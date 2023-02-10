In which the hole in the bucket man helps waste the pond's Friday morning ...

After the bromancer's attempt yesterday to explain that everything was back to normal and it was business as usual, the pond hoped to be able to embrace the crazy as the new normal, as that notorious liar Sarah Huckabee Sanders kindly proposed ...
Instead the pond was confronted by the forlorn sight of the tedious Tudge trudging off into the distance and the reptiles suggesting it was all the fault of the tolling of the trolls ... because in reptile la la land, do not ask for whom the tolls troll, they troll for thee ...
What's this?
No, not the reptiles pretending that it's all the fault of the tolling of the trolls, because that's understandable.
In reptile la la land, the robodebt royal commission simply doesn't exist, hasn't existed, never will exist, and you have to look elsewhere for the news of that saga ...
Bing as you will you trendy lovers of AI, as the pond explains that what caught the eye was that "20 minutes ago", attached to the telling of the tolling of the trolls ...
It revealed the tendency of the reptiles to dress mutton as lamb, because that very same story about the tedious trudging Tudge was out and about yesterday, without that pretence that reptile readers had woken this morning for a serve of a freshly heated, brand new, only twenty minutes old, lamb chop ...
The pond hastens to add that it only kept The Mocker as evidence of the Thursday date, that being the day the mocker does his mocking, not so the reptiles could go on an extended rant about how they hated anonymous bloggers.
It turned out that the immortal Rowe had said as much as needed to be said about the self-pitying Trudger and the tolling of the trolls ... balls to that ...
As for that disgracefully anonymous mocker, he (well the dog botherer is a he the last time the pond checked) was only doing what the reptiles do on a daily basis ... as shown by this morning's top of the page ma, digital edition ...
Why there's the bouffant one, also a reheated serve of mutton dressed up as lamb, with the reptiles still blathering on about the voice and doing their level best to use it as a wedge, given that the poor old mutton Dutton has so few, and now has to deal with the possibility of a return of the jolly Josh ... oh please make it happen, just for the fun of it ...
But what's that, some observant correspondent might ask, there, slightly on the left of the bouffant one, Jimbo writing EXCLUSIVELY for the lizard Oz, and so deserving of respect, instead of when he was writing all that gibberish for another rag, when he blew the reptiles' minds, and so column after reptile column denounced him?
Indeedy do ... and as well as assigning the notorious echo chamber to slobber all over him, the reptiles gave Jimbo pole position in the commentary section, because it's a Jimbo EXCLUSIVE ...
Oh Jimbo, Jimbo, you hide behind the reptile paywall, and expect taxpayers to fork over shekels to Chairman Rupert to discover your keen insights? Fuck that, and no, the pond isn't going to recycle it ...
Instead the pond immediately felt the need to run a cartoon ...
As for the rest, there was no doubt how the pond would waste its morning.
With cackling Claire doing the standard transphobic reptile thing - apparently transphobia is all the go in Finland and trannies are all deeply disturbed, mental nutcases - it was red card time, and the pond turned with relief to the hole in the bucket man for its usual Friday lesson on bucket repair ...
You might get your wish concerning the art department, DP:ReplyDelete
Corp to cut 1,250 jobs after missing second-quarter estimates
https://www.theguardian.com/media/2023/feb/09/news-corp-job-cuts-missed-estimates
Hi Dorothy,ReplyDelete
Henry failed to mention the Court of Piepowders;
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Court_of_piepowders
An oversight, or a glaring hole in our Henry’s legal knowledge?