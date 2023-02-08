In which the pond celebrates the arrival of black sheep Caterist, and then is forced to break a promise because of nattering "Ned", lover of frock lovers ...

A curious thing happened in lizard Oz la la land overnight ... well, actually, a couple of curious things ...
Note how Dame Slap came in and sharked poor old Remy by getting her name attached to the story?
The other curious thing? Well the headline and the lead were all about Wilkinson, so you had to break the reptile paywall to read ...
Mr Lehrmann, who has consistently denied raping former colleague Brittany Higgins, has launched defamation proceedings against Network Ten and News Life Ltd – an arm of News Corp Australia – in Federal Court.
Wilkinson, former co-host of The Project, and Samantha Maiden, political editor for news.com.au, are understood to be second respondents in proceedings.
Awkward.
And at the very end came this ...
The Australian approached Network Ten and Wilkinson for comment.
Well the pond supposes that there's no point in the reptiles approaching the reptiles for a comment ... because when it comes to reporting all they can do is pile in on one bête noire, and keep everything else out of sight, or at least behind the paywall.
Meanwhile, Dame Slap was busy blathering on about the voice down below the fold ...
Somebody must have told the feds about the bromancer's nonsense yesterday because this popped up ...
Say what? No voice in cabinet and the bromancer was, in his usual misinformed way, misinformed about the complete roon of Oztralian democracy?
The pond was still celebrating all the other fuss with a left over infallible Pope ...
And after all that, sorry, whenever Dame Slap carries on about the voice, it's red card time at the pond.
What else then? Well the pond couldn't help but notice simplistic "no conflict of interest" Simon out and about, after a mention in despatches, or at least a mention in Media Watch ...
Good old simpleton Simon, and when there was a question of any apology about the nefarious role the servile, supine reptiles had played in this sorry, wretched, utterly disgraceful saga, there came the punchline ...
The Australian’s Editor-in-Chief, Michelle Gunn, told Media Watch that Simon Benson was a “renowned newsbreaker” and the paper rejected Rachelle Miller’s characterisation of his journalism.
So that's what they say about a gigantic, reprehensible suck ...
Meanwhile, the Caterist was out and about, and of course he was spot on the money, because plucky little England had given this nation one of its greatest national treasures ... the Caterist himself ...
Ah, Borneo, a splendid colonial exercise, and the pond was moved to rush off to EB
, as it used to do in the Tamworth library when prepping history papers. The pond doesn't have time to celebrate the Brooke raj ...
Those who resisted British annexation or policies were portrayed by the British authorities as treacherous, reactionary rebels; many of the same figures, however, were later hailed in Malaysia as nationalist heroes.
Damn you, wretched, difficult, always uppity natives ... sit down and listen to the Caterist wax lyrical about the splendours of the British empire, and if anyone dares mention the Opium Wars, or the great partition of the sub-continent, or the many fuck ups in the middle east, not least whimsical lines drawn capriciously on maps, they'll be sent to the back of the class ...
Or much as kanakas laboured in Queensland, or Aboriginal people laboured for the Vesteys and were handsomely rewarded with tea, tobacco, sugar and rations, and never mind all that Wave Hill nonsense and songs about Lord Vestey and Vincent Lingiari being opposite men on opposite sides.
Why Australia was proud to welcome English black sheep into society and elevate them and even given them government cash in paw to study the movement of floodwaters in quarries, and we all, suh, are better for the legacy ... for never has the art of sociology flourished as it does today in the lizard Oz ... you know, some chicken, some neck, and all that ...
Indeed, indeed, let's not forget the brave lads who headed off to box the ears of the Boxers ... even if it turned into a bit of a damp squid ...
By the end of May 1900 Britain, Italy, and the United States had warships anchored off the Chinese coast at Taku, the nearest port to Peking. Armed contingents from France, Germany, Austria, Russia, and Japan were on their way. In June, as a Western force marched on Peking, the Dowager Empress T'zu-hsi sent imperial troops to support the Boxers. Further Western reinforcements were dispatched to China as the conflict widened.
Australian colonies were keen to offer material support to Britain. With the bulk of forces engaged in South Africa, they looked to their naval contingents to provide a pool of professional, full-time crews, as well as reservist-volunteers, including many ex-naval men. The reservists were mustered into naval brigades, in which the training was geared towards coastal defence by sailors capable of ship handling and fighting as soldiers.
When the first Australian contingents, mostly from New South Wales and Victoria, sailed on 8 August 1900, troops from eight other nations were already engaged in China. On arrival they were quartered in Tientsin and immediately ordered to provide 300 men to help capture the Chinese forts at Pei Tang overlooking the inland rail route. They became part of a force made up of 8,000 troops from Russia, Germany, Austria, British India, and China serving under British officers. The Australians travelled apart from the main body of troops and by the time they arrived at Pei Tang the battle was already over.
Well done lads, but if the pond isn't careful, it'll drift off into the Boer War and the glories of 'Breaker' Morant and all that ... and instead must offer a bonus, and with it must come an apology.
The pond had thought it was done and dusted with the Pellists, and yet still the frock lover keeps popping up in the lizard Oz, this time no thanks to nattering "Ned" ...
The pond suspects that assorted reptiles will simply never get over their loss of a reprehensible failure of humanity ...
Oh sheesh, the reptiles decided they'd ran a snap of the box, and the pond is supposed to be mournful and sensitive?
Probably as sensitive as pious, pompous "Ned" is going to be about the victims of the Catholic church ...
Ah, the onion muncher. More of him anon, let's just note the wondrous way that "Ned" mentions the victims, and then urges them to move on ... all that talk of the need for more sensitivity is just a smokescreen for endless contemplation of the suffering of the frock lover ... and so "Ned" carried on with the persecution of a Christ-like figure ... and what do you know, it's all the fault of the ABC that the frock lover went the extra yard with the likes of the contemptible Gerald Ridsdale ...
The church has confronted its sins? Go tell that to the victims. And as for the chief frock lover crime, which will come to be celebrated for decades as the planet goes to hell in a handbasket, no thought of that by "Ned" in all his pompous, portentous blather.
And what might that crime be?
The finest speech of his life? A mawkish display of slobbering sentimentality...
...and then there's the planetary crime that "Ned" doesn't dare mention by name, the way those two climate science denialists flocked together to fuck the planet, and while the frock lover has dodged the worst of it by heading off to who knows where, his faithful acolyte was still at it.
The pond realises some correspondents have noted that the onion muncher continues on his deviant ways ... and it was all over the news, and at the very least, the pond should note it and suggest a search with whatever is the preferred engine ...
Note that only Sky News, sensitive reptiles that they are, had the discretion to call it a "climate think tank", while everyone else knew it was a climate science denying tank, which in name alone, let alone purported "science", was an insult to the notion of thinking ...
In all this, the frock lover's role as someone intent on fucking the planet in as many ways as possible is never mentioned by the reptiles, and you won't find it at all in "Ned" ...
Instead you'll find a nauseating assertion of Western civilisation, down there with the Caterist ...
Absolute truth? What a wretched man made of straw is this "Ned", or perhaps a tin man without a heart, and all this Dorothy knows is that it's tired of the con, and the conmen, with their faux crocodile tears, and this will be the very last time that the pond runs a reptile wailing for the frock lover, no matter what temptations the reptiles offer ...
Meanwhile, both the infallible Pope and the immortal Rowe had other things on their mind, reminding the pond that there's more happening in the world outside the reptiles than is ever dreamed of within their dreams of faded, inglorious empires ...
It's always in the evocative detail ...
Ah, the old Orwellian pigs down on the farm routine ...
No comments:
Post a Comment
Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.