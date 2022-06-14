Tuesday, June 14, 2022

In which the pond settles for a dangerously subversive bromancing, before turning to a jolly good groaning ...

 



At last a reptile bold and brave enough to note the deeds of the mango Mussolini. Come on down ancient Troy ...






The pond didn't have the heart to tell Troy that his US kissing cousins were right behind the mango Mussolini, and were at the centre of the attempt to subvert the democratic process, and encouraged and incited the deadly riot at the Capitol with assorted lies about the election. 

It must be hard to be a domestic reptile attempting to grasp at reality when US HQ has been as deep into conspiracy theories and corrupt behaviour as the Donald himself ...







The pond knew that ancient Troy couldn't handle this truth, and decided to leave him alone, though it couldn't resist adding the infallible Pope, even though he comes to the pond these days in mangled form ...







Two clear and present dangers shackled together in their criminality ... but enough already,  because early this morning, the comments section of the lizard Oz presented an astonishing sight ...







Not just three lizard Oz editorials, makeweights against a shrinking reptile commentariat, but three suggestions that the mutton Dutton was wrong or problematic ...

The pond appreciates Rex """ Patrick's contribution - "Dutton's wrong" is a bold stand - but in these troubled times, it will always go with the bromancer ...







The pond appreciates the bromancer's work: "builds on Morrison's work" and "owes a lot to the Morrison government" and "confirmed bedrock continuity" helps soften the blow, that rank heresy that "the Albanese government could not have done any better in national security policy so far".

Aware that deviance and heresy was afoot in the bromancer's piece, the pond proceeded cautiously, with the ominous sense that there might be more to come ...









Indeed, indeed, with a bit of luck, the bromancer might still get his war with China by Xmas, and it was good to see the old warrior hadn't lost heart ... but then came the shift in tone, the whiff of heresy detected earlier ...










At that point the pond joined the ancient aunts on the verandah under the wisteria and fainted. 

Oh Adelaide, Adelaide, how could this be? "The former government never said it would build the first two overseas. If that's what it planned, then it was lying to the electorate in the campaign."

Did the bromancer just call the liar from the Shire a natural born liar? And then in his last gobbet he goes all frigid with the frigate Dutton ...








"A dismal way" ?!

Thanks Rex """ Patrick, for your contribution, but the pond is deeply consternated by the bromancer and has no need to learn that the mutton Dutton is wrong ... why the bromancer didn't even mention tanks, and instead of missiles, he seemed content with more Collins class subs ...

Was there a general shift in the reptile ether? Come on down lizard Oz editorialist ...








It was too much for the pond. Never in a million years had the pond expected the lizard Oz editorialist to scribble the line "Defence Minister Richard Marles is correct ..."

Is there any wonder that the pond immediately turned to Dame Groan for a jolly good groan about renewables ... 






That's more like it, a jolly good groaning about the ACT, and all that, though to have made it complete, the groaning should have mentioned the keen Kean ... currently undergoing an Inquisition for heresy ...









Payback time baby, the luddites still have their mojo, as the pond returns to the Groaning ...







Oh dear. Of all the examples to use ... the pond immediately scurried off to the Texas Tribune for the news on that alleged wind generation dependency and read ...No, frozen wind turbines aren't the main culprit for Texas' power outages ...

Please allow the pond to quote at unseemly length ...

Frozen wind turbines in Texas caused some conservative state politicians to declare Tuesday that the state was relying too much on renewable energy. But in reality, the wind power was expected to make up only a fraction of what the state had planned for during the winter.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas projected that 80% of the grid's winter capacity, or 67 gigawatts, could be generated by natural gas, coal and some nuclear power.

An official with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas said Tuesday afternoon that 16 gigawatts of renewable energy generation, mostly wind generation, were offline. Nearly double that, 30 gigawatts, had been lost from thermal sources, which includes gas, coal and nuclear energy.

By Wednesday, those numbers had changed as more operators struggled to operate in the cold: 45 gigawatts total were offline, with 28 gigawats from thermal sources and 18 gigawatts from renewable sources, ERCOT officials said.

“Texas is a gas state,” said Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas at Austin.

While Webber said all of Texas’ energy sources share blame for the power crisis, the natural gas industry is most notably producing significantly less power than normal.

“Gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now,” Webber said.

Dan Woodfin, a senior director at ERCOT, echoed that sentiment Tuesday.

“It appears that a lot of the generation that has gone offline today has been primarily due to issues on the natural gas system,” he said during a Tuesday call with reporters.

Still, some have focused their blame on wind power.

“This is what happens when you force the grid to rely in part on wind as a power source,” U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Houston, tweeted Tuesday afternoon. “When weather conditions get bad as they did this week, intermittent renewable energy like wind isn’t there when you need it.”

He went on to note the shutdown of a nuclear reactor in Bay City because of the cold and finally got to what energy experts say is the biggest culprit, writing, “Low Supply of Natural Gas: ERCOT planned on 67GW from natural gas/coal, but could only get 43GW of it online. We didn’t run out of natural gas, but we ran out of the ability to get natural gas. Pipelines in Texas don’t use cold insulation —so things were freezing.”

Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller, known for his right-wing Facebook posts that have, in the past, spread misinformation and amplified conspiracy theories, also posted an unvarnished view of wind energy on Facebook: “We should never build another wind turbine in Texas."

In another post, Miller was even more forthright, but also misleading. “Insult added to injury: Those ugly wind turbines out there are among the main reasons we are experiencing electricity blackouts,” he wrote. “Isn’t that ironic? ... So much for the unsightly and unproductive, energy-robbing Obama Monuments. At least they show us where idiots live.”

While wind power skeptics claimed the week’s freeze means wind power can’t be relied upon, wind turbines — like natural gas plants — can be “winterized,” or modified to operate during very low temperatures. Experts say that many of Texas’ power generators have not made those investments necessary to prevent disruptions to equipment since the state does not regularly experience extreme winter storms.

It’s estimated that of the grid’s total winter capacity, about 80% of it, or 67 gigawatts, could be generated by natural gas, coal and some nuclear power. Only 7% of ERCOT’s forecasted winter capacity, or 6 gigawatts, was expected to come from various wind power sources across the state.


The pond quoted at length because it's a reminder of the company that Dame Groan is inclined to keep ... those ratbags who take to Facebook to spread misinformation and amplify conspiracy theories, which suggests to the pond that visiting the lizard Oz is as dangerous as inhabiting a metaverse ...






The pond has recorded many times the reptile mania that erupts whenever renewables are mentioned, usually without any accompanying thoughts about climate science and what might be done, and the best that can be said is that Dame Groan is true to herself and true to the reptile cause ... but that brings the pond back to reptile causes, and the immortal Rowe following on from ancient Troy ... and the way that the local reptiles can't handle the truth ...







Posted by at

5 comments:

  1. AnonymousJun 14, 2022, 9:32:00 AM

    Just what is this “consensus on the need to urgently increase defence spending” of which the Bromancer speaks? I assume it’s a “consensus” of the Bro, a few other Lizard Oz Military Hardware fanfic enthusiasts and various defence industry shills.

    I like to think I know a reasonable cross-section of society (including a couple of Military types), and I’ve never heard any of them claim that a massive increase in spending on Big Things That Can Blow Up Other Big Things is the most important item on the agenda. However if you go by the sort of coverage given in the Lizard Oz you could easily get the impression that it’s the major topic of conversation around the dinner table in every “Quiet Australian” (are we still using that term?) household.

    ReplyDelete
  2. AnonymousJun 14, 2022, 9:32:00 AM

    Just what is this “consensus on the need to urgently increase defence spending” of which the Bromancer speaks? I assume it’s a “consensus” of the Bro, a few other Lizard Oz Military Hardware fanfic enthusiasts and various defence industry shills.

    I like to think I know a reasonable cross-section of society (including a couple of Military types), and I’ve never heard any of them claim that a massive increase in spending on Big Things That Can Blow Up Other Big Things is the most important item on the agenda. However if you go by the sort of coverage given in the Lizard Oz you could easily get the impression that it’s the major topic of conversation around the dinner table in every “Quiet Australian” (are we still using that term?) household.

    ReplyDelete
  3. AnonymousJun 14, 2022, 9:33:00 AM

    Oops - apologies for the double post. I must have been aiming for consensus.

    ReplyDelete
    Replies
    1. GrueBleenJun 14, 2022, 9:52:00 AM

      That's ok, Anony, good things are worth repeating (a rule the reptiles think that they practise repeatedly). But you do understand that the Bromancer thinks he's a Christian marching as to war, with the cross of Rupert going on before.

      Delete
  4. GrueBleenJun 14, 2022, 10:34:00 AM

    The breezy Bro: "These are fantastic claims with zero credibility." Quite. However: "But a good idea and a deliverable policy are wildly different things." Oh, but bad ideas and "deliverable [policy" ? They go together like a horse and carriage, yes ? Instant translation into deliverable policy such as Robodebt.

    Then more Bro: "All through the national submarine disgrace, the Impossible perfect has been the enemy if the usefully achievable." Oh I dunno, the $loMo government has been perfectly incompetent and incapable all along, and look what wonders it has achieved: it lost the unlosable election in which a second miracle had been promised to $loMo by his invisible friend.

    ReplyDelete

Comments older than two days are moderated and there will be a delay in publishing them.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)