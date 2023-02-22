In which the bromancer offers a trailer for a movie way off into the distance, and the pond makes the mistake of enduring yet another burst of pious nattering "Ned" negativity ...

What's astonished the pond in the past few days is the way that the reptiles have ignored the cynical, deeply commercial, ploy by Penguin/Puffin to bowdlerise Roald Dahl, down there with the Victorian rewrites of Willm Shakspere ...
Elsewhere it's been all the go and everyone has put in their tuppence worth ...
Bing at your AI leisure, and all the pond can think is that the reptiles' game is seriously slipping ...
Once upon a time, they would have been all in. Think back to the war on Xmas, think back to yarns of the white Jesus.
In their absence, cartoonists have been having great fun with it ...
It should also go without noting that the reptiles have slumbered through the latest Faux Noise saga ...
And now, given a chance to abjure their American kissing cousins or to stir the fully woke pot, what do they do? They serve up up dross like this ...
What a wretched snowflake crybaby, and the pond can't think of a scribbler more worthy of disrespect. Fie, the pond pisses on your plea for respect from a great height.
But what then? Pickings are, as usual in these end times, slim ...
Two simplistic "here no conflict of interest" Simons in a row?
As Marlon, deep in the jungle, might say, la horreur, la atrocité, le dégoût, la épouvante, la abomination ...
The pond was almost tempted to follow dashing Donners over to the Nine rags, as noted by a correspondent. Almost.
Nine and dashing Donners together? La horreur, la atrocité, le dégoût, la épouvante, la abomination ...
And so the pond turned to the bromancer, usually a safe pair of reptile paws, claws if you will ...
Free of historical hang-ups in any direction? Our great friend, little England, is going to save the day, when the last thing the pond read was Tories urge Jeremy Hunt to reverse army cuts in forthcoming budget.
The chancellor has been urged by MPs to ensure the number of troops is held at the current level of about 76,000, instead of reducing it to 73,000 by 2025.
The cut, announced in March 2021, has come under fire from backbenchers and figures in the Ministry of Defence, given the precarity of European peace demonstrated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Further concerns were aired over the weekend. Ben Wallace, the defence secretary, was said to have pushed for an increase of up to £11bn in the MoD’s budget over two years, while a report – dismissed by the UK government – said Nato fears Britain has too few soldiers to take over leadership of its rapid-reaction force from Germany.
It sounded like little England might have trouble saving itself, let alone NATO, let alone its great friend far away, but the pond knows that when the bromancer gets into rhetorical stride, no country is safe from the splendid strategic thinking of our reptile Reichsmarschall ... so the pond kept on watching this space ...
That's it? That's all he wrote? Watch this space very carefully? It's just a weak-kneed trailer for a movie still way off in the future? An encouraging signpost? The bromancer hopefully spitting into the wind? Not even a rant about tanks?
Bitterly disappointed, the pond did something it resolved it would never do ... allow "Ned" to have a go at the voice ...
And there you have it. Between the nattering negativity of "Ned" and the posturing of the onion muncher, not a sliver of difference ...
Whenever the pond thinks of Noel Pearson these days, the pond thinks of the tale of the hapless frog, keeping company with the scorpion, or sundry treacherous reptiles, ready to teach the hapless frog a lesson...
What a relief then to turn to the immortal Rowe of the day, celebrating an entirely different matter ...
