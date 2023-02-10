Friday, February 10, 2023

After the bromancer's attempt yesterday to explain that everything was back to normal and it was business as usual, the pond hoped to be able to embrace the crazy as the new normal, as that notorious liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders kindly proposed ...

Instead the pond was confronted by the forlorn sight of the tedious Tudge trudging off into the distance and the reptiles suggesting it was all the fault of the tolling of the trolls ... because in reptile la la land, do not ask for whom the tolls troll, they troll for thee ...





What's this? 

No, not the reptiles pretending that it's all the fault of the tolling of the trolls, because that's understandable. 

In reptile la la land, the robodebt royal commission simply doesn't exist, hasn't existed, never will exist, and you have to look elsewhere for the news of that saga ...






Bing as you will you trendy lovers of AI, as the pond explains that what caught the eye was that "20 minutes ago", attached to the telling of the tolling of the trolls ...

It revealed the tendency of the reptiles to dress mutton as lamb, because that very same story about the tedious trudging Tudge was out and about yesterday, without that pretence that reptile readers had woken this morning for a serve of a freshly heated, brand new, only twenty minutes old, lamb chop ...





The pond hastens to add that it only kept The Mocker as evidence of the Thursday date, that being the day the mocker does his mocking, not so the reptiles could go on an extended rant about how they hated anonymous bloggers.

It turned out that the immortal Rowe had said as much as needed to be said about the self-pitying Trudger and the tolling of the trolls ... balls to that ...







As for that disgracefully anonymous mocker, he (well the dog botherer is a he the last time the pond checked) was only doing what the reptiles do on a daily basis ... as shown by this morning's top of the page ma, digital edition ...





Why there's the bouffant one, also a reheated serve of mutton dressed up as lamb, with the reptiles still blathering on about the voice and doing their level best to use it as a wedge, given that the poor old mutton Dutton has so few, and now has to deal with the possibility of a return of the jolly Josh ... oh please make it happen, just for the fun of it ...

But what's that, some observant correspondent might ask, there, slightly on the left of the bouffant one, Jimbo writing EXCLUSIVELY for the lizard Oz, and so deserving of respect, instead of when he was writing all that gibberish for another rag, when he blew the reptiles' minds, and  so column after reptile column denounced him?

Indeedy do ... and as well as assigning the notorious echo chamber to slobber all over him, the reptiles gave Jimbo pole position in the commentary section, because it's a Jimbo EXCLUSIVE ...





Oh Jimbo, Jimbo, you hide behind the reptile paywall, and expect taxpayers to fork over shekels to Chairman Rupert to discover your keen insights? Fuck that, and no, the pond isn't going to recycle it ...

Instead the pond immediately felt the need to run a cartoon ...






As for the rest, there was no doubt how the pond would waste its morning. 

With cackling Claire doing the standard transphobic reptile thing - apparently transphobia is all the go in Finland and trannies are all deeply disturbed, mental nutcases - it was red card time, and the pond turned with relief to the hole in the bucket man for its usual Friday lesson on bucket repair ...






For a moment a tremor ran through the pond. With Shane Drumgold featured by the reptiles because that's the only image the reptiles could find, was our Henry going to do a Dame Slap and earn a red card before he got started?

How could the pond have doubted our man? It was merely an excuse, a feint, for a deep and learned lesson about the law and all that jazz, and the pond knew that a few of its correspondents would immediately be exercised ...






Ah yes, a cheer for the Pellists and never mind the victims and 1203 and Pope Innocent III, and all that and the pond had an immediate problem. 

Surely those distant roots should have included a mention of Roman and Greek prosecutors, and if not Thucydides then surely Socrates?


In Plato's Apology, the trial concludes with Socrates offering a few memorable words as court officials finished their necessary work. He tells the crowd that his conviction resulted from his unwillingness to "address you as you would have liked me to do." He predicts that history will come to see his conviction as "shameful for Athens," though he professes to have no ill will for the jurors who convict him. Finally, as he is being led off to jail, Socrates utters the memorable line: "The hour of departure has arrived, and we go our ways--I to die, and you to live. Which to the better fate is known only to God." It is likely that this last burst of eloquence comes from Plato, not Socrates. There are no records suggesting that Athenian practice allowed defendants to speak after sentencing.

Sadly our Henry simply drops the ball, and starts again in 1534! It's as if real Western Civilisation had never existed ...






Oh dear, the power of the bore is strong this day ...

Right, as the world goes, is only in question between equals in power, while the strong do what they can and the weak suffer what they must.

And so it's time to wrap up the lecture, and it grieves the pond that only it bothered to mention Socrates and Thucydides ...






The spirit of oppression as virulent as it has ever been, and yet the hole in the bucket man forgets to mention persecution and trial by reptile, including but not limited to lizard Oz reptiles and Faux Noise?

And so we're left with reptiles blathering about reptile justice, and dispensing justice as they see fit, but there are other shocking examples of suffering and injustice still left in the world ...









And so to a couple of minor bonuses ... though at the get go the pond held out high hopes for Clive ...








Sure it started with the graphics department featuring old news, but still the pond loves a good balloon story ... only to be sorely disappointed by Clive's offering ...






That's all he wrote, and the chief evidence about the balloon is what happened in 'Nam in 1981? 

Meanwhile, the fuss that's all the go in the States features The Balloon Blindness of Team Trump.

And Clive completely failed to address the vitally important matters of spy cats and spy pigeons ...









The pond felt so let down that it turned to the lizard Oz editorialist for a chaser ...keeping in mind that Sky News is still peddling climate science denialism and blaming the ABC ... as any reptile would ...









Some might prefer to head off to the Graudian for a serve of Fossil fuel companies won’t save us from climate change. We need governments to step up, but the reptiles know that only coal will save the planet, only dinkum, clean, innocent, sweet, virginal Oz coal ... and perhaps Clive ...








There you go Jimbo, never step between reptiles chasing a buck, and especially do not intervene when reptiles are intent on fucking the planet, or shedding crocodile tears for hapless fossil fuel companies ...

And so to the infallible Pope for the day, dealing with a matter the pond had almost completely forgotten about, though no doubt the bromancer will soon return to the chase ...






 


