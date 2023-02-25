As the reptiles carry on about the voice and super, the pond turns to the bog dotherer, and the Bjorn-again one with a resigned shrug ...

Super and the voice. That's all the reptiles have got, and the pond is so very tired of it, and that's part of the reptile strategy - bore the readership and the pond into insensibility, and forward to victory.
They had a chance to vary it, with the mutton Dutton pleading for attention, but he was tucked away, though the reptiles will probably drag him out later in the day ...
Would the pond rather be reading a cartoon, perhaps one by the immortal Rowe?
Of course it would. A day late on the anniversary, but still the right sentiment, and so much shorter and to the point than the mutton Dutton.
When wanting a distraction, all that's left for the pond is to note certain reptile quirks, as in this outing late yesterday ...
The long absent lord knows how that dash crept into that word salad, but by the next day the reptiles had fixed it ...
And there you go - the readership so enfeebled, Paige was left to do a summary of the thinking of Pearson and Morris, and alongside that effort came "Ned" nattering about super... and despite the return of the lizard Oz graphics department, the pond decided to defer the horror of a super "Ned" until Sunday's sleep-in.
The commentary section was just as problematic ...
There was the original Pearson """ Morris epic, so kindly summarised by Paige, and across the way, an outburst by Gemma, who seems to think that bureaucratic indifference to the old is a Labor invention. So little does she know that the pond couldn't spare any time for her outburst, driven by personal grief.
Meanwhile, the reptiles placed veteran black basher Gazza Johns alongside the Pearson """" Morris outing, just to make sure that any attempt to placate Noel was immediately displaced by an assault on the voice, and down below, there came Frank offering a word salad on the voice.
Ostensibly on the right side, only a Jesuit priest could scribble with a straight face about completing the Constitution, not changing it, and then propose a change to the constitution.
The pond couldn't stand a full sermon, so cut to the chase...
This would be a way of completing the Constitution, not changing it, and would also be consistent with the Uluru Statement from the Heart. The voice could be given additional functions by legislation. Those additional functions could include representations to parliament on laws other than special laws with respect to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples, as well as representations to government on laws and policies impacting on Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples. But these would not be constitutional functions of the voice. The voice’s structure and additional functions would be determined by legislation and could be varied from time to time by parliament.
Not helping Frank. A new section of the constitution, whatever it provides, is a way of changing it.
It might also complete it, but truth to tell, you have a book to flog, don't you?
This is an edited extract from Frank Brennan’s An Indigenous Voice to Parliament: Considering a Constitutional Bridge, Garratt Publishing, published this week.
The pond is reminded of something it learned long ago ... never argue with a Jesuit, because the resulting word salad will never produce light, though it might result in some heat ...
Meanwhile, speaking of a word salad in action ...
Thoroughly grumpy by now, the pond moved on to the usual weekend outburst by the dog botherer (though the pond could get used to calling him the bog ditherer)...
And there we go, back to the future, because if anyone knows how to burn political capital, it's the dog botherer ...
And with that done and dusted, the pond turned to the Bjorn-again one, still omnipresent at the lizard Oz ...
The pond is sure that long time reptile addicts will love those faux statistics, with astounding social benefits put into $ terms and promises of astonishing benefits from sundry investments, up there with a spruiker for the very best kinds of crypto ...
And there you have it, a splendid demonstration of what happens when an aging con artist and snake oil salesman realises his old pitch has gone stale, and he needs a new hustle of he's going to keep fleecing the sheep at the carnival ...
Meanwhile, the pond will end where it started, with a portrait celebrating that dire anniversary ...
