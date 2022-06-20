It's a full to overflowing day for the pond, with the Major wittering, the Oreo poxy, and the Caterist turned full-blown tax the rich socialist ...

The pond woke up this morning thinking it should apply for compensation for not being in a position to claim compensation for driving a large stinky diesel tank through the back streets of Sydney.
But then it realised it had a case for an even bigger class action, being one of a number of people exposed to Major Mitchell endlessly ranting about Twitter.
Sure the pond put itself deliberately in harms way by exposing itself to the Major virus, but even so, is there not some form of compensation available?
The Major was at it again today, haunted by his wretched , eternal demons and nightmares ...
Around this point, the pond began to wonder how long this had been going on, and dug this up, thanks to the venerable Meade way back on 12th August 2016 under the header Chris Mitchell's clangers and shouting at the sky while Googling Twitter ...
Indeed, indeed, and the pond's loyalty to the Major began to wilt in the company of his undiluted genius, haunted as he is by the ABC, and the tragedy of the IPA, Gina's mob, so unfairly treated ...
Oh just get over it, you whining, whingeing crybaby of a grown man ... you sound like the mango Mussolini, forever banging on about votes, and Twitter, and the ABC and all the rest of it ... shouldn't you get back to the important things in a reptile life, banging on about the importance of dinkum, decent, innocent coal, in need of a fair price ...
This Major monkey grinder surely needs to change the monkey's tune ... why not stick in the boot to that preening, upstart keen Kean?
Sheesh, what's a dumbDom got to do to get some attention?
Forget all that, how about filching a housing policy and making it your own?
Under the trial scheme, which enables individuals to buy a home with a deposit of as a little as 2 per cent, the NSW government will stump up an equity share of up to 40 per cent for new homes and 30 per cent for existing homes.
Mr Perrottet acknowledged that the scheme echoed a federal Labor campaign policy that was promoted by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and condemned as “insane” by the federal Liberal Party. But he said he was confident his federal counterparts would see its merits.
“I understand the federal Liberal Party opposed Prime Minister Albanese’s scheme [but] I think it makes sense,” he said. “It’s a combination of things, and what you’ll see in this budget is a suite of measures, providing equity support for first-time buyers, providing stamp duty support.” (Perrottet mimics Labor policy on shared equity housing scheme, paywall).
Insane? So it was only a few short months ago ...
Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Labor’s policy was “insane” and the only way people would be able to buy out the government was by selling their house.
“If you are one of the lucky ones who get one of these 10,000 places where a Labor government can own 40 per cent of your house, if your household income goes above $120,000 a year, Anthony Albanese will put a for sale sign on your lawn,” he told Melbourne radio station 3AW. (AFR paywall)
That's the sort of bold, brazen, completely shameless policy filching and switching the reptiles might have noticed ...
But as the pond has mentioned monkeys, it should turn to its first bonus ... a truly weird outing by the reformed, recovering feminist, known to the pond as a dangerous, heady biscuit mix of sugar, fat and flour ...
The Oreo is on dangerous turf here, but when has the Oreo ever been off dangerous turf?
The pond wondered why she was unaware of the defaming of monkeys, because it's not just monkeys ...
Monkeypox virus is carried by animals including primates. It was first identified by Preben von Magnus in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 1958 in crab-eating macaque monkeys (Macaca fascicularis) being used as laboratory animals. The 2003 outbreak in the United States was traced to prairie dogs infected from an imported Gambian pouched rat from Ghana. (wiki)
Prairie dog disease! What about pouched rat disease? Or could we simply pin it on the common rattus rattus?
Indeed, just because the pox turned up in hideous colonial nightmare spots, there's no reason to think that a racist assessment is involved, or that a simple name such as hMPXV might save monkeys from idle persecution ...
Monkeypox virus (MPV, MPXV, or hMPXV) is a species of double-stranded DNA virus which causes monkeypox in humans and other animals. It belongs to the genus Orthopoxvirus in the family Poxviridae. Monkeypox virus is one of the human orthopoxviruses that includes variola (VARV), cowpox (CPX), and vaccinia (VACV) viruses. It is not a direct ancestor to, nor a direct descendant of, the variola virus, which causes smallpox. Monkeypox disease is similar to smallpox, but with a milder rash and lower mortality rate.
So cows have been defamed too? Not to worry, the pond must finish off the Oreo in order to get to a very special bonus, the high taxing Caterist turned rampant socialist... stay tuned after the final racist outburst ...
The reptiles kept the Caterist hidden early this morning, but with a bit of digging, the pond found a most estimable high taxing bonus ... one designed to keep big government ticking over, and making sure there was enough on hand for a cash in the paw grant to the Menzies Research Centre ...
Indeed, indeed, and never mind that EV's, even the cheap ones, cost a fucking fortune, and no thanks to the federal government bumbling and dropping the ball and consistently being hostile to the notion of EVs for years ... and so the Caterist must continue the tradition and screech about fairness and get busy taxing the bloody things, just to make sure that EV uptake remains but a distant dream ...
Two grand? The current Nissan Leaf hatchback, so the internet tells the pond, comes in a range of packages from $50,990 to $61,490 (not to mention on road costs), compared to the $22 grand a poor punter might drop on a Mazda 2 ...
Sorry, back to the Caterist whining ...
Pure, classic Caterist thinking there, well worth repeating ... cut and paste at your leisure ...
The Coalition’s spell in opposition gives it the luxury of being able to start from scratch in designing a pragmatic response to climate and energy, free from the short-term thinking and kneejerk rejoinders that has characterised this policy domain for the past decade and a half.
It should begin where the party of Robert Menzies must, by considering the lot of the forgotten people, those outside the fashionable suburbs, unburdened by undue wealth or influence, who pay a disproportionate part of the cost for reordering the world in line with the moral sensitivities of the vocal elite.
Equity must be the principle that animates the centre-right’s thinking. It must be honest about the cost of emissions reduction, ending the mindset that insists that a fundamental shift in the economy requiring untold billions in investment can be achieved for free. Social and economic justice demand that the burden is equally shared.
Why that verges on Communism, and at the very least has a tinge of socialism about it ... tax the rich! Berate the 'leets! Win guvinment ...
As for the Caterist railing at the vocal elite, is there enough irony in the world to construct a decent long range battery?
And the capper came with the Caterist joining forces with comrade Dan ...
Now don't get the pond started on the Victorian government and EVs.
It turns out that the government has been so slow to turn to EVs that their fleet management is completely clueless and so is what to do about staff vehicles and charging (a card will get you petrol). Don't even begin to ask how many EVs the Victorian government have in their fleets, and it's not even a pricing issue, because the cardigan wearers love to get around in cars that are worth more than your average Mazda 2.
And yet, before EVs have even had a chance to flourish, even while EV takeup languished, and not just in the Vic fleet, they were first out of the gate to think of a way to tax it, and yes, the pond is aware of the name of the ningnong who came up with the bright idea, but won't mention him - you know who you are you goose - because the pond has the ningnong Caterist to hand to join you in your socialist big government high taxing ways ...
Ah, with that sort of rhetoric and floodwaters in quarries monumental stupidity acting as a form of advice, the Liberal Party might just discover it doesn't have the first clue about winning elections, while also not having the first clue how to deal with climate science, but it meant that the Rowe of the day was strangely reassuring ...
"That's when the pond realised it had to be kinder and gentler with the Major ..." Yep, I guess one does have to go a bit easy on an old codger at the tail end of his life of liedeology.ReplyDelete
Some kind of virus seems to be working through the crew of the flagship - one that has them reversing previously strident condemnation of those promoting what they could identify as identity politics, and politics of envy, and departing from that conservatism that supposedly served us so well.ReplyDelete
Ms Ton-yee-nee regularly wraps herself in her own identity politics to snipe at others. Ms Oreo seems to be seeking similar wrappings.
The politics of envy have been well exercised to excoriate those who lived in comfortable financial circumstances, in attractive, leafy, suburbs, who wantonly voted for independents in this most recent election - suburbs that, as Abbott’s booby instructed them - were ‘Liberal (party) by right.’
Those candidates were labelled hypocrites by, amongst others, the Dog Bovverer, for not driving electric vehicles. Now the Cater invokes the economic issue of the ‘free rider’ for those who - have electric vehicles.
I think there was something approaching apostasy in Donner’s contribution over the weekend - he steadily redefines ‘conservatism’ to better fit his own mindset, and now tries to persuade us that it is ‘forward looking and capable of evolving across time.’
Is there a group realisation that the message they interpret from an American owner/publisher is quite irrelevant to this country now? Stand by for Polonius to congratulate the several individuals and programs of the ABC who collected Logies last night.