In which the Major misses a major media story, and Killer has his usual attack of the masks ...

The reptiles have been in full cry over the Lehrmann/Reynolds matter, with Dame Slap doing her very best to smear and besmirch and belittle, and the pond has been forced to hand out red card after red card ...
But this is Monday, so Major Mitchell was out and about and he fancies himself as a media man - neigh, something of a media expert - so he'd be sure to talk about the big media news that dominated the week ...
How foolish of the pond, but then talking about News Corp in News Corp would be roughly like attempting a negative profile of Adolf in Der Stürmer, so instead the hapless subscribers copped this ...
The pond realises it might have offended strict interpreters of Godwin's Law, but how pathetic is the Major?
What a wimpy, featherless chook. Another standard issue attack on Albo and berating journalists for using a Hawke-Keating analogy and demanding they do homework, when there's a real media story out and about, and doesn't need anything by way of homework to explore ...
Fox News has been exposed like never before.
A trove of newly-released text messages and emails have laid bare how the right-wing media giant operated with little regard for fact in the weeks and months following the 2020 presidential election. The correspondence reveals that the network’s senior-most executives and highest-profile hosts chose not to disclose what they believed to be the truth of the election out of fear that that the facts would alienate Fox News’ audience and throw the highly profitable business into ruin.
But then, if the pond might repeat itself, talking about News Corp in News Corp would be roughly like attempting a negative profile of Adolf in Der Stürmer
, so it's left to the likes of CNN to celebrate
...
After the election, an incensed Trump had attacked Fox News and encouraged his followers to switch to Newsmax, a smaller right-wing talk channel that was saturating its airwaves with election denialism.
Trump was enraged that Fox News was the first network to call the critical swing state of Arizona for now-president Joe Biden. And he couldn’t stand that the network, rightfully, declared Biden as the winner of the presidential contest.
In the days and weeks after the presidential contest had been called, Fox News’ audience listened to Trump and rebelled against the channel. Fox News shed a chunk of its audience while Newsmax gained significant viewership.
Behind the scenes, Fox News executives and hosts were in panic. Jay Wallace, the Fox News president, described Newsmax’s surge as “troubling” and said the network needed to be “on war footing.”
Rupert Murdoch, the Fox Corporation chairman, emailed Suzanne Scott, the Fox News chief executive, telling her that Newsmax needed to be “watched.” Murdoch said that he didn’t “want to antagonize Trump further” and stressed to her, “everything at stake here.”
The messages underscore that Fox News did not live up to the basic journalistic principle that news organizations are supposed to deliver the news to viewers, without fear or favor. Instead, the right-wing talk channel engineered its coverage to appeal to its audience which was actively being lied to by Trump and his campaign surrogates.
Ah, the principle that news organisations are supposed to deliver the news without fear or favour.
Better get back to the Major then, delivering his usual serve, turning to that old, tired reptile standby, former chairman Rudd, or ordering a new chaff bag for Julia, or even evoking Gough, because the demographic for the reptiles these days is so old that ancient Gough's name is deemed to mean something ...
Oh and also, huzzah for the onion muncher ...
What's easier than all of that? Turning your back on a truly juicy story, but then the Major never did find that Order of Lenin medal, so who could expect him to stumble across this one?
“Our viewers are good people and they believe [the election fraud claims],” Tucker Carlson acknowledged in one message to Laura Ingraham.
A week after the election had been called, Sean Hannity told Carlson and Ingraham, “In one week and one debate they destroyed a brand that took 25 years to build and the damage is incalculable.”
“It’s vandalism,” Carlson responded.
Hannity then discussed the damage a competitor could really do to Fox News, describing it as a potentially “serious problem.”
“That could happen,” Carlson replied.
The hosts were so alarmed by Newsmax’s rise, they were enraged when their colleague, White House correspondent Jacqui Heinrich, tweeted a mere fact check of Trump’s election lies.
“Please get her fired,” Carlson told Hannity. “Seriously What the f**k? I’m actually shocked. It needs to stop immediately, like tonight. It’s measurably hurting the company. The stock price is down. Not a joke.”
Hannity said he had already spoken to Scott about the matter. He then proceeded to criticize two of his other colleagues, Fox News host Neil Cavuto and then-Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, both of whom were critical of Trump.
“I’m 3 strikes,” Hannity said. “Wallace s**t debate[.] Election night a disaster[.] Now this BS? Nope. Not gonna fly. Did I mention Cavuto?”
The fear that Fox News’ audience would abandon it for good also appeared to drive programming decisions. In the days following the election, Alex Pfeiffer, a Carlson producer, told the host, “Many viewers were upset tonight that we didn’t cover election fraud …. It’s all our viewers care about right now.”
Carlson said the decision was a “mistake,” adding, “I just hate this s**t.”
Well yes, the pond hates the Major's shit, yet here we are, and on we go ...
You see, you see! The Major himself invoked the Nazis ... and so the pond can invoke the My Pillow man ...
Executives at Fox were so worried about their audience protesting the channel that Scott, the network chief executive, even made an overture to MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, a prominent Fox News advertiser and election conspiracy theorist.
When Lindell appeared on Newsmax and criticized Fox News, executives at Fox News “exchanged worried emails about alienating him,” the legal filing said. The filing added that Scott then sent him a handwritten note along with a gift.
The pond apologises for the counter-progamming but is unable to send a handwritten note, a gift or even a clunky pillow, and instead offers up a final gobbet of the Major ...
Should the Major have urged the media to talk about the deep corrupting of a country by a deeply corrupt and dysfunctional news organisation?
Pigs will fly sooner than that ...
As for the rest this day, it was a dismal scene ...
Ted Woodley was just recycling a yarn he first spun about Snowy in Renew Economy way back on 12th February, and there was no way the pond was going to fall for the trick of defending Malware - next thing you know the pond would be celebrating the multifunction node - nor was the pond going to fall for the easy talk of anti-Semitism because the next thing you know, the pond could get into trouble for running a cartoon ...
The pond had no alternative but to turn to Killer Creighton, and his letter from America, though the pond knew it had more chance of spotting a white cat in a blizzard than find Faux Noise in Killer's report ... but at least the pond did discover the real cause of the current inflation... the wearing of masks!
Well yes, but perhaps being wildly off the mark, and even worse showing it, isn't a good sign, but we all make mistakes, though some just never get around to admitting it...
An oldie but a goodie, and the pond had jokingly promised Killer would explain how wearing masks had generated the inflationary storm - the pond loves Killer mask jokes - and yet, to be fair, Killer almost gets there ...
Ah, there you go, it's not the pandemic, it's the response to the pandemic, and part of that was the wearing of masks, and so QED ... why it's as easy as passing any kind of test that might be flung out into the world to test the reptile reader demographic ...
Sorry, she said politicians, but it could apply to the reptile readership, and now the pond must stop interrupting because there's a last Killer outburst to go ...
The pond will leave all the economics gibberish to cultists, it reminded the pond of the reptiles on the matter of climate science ...
The pond couldn't but help think it was underweight this day, so it decided to offer up the lizard Oz editorialist offering the dread spectacle of socialism ... in a way that the reptiles hadn't managed since the noughties, the nineties, the eighties and the seventies ...
Gad sir, not the mutton Dutton ... he surely knows how to pick a horse and how to ride it ...
Apropos of nothing, that remind the pond of a couple of other cartoons it had left over ...
But the pond supposes it must finish off the lizard Oz editorialist if only because it provides a buffer to a final cartoon ...
It was hardly worth the effort - that line about narrow interests could easily have produced another joke about Faux Noise ...
Oh it did, it did, and that reminded the pond of another cartoon it had left over ...
Not to worry, for those who've already forgotten every Killer word scribbled by Killer, the immortal Rowe had already shown the pond the canary in the coal mine ...
And to that the pond has only one response ...
Maj. Mitch.: "...prime minister Bob Hawke and treasurer Paul Keating were determined in 1983 that they would prove Labor could be trusted to run an economically sensible government." No more damning assessment of Hawke-Keating can there be than fulsome praise from the reptiles. Even if they never mention Bill Kelty and his good mate - you know, the one who sends helicopters for Albo - Lindsay Fox.ReplyDelete
BTW, does anybody know whatever happened to Martin Ferguson ? Haven't heard anything from or about that gooney tooney for years.
Otherwise, his complete failure to find any Lenin medals has by now completely deranged Maj. Mitch. Not that he was ever really non-deranged, he just did a better job of pretending in the past.
But anyway, there's this: "The real point of the Hawke-Keating era was to lift national productivity to create 30 years of uninterrupted economic growth." Well apart from that gratuitously candid admission that it wasn't the doing of John Winston, I think we all know that Australia's "30 years" was largely down to the effect on GDP of large-scale immigration.
Everybody knows, don't they, that the more immigrants arrive, the more GDP "grows" because it has to (banks printing money ?). But GDP per capita doesn't and Australia had three GDP per capita recessions in that time. And surely even the Maj. Mitch knows that it's GDP per capita which signifies prosperity.