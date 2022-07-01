In which the pond is discombobulated by our Henry, but bubble-headed Claire and the Killer help the pond revert to reptile ways ...

The pond has to admire the astonishing ability of the reptiles at the lizard Oz to ignore news of the mango Mussolini, the coup, and all that jazz ... it takes an iron will to ignore the swill in which the rest of News Corp indulges ... and recently there's been some most exciting times and remarkable stories ...
Yet this morning, the pond almost fell out of its chair ...
They let Fred Chaney back into the reptile circus? And somehow Barilaro wouldn't make it in NYC and would have to barrel off.?
The pond always ignores the Swiss bank account man, even when he's taking on the sociopathic war criminal Vlad the impaler, but just look at the hole in the bucket man ... talk about discombobulating the pond ...
Dear sweet long absent lord, and if that wasn't enough, bubble-headed Claire was also at it ...
Might end up being a net benefit because fundamentalists will stop being fundamental? It was a good laugh, almost up there with that pat on the back ...
And so the pond turned to the top of the digital page to see what else was on offer ...
But as the dark forces of climate science denialism dance in victory, and let their monster roam for a good chomping, the reptiles saved one last gob-smacking bit of irony for the pond, in the form of a click bait video ...
After all that, after all Killer's many killing explanations of how impossible it all was, how economics and science and such like would nobble EVs, the reptiles decided to run a fucking click bait video for an EV SUV test?!!
Suggesting that the lizard Oz is the playground for the privileged and the wealthy, while incidentally making a mockery of all the Killer's blather?
It was too much for a discombobulated, confused, befuddled, dumbfounded, agitated, perturbed pond ...once again the reptiles had done it again ...
And on that note, the reptiles having done it again, a few leftover cartoons of their hero doing it again ...
