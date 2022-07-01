Friday, July 01, 2022

In which the pond is discombobulated by our Henry, but bubble-headed Claire and the Killer help the pond revert to reptile ways ...

 



The pond has to admire the astonishing ability of the reptiles at the lizard Oz to ignore news of the mango Mussolini, the coup, and all that jazz ... it takes an iron will to ignore the swill in which the rest of News Corp indulges ... and recently there's been some most exciting times and remarkable stories ...








 Yet this morning, the pond almost fell out of its chair ...








They  let Fred Chaney back into the reptile circus? And somehow Barilaro wouldn't make it in NYC and would have to barrel off.?

The pond always ignores the Swiss bank account man, even when he's taking on the sociopathic war criminal Vlad the impaler, but just look at the hole in the bucket man ... talk about discombobulating the pond ...







The pond was content to let our Henry burble away - stare at hole in bucket decisively as it were - and realised it would take some cartoons to get through this Friday, starting with this portrait of the Taliban, currently in charge of proceedings ...










That felt right, especially with this morning's news, but back to our Henry ...









The pond had been getting agitated, but this was getting too much. Surely our hole in the bucket man knew that resourceful citizens could develop strategies to counter fundamentalism?











And so the last gobbet laid before the disbelieving pond's eyes, as our Henry spluttered his way towards a good coking  ...







Dear sweet long absent lord, and if that wasn't enough, bubble-headed Claire was also at it ...







There's a simple answer, complex Claire ...










And now back to the bemusing Claire ...








Once again, Claire seems to miss the point ...











What a relief that in the end Claire turned fully delusional, and remained proudly reptilian ...





Might end up being a net benefit because fundamentalists will stop being fundamental? It was a good laugh, almost up there with that pat on the back ...








And so the pond turned to the top of the digital page to see what else was on offer ...









There was Barilaro barreling off and Ticky with news of the apocalypse, but what is it with the reptiles and Wong? She keeps on turning up in flattering poses ... do the reptiles think the adulation might help provoke a coup? How they love their coups, unless they happen to go south ...

As usual, that survey left the pond with a hollow Killer feeling.

The pond simply had no choice, and so the pond turned to the Killer, knowing that his blather about climate fanatics and the joys of electric cars was simply a bit of click bait, and things would quickly go sour ...








Ah yes, Killer's economic and scientific reality along for an EV mugging,  but even before he celebrated the demise of EVs, surely he should have written up the ways they might provide a good economical ride to a coup ...
















If only the mango Mussolini could take an EV to the coup, but sadly Killer can't see it happening ... you see, it's all pointless and the planet must proceed on as usual, guzzling petrol and feeling good, because the alternative would be to become a climate fanatic, and the Killer wouldn't want that ...










Never mind, Killer has had another win today. The climate scientists have been struck down by a decisively staring court ...













Oh yes, there's plenty of alternative reading about the way the planet has been fucked, is being fucked, and will be fucked, with the Taliban in the US Supreme Court leading the way, but back to some more Killer EV bashing ... with the pond promising a sting in the reptile exhaust pipe ...









See how the Killer sees a Killer victory ...











But as the dark forces of climate science denialism dance in victory, and let their monster roam for a good chomping, the reptiles saved one last gob-smacking bit of irony for the pond, in the form of a click bait video ...









After all that, after all Killer's many killing explanations of how impossible it all was,  how economics and science and such like would nobble EVs, the reptiles decided to run a fucking click bait video for an EV SUV test?!! 

Suggesting that the lizard Oz is the playground for the privileged and the wealthy, while incidentally making a mockery of all the Killer's blather?

It was too much for a discombobulated, confused, befuddled, dumbfounded, agitated, perturbed pond ...once again the reptiles had done it again ...






And on that note, the reptiles having done it again, a few leftover cartoons of their hero doing it again ...











