essay, and what's worse, a bunch of reptiles overlooking the neoliberal wasteland, though it does provide convincing evidence that "Ned" has absolutely no interest in recent history, or the damage done, or the lives lost ...
