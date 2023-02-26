In which, confronted by prattling Polonius and nattering "Ned" on a meditative Sunday, the pond once again opted for a cartoon-led recovery ...

The pond makes no apology for holding over this infallible Pope and starting the day with a super cartoon, because it's eventually going to turn into a super day with super "Ned", and there needed to be a super start to the proceedings ...
The pond is doing its best to ignore the reptiles on the matter of super and the voice, but frankly the tremendous work by prattling Polonius can only go so far ...
There will at some point come a bleat about not a single conservative voice being present, and the pond will realise that once again some wretch has refused to invite Polonius to the feast as chief conservative voice of a generation ... will they never learn? Will the ABC never do the right thing and give him his own show? Will literary festivals always forsake the chance to advertise a gig featuring "prattling Polonius in full prattle, and some others" ...?
Will they never understand that Polonius is the only real contestant in any real contests of real ideas, albeit in an alternative reality?
More than a decade? Such modestly. The pond seems to recall Polonius blathering on for what feels like at least a half century about the ABC and there not being one conservative on the list ...
What a gigantic pedantic bore he was and still is, and always will be, and even his corrections have the nitpicking tone of a bore incapable of admitting an error ...
The pond has been running this for years, and yet as an evocation of the Polonial modus operandi, it never gets old ...
So here's how the tiresome pedant deals with the problem of not having spotted Mandy in the line-up ...
As Polonius now gets his information from the full to overflowing intertubes, and as he invited the pond and others to do a web search, the pond did one, and came across this, relating to another event
...
The war of words began a few days before the Georgetown event, when Jonathan Greenblatt, the liberal head of the ADL, shared a dossier accusing El-Kurd of antisemitism based on a selection of his tweets and past writing. Most of the accusations were based on social media posts from El-Kurd loudly chastising Israel and Zionism.
One item from the ADL dossier, however, has become the centerpiece of the campaign against the writer: a line from a poem he wrote that is now being alleged to echo a medieval antisemitic trope known as the “blood libel,” an accusation originated in medieval Europe that Jews consumed the blood of non-Jews for ritual purposes.
The passage in question came from El-Kurd’s book of poetry published last year, “Rifqa.” In one of the poems, El-Kurd, who denies the charges of antisemitism, wrote, “They harvest organs of the martyred, feed their warriors our own.”
The line includes one of the few footnotes in the volume of poetry, directing the reader to a decade-old news story in which the Israeli government admitted to harvesting organs from bodies of Palestinians, as well as some Israelis, without their families’ consent in the 1990s.
El-Kurd denied that the line from the poem had anything to do with the “blood libel” trope, saying in an interview that until very recently he had not been familiar with it. “When I wrote this poem, I was like 14 or 15 years old,” El-Kurd said. “I literally only understood what blood libel was like two months ago. I’d never in my life even heard of this concept.”
The allegation of antisemitism against El-Kurd based on the poem is the only one that has gained traction. That his accusers are relying on a relatively obscure accusation — a distant echo of an antisemitic trope from the European Middle Ages — as the main ammunition against El-Kurd is raising questions among advocates for Palestinian rights about the responsibilities of Israel’s critics to have an almost-scholarly grasp of antisemitism and its history.
“I’m far more familiar with the history of antisemitism and the history of prejudice against Jewish people than I am about the history of prejudices against many, many other peoples because that is what is necessary to engage on this subject in the United States,” said Yousef Munayyer, a nonresident senior fellow at the Arab Center Washington. “At the same time, people who make arguments in favor of Israeli policies never seem to be subjected to the same minefield related to sensitivities over Palestinian history and suffering. That clear double standard is one the ADL seems dedicated to reinforcing.”
Uh huh, perhaps the pond should stick to cooking, or perhaps Polonius should, because this is how it came out courtesy of his intertubes research ...
There is one delusion at work... that any festival stacked with types approved by Polonius would produce genuine insight or genuine debate, as opposed to the standard DLP clusterfuck that has been going down for well over half a century ...
Speaking of gigantic bores, the pond must now turn to nattering "Ned", and in this case, it's not a matter of a pleasure delayed, as tedium that can no longer be avoided, but on the bright side, it's Sunday, and the bed and a sleep-in remain a viable alternative ... and there's that cartoon-led recovery to offer as many distractions as the pond can muster ...
The pond only decided to go with "Ned's" natter because of that rare sign of life in the reptile graphics department, though the egg joke looked a little cracked up against the infallible Pope's chooks.
The pond could just as easily have led with simplistic "no conflict of interest here" Simon turning to the man who lost his seat as well as government as a way of celebrating the reptile war on super moves ...
Yeah nah ... and the pond has already had its fill of simpleton Sharri, thanks to the venerable Meade's News Corp rolls out the Sharri publicity caravan
, which was way more than the pond needed to know. Nausea and upchuck is never far away as a dangerous side effect for intrepid reptile readers.
Never mind, with "Ned" doing his own super moves, what an excuse for a cartoon-led recovery.
No need to pay attention to "Ned's" fear mongering about super, just as the pond did its best to ignore his fear mongering about the voice.
Sure it's going to mean time with "Ned" is going to stretch, but then time with "Ned" has always been a stretch, with the pond's favourite metaphor of climbing Everest much used and abused, as was the image of Sisyphus pushing "Ned's" never ending shit up a never ending hill ...
At least the pond will have better illustrations, because Jimbo's the feature in the next gobbet ...
It goes without saying that it isn't the Liberals that have laid down the foundations for their retaliation. That's the job of the reptiles, which is why they've been blathering on endlessly about the endless suffering of the rich ...
Is it because they've become exhausted mining the notion of the "woke"?
Okay, okay, the pond will have to take this slowly.
There are only so many cartoons to hand, and jokes about the NY Times as the mainstream muddler might get in the way of the joke known as muddler "Ned" ...
Meanwhile, on another planet ...
Oh heck, the pond still has some left-over woke cartoons. Perhaps just a short burst of "Ned" as an interstitial?
Yes, save your super so you can spend it now, and then when the spending is done, you can always go on to the pension, and that'll fix everything ...
Hang on, hang on, the pond was going to ignore "Ned's" super advice, and carry on about being fully woke ...
Well they're better than the reptile illustrations.
The one of the mutton Dutton that follows reminds the pond that in every snap he looks like he's just swallowed a blow fly and is doing his best to pretend it never happened ...
Sorry, sorry, what "Ned" meant to type was "the lizard Oz and all loyal reptiles will build a political campaign", but there are more woke jokes to go ...
A quick tech joke ...
And then it's back to a penultimate serve of "Ned" ...
What a bore he is, with his sharp twists and his warnings about the need to be careful.
The portentous, pompous old windbag these days doesn't even bother to hide the way he's now in full campaign mode.
As for the threats dressed as insights? Just more idle windbaggery and humbug...
The reptiles have already labeled Albo as the PM of broken promises ... that was his destiny the day he took office ... and that's the way it is this weekend, and every weekend to follow in the lizard Oz ...
Meanwhile, on another planet ...
Are cartoons about a war criminal better than reading "Ned"?
Well they all fit into the bigger picture, what with "Ned" being kissing cousin to Faux Noise, and all the lies they tell ... such that even a few rabid ratbags have had enough
...
Lick spittle, treasonous, supine lackeys fellow travelling with Super villains, or villains being villain-ish about super, it's all much of a muchness, and so to the final gobbet of "Ned", doing what a "Ned" must do, while the pond did what it had to do just to get through the portentous, pompous serve of verbal sludge ...
And so to a final flurry of cartoons, and lo, Marge has become a genre unto herself ... the salvation of cartoonists throughout the United States, and a fitting note on which to end this Sunday meditation ...
