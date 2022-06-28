In which the pond spends time with a fundamentalist tyke, and Bella of the IPA, and then finishes off with a jolly good groaning ...

It should always be remembered that the bromancer is a fundamentalist tyke.
He might turn up on the ABC, smiling and blathering away, because that's the ABC's cardigan wearing two siderism at work in a woke way, but essentially, it's just a mask, and he's a fundamentalist tyke, and understanding and remembering this is the only way to approach today's offering ...
The pond isn't going to argue with a fundamentalist tyke, nor note the logic, as per Clarence, that the Supreme Court implausibly found in favour of contraception, same sex sex, same sex marriage, and mixed race marriages, so that Clarence might embark on marital life. Go Clarence, get stuck in to those snakes on a plane, or perhaps call on Sam to help ...
Three fifths of an originalist Supreme Court judge coming to you soon ...
The pond long ago gave up arguing with a fundamentalist tyke pretending that taking away rights is a form of democracy. So instead the pond will slip in a few cartoons ...
Now back to the fundamentalist tyke bullshit ...
It is of course a typical fundamentalist Catholic tyke debating trick ... seize on a single example of someone exercising a choice, while arguing in a way that deprives women of choice ...
The pond could dig up personal examples of its own ... like the adopted child who returned to the pond's extended family in search of its long lost natural mother, only for the mother, still a Catholic, still consumed by guilt, to reject any advances from the child.
Oh it's a tough world, and there's going to be much unhappiness, from the needless deaths in backyard abortions, to the victims of rape and incest carrying their assailants babies to term, to a boom in the Catholic adoption system, and never mind past horror stories of disposable bodies buried willy nilly, to children wondering why they were handed off for adoption, and what might have happened to their natural parents ...
None of this matters to your fundamentalist tyke ...
Uh huh, a fundamentalist tyke keen to crank up the Catholic adoption ponzi scheme system again would say that, wouldn't he, because there's nothing like being the product of rape or incest to induce peace of mind and harmony in an adoption ... and if your mother happens to die while giving birth, what a bonus sense of the rightness of the world ...
And as for dividing the country, where's the harm in a civil war?
The pond thought it would throw in that last cartoon as a reminder that there's going to be new and enhanced ways to kill off the excess of babies ...
And so to a last very short gobbet of fundamentalist tyke bullshit ...
Written by a complacent white Australian male, always available for ABC appearances ...
Luckily the infallible Pope has returned this day to celebrate the state of the union ...
What a relief to turn to the squawking of Bella of the IPA ...
Indeed, indeed, the game of woke and all that from Bella of the IPA, and the pond couldn't help be reminded of all those bloody Marxists ruining the country, as turned up in Crikey yesterday ...
It's a matter of some pride for the pond - in fact it's the pond's whole business model - that there are some marvelous fruitloops out there on public transport ...
Catch a bus today, or in Melbourne a tram, and watch out for the bloody Marxists all around you, and give thanks to Hollie for the warning ...
And speaking of fruitloops, today is Dame Groan day, and the pond hasn't forgotten the devotion and loyalty the Groaner's groaning inspires in the pond readership, but really today is a very dry as dust edition, and the bromancer and Bella have shown what the very best of the reptiles can really do ...
Of course the NSW government was up to its blatant misrepresentations and cooking and long stewing of the books long before the keen Kean turned up to supervise the simmering, but the pond suspects that this is a handy time for the Groaner to have a groan, because she surely must fear and loathe this simpering wet, always banging on about climate science ...
Sheesh, this is dry stuff. Of course it's entirely wrong for governments to fix things, it goes right against the grain. Special mental health levies ..."even on companies"!!!
Oh, as Marlon might say, the horror, the horror ...
Is there no end to the horrors the Groaner must confront, while no doubt still pocketing a healthy, if much reduced stipend, from Chairman Rupert ...
But because of the dryness, might the pond just slip in a leftover cartoon ...
What a threesome, and so to the final gobbet of groaning about all that bloody pork barreling, as if the country isn't in urgent need of federal carparks ...
Well it wouldn't be a decent Groan if the Groaner hadn't done a groan involving dear sweet innocent beloved clean Oz coal, and the important role it plays in state budgets and fucking the planet ... and now the pond considers its duties done for this day, and offers some pious advice as a closer, even as the pond knows that the advice will be ignored, such is the state of wilful ignorance, superstition, and stupidity these days in the union devoted to the Talibanisation of hand maidens...
Oh yes, the fundamentalist tykes are a joy; so the Bro tells us: "At the other end, the orthodox Christian view is that from the moment of fertilisation a human life is present and should be protected." So now we know, the soul is infused into a handful of cells busily trying to divide and replicate and diverge according to their genes. Fabulous. Except that, according to the Mayo clinic "About 10 to 20 percent of known pregnancies end in miscarriage. But the actual number is likely higher because many miscarriages occur very early in pregnancy — before you might even know about a pregnancy."ReplyDelete
https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/pregnancy-loss-miscarriage/symptoms-causes/syc-20354298
So, are miscarriages merely God's abortions ? Why else would someone who is omniscient, omnipotent, immutable, immanent and transcendent and who creates universes and souls, design and make a creature (us) where so many souls don't even make it out of the womb ? Will God be arrested and charged in Texas ?
So the Bro tells us that: "The ethical concern about pregnancy termination has nothing to do with sexual morality, still less gender inequality. It is a genuine concern that human life should be protected as far as possible." Really ? Then how does war fit into that scenario ? Will war be outlawed too ? And why does God allow so many ensouled collections of cells to die before being born, some even before their existence is noticed ?
I would be surprised if Bella even knows the difference between Rugby Union and Rugby League, let alone take any real interest in the goings on in the 15 a side game - but that of course doesn’t stop an IPA operative shoving in and pontificating. Rugby still has a very strong tweed jacket and leather patches brigade, so the description of the ARU as “woke” is laughable - unless you want to use that term to describe sacking a player (after numerous warnings) for repeatedly sending homophobic texts in clear breech of his contract. Bella may also be unaware that sports rename trophies all the time, for all sorts of reasons (not least commercial sponsorship - does Bella object to that?). “Wokeness” aside, might not the sport’s Powers That Be have simply decided it would be a nice idea to name a trophy after a couple of notable players, rather than a bloke who had no connection with the game of Rugby, and in fact died several decades before it became recognised as a sport? But of course, that would provide little opportunity for confected outrage.ReplyDelete
There's a few members of the 'tweed jacket and leather patches brigade' that would qualify as 'woke' now, I reckon Anony. The age of the Boomers is just about over.Delete
But a crusade against 'woke' is just a filler until they reckon they've got enough on the Labs to seriously go after them. After all, it is over 9 years since the last time they did that, and they're just feeling their way back into form.
IIRC St Thomas Aquinas believed that life began some three(?) months after conception. But what would he know? (see https://www.irishtimes.com/news/social-affairs/religion-and-beliefs/catholic-church-teaching-on-abortion-dates-from-1869-1.1449517 )ReplyDelete
"Is there no end to the horrors the Groaner must confront...". Well no, because she'll just keep finding new ones. Even so, I reckon she just might have got this one right: "But instead of fixing the supply side of the market, state governments implement schemes designed to assist first-home buyers, in particular. By driving up demand, they contribute to the problem they are seeking to address." In short, everything they do to supposedly make houses easier to buy just brings in more buyers which thus increases the house-price and makes them harder for first-home buyers to afford.ReplyDelete
And they just never seem to notice that.